Teampay Joins Lola.com’s Agile Operations Summit as Top Tier Sponsor

September 4, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Lola.com, the Agile Travel Management™ company that provides a super simple way to manage, book, report, and save on business travel, has welcomed Teampay, a venture-backed SaaS company modernizing how companies manage spend, as a Top Tier Sponsor of its first Agile Operations Summit on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Boston. Teampay will deliver the breakout session, “Achieving Proactive Control Over Spend in an Employee-First Culture,” as well as host the post-event happy hour. Teampay’s spend management software helps top-performing finance teams improve purchasing control, security, and compliance while giving employees responsible access to company money.
“Spending behavior is changing among remote teams with purchasing decisions now being made by individuals across an organization rather than a centralized purchasing department, so control on expenditures, particularly for SMBs, can be tricky,” said Mike Volpe, CEO of Lola.com. “Since Teampay gives finance teams control and transparency, while empowering workers with responsible spend, we are excited to have them share their expertise and showcase their product at our Agile Operations Summit.”
Teampay enables companies to request, approve, track, and reconcile expenditures in real-time. Through automation, the software reduces tedious manual labor by 75%, ensures employee compliance with purchasing policy, and eliminates rogue spending. This allows finance teams to concentrate on strategic work and supports the growth of the business.
“More employees are making purchases than ever before, which we refer to as the rise of ‘bottoms up’ spending,” said Andrew Hoag, founder and CEO of Teampay. “Employees at the edge of an organization are becoming more autonomous, and this is difficult for finance teams that have not adapted to the new era of distributed spend. Because Teampay gives finance teams the tools they need to solve these challenges and adopt a proactive spend management system, we are a perfect fit to address the Agile Operations Summit attendees.”
The Agile Operations Summit will deliver a wide range of topics to aid finance and operations leaders in growing their organizations. Attendees will see firsthand how new and innovative technology can help achieve maximum ROI for their company, get personal branding and career guidance from top performers, network with over 200 industry peers, and more. The event is being held at the award-winning EpiCenter at Artists for Humanity, which provides paid employment in art and design for over 250 under-resourced Boston teens annually.
Regular tickets include access to all the content, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a spot at the one-of-a-kind after party with food and open bar. VIP tickets add a reserved seat in the first three rows for the keynote featuring Barbara Corcoran, “Shark” on ABC’s hit reality TV show, Shark Tank, a copy of her best-selling book, Shark Tales, and an exclusive meet and greet where she will sign the book and take a picture.
For more information about the Agile Operations Summit, including a “justification to your boss” letter, speaker or sponsor application, or to register to attend, visit:
https://www.lola.com/agile-operations-summit-2019
About Agile Operations Summit
On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Boston, Lola.com is hosting the first of its kind business event to equip finance and operations leaders from around the country with information to help them become more agile. In these times of unprecedented market disruption and uncertainty, agile finance and operations teams are able to more quickly and confidently make decisions, better adapt amidst change, and positively affect financial growth. Join Lola.com at the award-winning EpiCenter at Artists for Humanity, providing under-resourced Boston youth with paid employment in art and design, to help your company gain a competitive edge through agility. Register at: https://www.lola.com/agile-operations-summit-2019
About Teampay
Teampay’s distributed spend management software helps top-performing finance teams improve purchasing security, control and compliance while giving employees responsible access to spend. In addition to implementing intelligent controls over virtual and physical card usage, Teampay guides the employees through a frictionless request/approval experience including a chat-based Slack integration. The company’s software reduces manual work by 75%, improves data accuracy and delivers total spend transparency by automating data entry, reconciliation, and workflow. Built for business users, Teampay integrates in real-time with major accounting software and customers can be up and running in one day. For more information, visit https://www.teampay.co/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
About Lola.com
Lola.com makes Agile Travel Management real by providing a super simple way to manage, book and report on business travel, saving employers and travelers time and money. Happy employee travel experiences within a policy can be set up in five minutes. Lola.com uses machine learning and 24/7 support to help travelers easily book trips, while empowering managers to create policies, view budgets and expenditures, and monitor their globetrotting team efficiently. Based in Boston, the company was founded in 2015 by Paul English, co-founder of the travel booking site KAYAK, and is led by CEO Mike Volpe, previously CMO at HubSpot. For more information, visit https://www.lola.com/ and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT