StorONE Joins Oracle PartnerNetwork as Gold Level Member

|September 4, 2019 08:10 AM EDT
StorONE today announced that it has become a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). StorONE’s turnkey enterprise solution is built with Oracle Linux and Oracle VM, for DevOps environments with containers and microservices, allowing cloud-native business applications and traditional workloads to run on a single storage infrastructure.
Traditionally, DevOps environments have been separated for security and management purposes. However, the emerging need for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) requires improved interoperability between DevOps and agile application delivery. Storage performance must support dynamic business requirements and multiple concurrent changes, especially in large test environments, based on containers or Kubernetes cluster nodes spun off for cloud-native applications.
StorONE’s TRU™ S1 Software Defined Storage integrated with Oracle Linux and Oracle VM is at the foundation of this solution. In one storage system, it provides databases with high-performance block storage; containerized application manifests and images that can be accessed via simple file storage; and modern cloud-native applications can store unstructured data persistently via S3-compatible object volumes.
“S1 is unique in its ability to deliver performance for both random and sequential workloads on one shared platform, so production workloads aren’t impacted during data set testing or analytics plus data integrity is maintained,” said Sree Deepak, Managing Director of Lyra Infosystems ASEAN, partner of GitLab. “The market has been waiting for a simplified turnkey DevOps architecture that supports cloud-native applications with complete data protection for containers and microservices.”
S1, using Oracle’s open-source software, delivers the performance, multiprotocol support and persistent storage needed by containerized applications and DevOps requirements, plus StorONE’s enterprise data services. Users can leverage StorONE’s writeable snapshot function for test and production applications, without compromising primary production data. When development and operational systems can co-exist in the same system, it organically encourages collaboration and a cohesive working culture to harness the benefits of a DevOps solution.
“StorONE and Oracle are helping developers to simplify complex DevOps infrastructure design, and by doing so, eliminating the high cost of provisioning and maintaining different storage systems,” said Gal Naor, StorONE co-founder and CEO. “One solution is now capable of serving the production and DevOps cultures simultaneously, so innovation is not constrained by security, scalability, and performance.”
“StorONE’s S1 Unified Enterprise Storage gives customers a more flexible, lower cost, higher performance alternative to traditional storage,” said Marc Staimer, President DragonSlayer Consulting. “It’s market setting efficiency enables those users the capability to extract higher storage performance from much less hardware.”
As a Gold level member, StorONE receives the benefit of being able to start developing specializations that will allow them to grow their business, increase their expertise, reach higher levels of customer retention, and create differentiation in the marketplace. Gold members also become eligible to resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions. In addition, they receive access to My-Oracle Support to support development, demonstration, and integration licenses only, discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on advances customer services and more. For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Gold level partner, please visit: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm.
About StorONE
StorONE’s mission is to provide the industry with a solution that meets all the objectives of software-defined storage, plus data protection and resiliency that is 10X better than any other technology on the market along with system performance that is 10X better than the industry standard. Founded by proven disruptive serial entrepreneurs who have been awarded over 50 patents, and backed by top-tier industry luminaries and strategic investors, StorONE is completely changing the perception of storage from an IT cost center to a resource that provides organizations with a key competitive advantage. StorONE is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dallas, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/storone_inc/media
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/2100499
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
