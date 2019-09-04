Acquia Acquires Cohesion to Accelerate the Creation of Digital Experiences

|By Business Wire
Digital experience company Acquia announced today that it has acquired the UK-based Cohesion, creator of DX8, the first enterprise-grade, low-code Drupal website builder. With this acquisition, content marketers and site builders with minimal coding skills can create Drupal websites up to 4X faster, according to user testing.
Drupal is the most powerful and flexible platform today for building digital experiences and managing website content. With Cohesion DX8, Acquia continues to invest in technology for creating on-brand Drupal websites. Cohesion DX8 offers the in-browser creation of themes, layouts, and pages to empower designers and marketers to quickly build beautiful new sites.
“Businesses need to launch, manage, and update their websites quicker and more efficiently than ever before,'' said Dries Buytaert, Acquia co-founder, CTO, and chairman. “This acquisition allows Acquia to continue simplifying the way organizations of all sizes build, style, and design websites. Using Cohesion DX8 will be a complete game-changer for many; it will enable organizations to launch Drupal websites much faster, while still offering unprecedented creative freedom, brand consistency, and governance for digital marketers and content authors.”
By bringing Cohesion DX8 into the Acquia product portfolio, customers and partners, as well as digital marketing teams and agencies, can now create scalable websites from scratch on Drupal in a fraction of the time of traditional development. Cohesion DX8 can also uniquely help large multi-brand organizations with dozens or hundreds of Drupal websites, providing brand consistency across all websites while empowering regional creativity. With Cohesion DX8, Acquia is the only Drupal company that lets organizations quickly create and modify sites, layouts, and templates using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.
Markus Hugenbach, head of digital marketing platforms at Bayer, said, “Bayer has screened the market searching for an enterprise website builder capable of handling thousands of sites. Cohesion DX8 has the capability to create standardized websites at scale without the need for developer involvement, thereby transforming our website operating model. Since we are also an existing Acquia customer, Cohesion DX8 complements the Acquia product suite by adding a powerful low-code site builder. The combination of the Acquia and Cohesion DX8 solutions together accelerate Bayer forward.”
Acquia harnesses the power of new innovations to empower the world’s most ambitious brands to create customer moments that matter. Cohesion DX8 shares Acquia’s vision for digital experiences, resulting in best-in-class website editing capabilities and the ultimate productivity kit for Drupal. Through this acquisition, organizations will be able to get the most out of Drupal to build, edit, and optimize sites and respond to client requirements in a leaner way.
“Cohesion’s vision was to revolutionize the way Drupal websites are built through low-code, visual solutions,” said Drew Griffiths, Cohesion CEO and founder. “With the addition of Cohesion DX8’s technology, Acquia will make it possible for organizations and agencies with demanding requirements to launch websites faster, while maintaining consistency across multiple brands, regions, or divisions. This allows technical resources to focus on more complex functionality, so organizations can spend more developer time on high value areas of the website and less time pushing pixels.”
Acquia’s acquisition of Cohesion DX8 follows Acquia’s May 2019 acquisition of Mautic, the world’s only open marketing automation and campaign management platform, which allows Acquia customers to automate, personalize, and measure the entire customer lifecycle.
Cohesion DX8 is available today. For more information and for pricing, please contact Acquia. Additional resources include:
