GameWorks, Inc. and CEO Philip N. Kaplan Win Three Stevie® Awards in 2019 International Business Awards®

September 4, 2019
GameWorks, Inc., a full entertainment and dining experience for millennials, teens and families, announced today that the Company and its Chairman and CEO Philip N. Kaplan earned three Stevie® Awards in The 16th Annual International Business Awards® today.
The Company earned Gold in the Company of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure (Large) category while Kaplan was named Gold winner in the Executive of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure category and also earned silver status as Maverick of the Year.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel Am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on October 19.
The judges cited GameWorks’ new trajectory under Kaplan’s leadership as impressive and also noted the role new leadership played in fostering teamwork as well as the great strides made in operational enhancements as key rationale for GameWorks earning these accolades.
“The Company of the Year recognition is a testament to our hundreds of dedicated employees whose tireless efforts contribute to ensuring our guests have an excellent experience every time they visit GameWorks. The Company award is a true reflection of the dedication of our entire team nationwide,” said Kaplan.
“We are gratified to be recognized in both company and management categories of the 2019 International Business Awards, and appreciate the judges recognizing the new path on which are traveling. Our renewed focus and spirit, coupled with a major corporatewide emphasis on esports, GameWorks is leading the way in the entertainment options, particularly in the fast-growing esports arena. We are proud this message was heard in this year’s IBA program,” he said.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.
“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October.”
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
About GameWorks, Inc.
GameWorks, Inc. offers a full entertainment and dining experience for millennials, teens and families, from seven locations nationwide, including those in Virginia - Chesapeake, Denver - Northfield/Stapleton, Las Vegas - Town Square, Minneapolis - Mall of America, Cincinnati - Newport on the Levee (Ky.), Chicago - Schaumburg and Seattle - Downtown. A new GameWorks is scheduled to open in Silicon Valley in winter 2020. Each action-packed location ranges, on average, from between 20-30,000 square feet and features approximately 140 of the most popular arcade and video games.
GameWorks is recognized nationally for its esports emphasis. All venues have modern, high-tech and high-touch esports lounges. GameWorks created an atmosphere designed to meet the comfort and optimum performance of gamers. Each full-service, premium GameWorks esports lounge is equipped with, on average, 20-40 PCs and consoles and an extensive library of approximately 100 of the most popular, up-to-date video games. Venues host hundreds of tournaments and events, attracting tens of thousands of guests annually, who participate, play socially or are spectators. Other interactive activities, ranging from laser tag, billiards and other special attractions, are at various locations. Every location features The Works Kitchen at GameWorks, a new, eclectic, chef-driven restaurant concept that takes a Modern American spin on bar classics.
GameWorks also operates TableTop Tap House, a top-rated restaurant, sports bar and social game hall serving modern American tavern-style food and drinks in San Francisco.
For more information, please visit www.gameworks.com, or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
