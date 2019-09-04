Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market (2014-2025): Analysis by End-user, Application, Product Type, and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 4, 2019 07:04 AM EDT
The "Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue of the global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market is forecast to reach $492.2 million by 2025 in terms of hardware and $1,329.8 million in terms of robotic system (hardware, software & service), growing by over 10% annually over 2019-2025. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the same period, advancing to 13.48 thousand units in 2025.
Highlighted with 43 tables and 90 figures, this 216-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of End-user, Application, Product Type, and Region.
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Cosmetics Industry
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Dispensing
- Palletizing
- Packing & Packaging
- Pick and Place
- Others
Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Articulated robots
- Cartesian robots
- SCARA robots
- Other Robots
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
The report can serve as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- ABB Ltd.
- Comau S.p.A
- Denso Wave Inc.
- Epson Robotics
- Fanuc Corp.
- Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corporation
- Pari Robotics
- RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Staubli International AG
- ST Robotics
- Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
- Yamaha Robotics
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Environment
2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2012-2020
2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030
2.3 Outlook of the Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Market
3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3.1 Market Structure
3.2 Market Overview
3.3 Major Growth Drivers
3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges
3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
3.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships
3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market
4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user
4.1 Market Overview by End-user
4.2 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Industry
4.3 Industrial Robots Market in Cosmetics Industry
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry by Application
5.2 Dispensing
5.3 Palletizing
5.4 Packing & Packaging
5.5 Pick and Place
5.6 Other Applications
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
6.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry by Robot Type
6.2 Articulated Robots
6.3 Cartesian Robots
6.4 SCARA Robots
6.5 Other Types of Industrial Robots
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2018-2025
7.2 North America Market 2014-2025
7.3 European Market 2014-2025
7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025
7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025
7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025
7.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2016
8 Manufacturing Landscape
8.1 Overview of Global Manufacture
8.2 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lczjny
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005462/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363