Stibo Systems Releases Latest Industry Leading Master Data Management Offering

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 4, 2019 08:04 AM EDT
Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, has introduced the latest version of its industry-leading integrated suite of multidomain MDM solutions. The 9.2 release incorporates machine learning for enhanced data quality and operational agility, and brings new capabilities specific to individual solutions, including seamless product data syndication and embedded analytics. The update offers significant advancements to the underpinning platform, including unmatched extendibility through its open Application Program Interface (API), which makes data more actionable, further optimizing real-time decision making.
“Today, data is expected to be readily available, to both the business and their customers,” said Prashant Bhatia, chief product and marketing officer, Stibo Systems. “Drawing on Stibo Systems’ deep experience in multidomain MDM, customers can now create their version of the Digital Business Hub, where they collect data once and use it everywhere. This enables them to respond quickly to market trends, improve customer experience and drive growth through unique insights and superior decision making.”
This latest release delivers key innovations that speed customers’ time to value, with increased performance and unmatched scalability across multiple data domains. Innovation highlights include machine learning to automate error-prone manual tasks, streamlining product onboarding for manufacturers and retailers alike. These capabilities play a key role in the Product Data Syndication (PDS) solution, which enables the delivery of products to market faster, fueling collaborative relationships and ultimately strengthening consumer loyalty and trust through the delivery of consistent high-quality data.
Using embedded analytics, end users across the enterprise can now merge and blend data from multiple sources and tie it to their master data without having to seek support from the organization’s analytics or data science teams. With a more holistic, “at your fingertips” view of their data, users can make faster and more informed decisions, target initiatives toward improved customer experiences, identify and eliminate bottlenecks and immediately validate if changes have been effective.
As part of the release, Stibo Systems also launched a streamlined retail specific solution – Product MDM for Retail. It is designed to provide everything retailers need to succeed in an environment where customers expect a single, superlative experience across both digital and traditional channels. With Product MDM for Retail, businesses are empowered to acquire, manage and share accurate up-to-date product information and content with customers and trading partners.
"We are committed to delivering the most comprehensive integrated suite of MDM solutions that enables our clients to provide an incredible customer experience and drive brand loyalty," Bhatia said. "At the end of the day, it’s all about the critical impact that high-quality data can have on the business.”
Availability
The 9.2 release of Stibo Systems’ MDM solution suite is available immediately from Stibo Systems and all authorized distributors. The individual solutions can be delivered standalone with the MDM platform, or they can be delivered in an integrated package. All solutions are available via SaaS or in an on-premises model. Contact us for more details. Learn more about the unparalleled scalability and flexibility of the Stibo Systems MDM solution suite by visiting us at stibosystems.com, reading one of our many informative blogs, viewing a recent webinar and/or joining us at Connect 2019, our user conference. For more information, or to attend Connect, visit our registration page, or go to stibosystems.com/connect
Tweet this: “News: #MDM provider @StiboSystems releases latest version of its award-winning multidomain #masterdatamanagement offering.
About Stibo Systems
Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005178/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363