Vernon Irvin Appointed as Everbridge Chief Revenue Officer

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced that Vernon Irvin has joined the company in the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer effective today. Irvin’s deep background in the telecom space combined with numerous successful leadership roles across both public and private multi-billion-dollar global sales organizations make him a strong fit for Everbridge. In this role, Irvin will lead the global sales and field services organization as the company continues to drive growth from its strategic product suites, including Population Alerting and Critical Event Management (CEM). The company also announced that Robert Hughes, who has successfully led the overall go-to-market efforts globally for the last two years, will be leaving the company.

“Vernon brings a unique skill set to help us spread adoption of our CEM platform and continue to penetrate existing accounts, which renew with us at best-in-industry rates but on average are only using two of our ten applications,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “His experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth by increasing our focus on indirect channels, partners and alliances, while continuing to extend our enterprise sales efforts. We will leverage his experience operating SaaS businesses at billion-dollar scale across enterprises and government, his skill at building multimillion-dollar commercial relationships with the surrounding ecosystem, and his knowledge of the telecom space, an important adjacency for our countrywide-scale Public Warning business. At the same time, we are grateful to Bob for his contributions in expanding our go-to-market efforts and helping to drive our rapid growth over the past two years.”

Irvin was most recently Head of Global Enterprise Business Development at Syniverse, a telecom technology company that spun out of Verizon. Previously, he held go-to-market leadership roles at multiple telecom companies, including CenturyLink, Charter Communications and British Telecom where he has led multiple sales organizations, as large as $3.5 billion in revenue with more than 2,000 sales professionals. He has also led a $1.5 billion business unit selling to the government. Irvin has directed global sales covering 60 countries, leveraging indirect channels, partners and alliances to grow deal flow and book orders. In addition, he has served as a Board member of the Wireless Association industry group (formerly the Cellular Telephone Industry Association).

“I am thrilled to join Everbridge,” commented Irvin. “The company’s value proposition of protecting lives and reducing operational disruption from critical events is uniquely suited to the times we are living in. I am excited to put my experience to work further scaling our global impact, from individual towns and facilities to multinational enterprises and across entire countries.”

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, nearly 4,700 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves nine of the 10 largest U.S. cities, eight of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

