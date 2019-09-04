Global Smart Home Appliances Market Forecast to 2025 - Market will Grow at a CAGR of Approx 32% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 4, 2019 07:10 AM EDT
The "Smart Home Appliances Market By Product Type (Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances ), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RF Technology, Zigbee, Cellular Technology, Near Field Communication), and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global smart home appliances market will grow at a CAGR of around 32% during the forecast period 2019-2025
The demand for smart home appliances is increasing due to several factors such as increased digitalization, growing consumer awareness of smart hubs, rising living standards, growing consumer purchasing power, and increased consolidation & sustainability.
The shift in consumer buying power is one of the major drivers contributing to the growth of the smart home appliances market. Increase in demand for energy-efficient appliances is anticipated to create new business opportunities for smart home appliances vendors.
Advancement in IoT is one of the key factors for smart homes & home automation, which is driving the smart home appliances market. Wider availability of financing options, increasing nuclear families, changing lifestyles, and launch of new & advanced models are few factors leading to the growth of the smart home appliances market.
There are certain challenges being faced by smart home appliances vendors, which may hinder the market growth. Few challenges in the smart home appliances market include concerns about device security, efficiency & durability of products, and high production costs of home appliances. Complete usability & interoperability of connected devices is also one of the factors that can create issues when consumers want to integrate a smart solution from one vendor into the smart hub offered by a different vendor.
According to the smart home appliances industry analysis, North America accounts for the largest share of the global smart home appliances market in 2019. Drivers supporting the growth of the smart home appliances market in North America include the increased focus of consumers toward home security and growing demand for energy management devices.
The number of smart homes in the US is expected to increase significantly during the next few years due to a growing number of connected devices. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing presence of home appliances vendors in this region. With strong economic growth in this region, domestic as well as foreign manufacturers & retailers of home appliances witness potential opportunities for expansion in the APAC market.
Smart Home Appliances Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors
The report covers and analyzes the global smart home appliances market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the smart home appliances market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in the market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in the strong position in the market.
Consumer electronics companies, including Samsung and LG, have shifted their focus toward smart technology devices, which could benefit them in their home appliances business.
Traditional appliances companies, i.e., Electrolux, BSH, and Whirlpool, have also become key players by acquiring significant capabilities in the smart appliances segment.
There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Overview
2.2 Key Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market
3.2.1 PEST Analysis
3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Market Ecosystem
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Market Drivers
4.3.2 Market Restraints
4.3.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
5 Smart Home Appliances Market, By Product Type
5.1 Overview
5.2 Home Appliances
5.2.1 Smart Home Security System
5.2.2 Smart Lighting
5.2.3 Smart Speaker
5.2.4 Smart Plugs
5.2.5 Smart Thermostat
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Kitchen Appliances
5.3.1 Smart Microwave/Oven
5.3.2 Smart Refrigerator
5.3.3 Smart Dishwashers
5.3.4 Smart Washer/Dryers
5.3.5 Others
6 Smart Home Appliances Market, By Technology
6.1 Overview
6.2 Wi-Fi
6.3 Bluetooth
6.4 RF Technology
6.5 Zigbee
6.6 Cellular Technology
6.7 Near Field Communication
7 Smart Home Appliances Market, By Region
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America
7.2.1 US
7.2.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 UK
7.3.3 Rest of Europe
7.4 APAC
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 India
7.4.3 Rest of APAC
7.5 RoW
7.5.1 MEA
7.5.2 Latin America
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitor Analysis
8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis
8.3 Market Developments
8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships
8.3.2 Business Restructuring
8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions
9 Vendor Profiles
- BSH
- Electrolux
- Frigidaire
- GE Appliances
- Haier
- Kenmore
- LG
- Nest
- Panasonic
- Philips
- Robert Bosch
- Samsung
- Smartify
- Voltas
- Whirlpool
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arr9p2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005471/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363