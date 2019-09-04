Fortive Announces Intention to Separate Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 4, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced its intention to separate the company into two independent, publicly traded companies. The transaction, if completed, will create:
- An industrial technology company with a differentiated portfolio of growth-oriented businesses that generates significant recurring revenue, highly attractive margins, and strong free cash flow. This company will retain the Fortive name.
- A global industrial company (“NewCo”) focused on the growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving transportation and mobility markets, with a portfolio of leading brands across retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, and automotive service and repair solutions.
The transaction is expected to be structured in a tax-efficient manner and be completed in the second half of 2020.
James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortive, stated: “Today is a very exciting day for Fortive, as we mark the latest step in our portfolio transformation with a transaction that will create two separate, independent companies. As separate companies, each business will benefit from increased strategic focus and enhanced flexibility to invest in distinct organic and inorganic growth opportunities. We are confident this will create additional opportunities and enhanced value for our employees, customers and other stakeholders. While the two companies created by this transaction will pursue independent futures, they will carry forward a culture centered around the principles of the Fortive Business System, and the commitment to continuous improvement that remains the cornerstone of our long-term success.”
Following the completion of the transaction, James A. Lico and Charles E. McLaughlin will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fortive, respectively.
FORTIVE
Fortive will be an industrial technology company with a differentiated portfolio of growth-oriented businesses that are aligned with significant long-term growth trends driven by the shift towards software-enabled workflows, the growing importance of connected devices and IoT offerings, rising productivity, safety, and security requirements, and the demand for safe, high-quality healthcare globally.
Through the power of the Fortive Business System, Fortive has become well positioned with enhanced core growth, leading operating margins, and a strong mix of recurring revenue. This will enable it to deliver strong earnings growth while deploying substantial free cash flow to advance its strategy and generate greater value for its shareholders.
Fortive will be comprised of the businesses from the existing company’s Professional Instrumentation Segment, including the Field Solutions, Product Realization, and Sensing Technologies platforms, as well as the Advanced Sterilization Products business.
NEWCO
NewCo will be a global industrial company focused on transportation and mobility, with a portfolio of leading retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, and professional tools brands across its transportation technologies and franchise distribution product lines. It will possess leading positions in a range of end-markets such as retail fueling and mobility infrastructure, fleet management and smart cities, and vehicle maintenance and repair. NewCo’s history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics, along with its strong foundation of continuous improvement based on the Fortive Business System, are expected to support continued investment in organic growth opportunities and a flexible approach to capital deployment.
CONFERENCE CALL
Fortive will hold a 30-minute conference call today at 8:30AM ET. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of the website, www.fortive.com, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-443-2871 (toll-free domestic) or 213-660-0916 (international); Conference ID: 6444279. A replay of the call will be available until September 18th, 2019, via telephone starting approximately two hours after the call ends. Once available, the replay can be accessed at 800-585-8367 (toll-free domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international); Conference ID: 6444279 or visit the “Investors” section of the website under “Events & Presentations.”
ABOUT FORTIVE
Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, including the anticipated timing and terms thereof, the future financial impact or anticipated benefits of the transaction, the anticipated prospects of Fortive, NewCo, or the industries in which they will operate following the transaction, future opportunities for Fortive or NewCo following the transaction, and any other statements regarding events or developments that Fortive expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to, and complete, the transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the ability of Fortive or NewCo to realize the benefits of the transaction, a deterioration of or instability in the economy, international trade policies, and the financial markets, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets Fortive or NewCo serves, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations, and Fortive’s and NewCo’s performance and maintenance of important business relationships pending closing of the transaction. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 28, 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, unless legally required, Fortive does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.
NOT AN OFFER
This announcement is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005334/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363