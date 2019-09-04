Park City Group Names Peter Larkin, President of the National Grocers Association, to Board of Directors

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers and their suppliers to accelerate sales, control risk and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced the appointment of Peter J. Larkin, the former President and Chief Executive Officer of both the National Grocers Association and the NGA Foundation, to the Park City Group Board of Directors, effective August 29, 2019.

Larkin has been a leader in the food service industry, serving in roles of progressive responsibility, for more than 40 years. He joined The Kroger Co. as Director of Public Affairs after leaving the tobacco industry, in 1982. In 1989, he was named Vice President, State Government Relations and Environmental Affairs for the Food Marketing Institute, an international trade association representing the interests of 1,500 food retailers and wholesalers. In 1996, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Grocers Association, where he managed and directed the largest state food industry trade association in the US representing the interests of more than 550 retail and 300 grocery supplier members. Subsequently, Larkin established Larkin Public Affairs, a consulting firm with a primary focus on food industry clients in the Western United States providing a full range of services including government relations, internal and external communications, community affairs, issues management and food industry strategic planning. In 2010, Larkin was named President and CEO of the National Grocers Association, where he was responsible for directing and managing all aspects of the NGA, a national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry, until his retirement, effective September 1, 2019. Simultaneously, he served as President and CEO of the NGA Foundation, a non-profit foundation affiliated with NGA whose mission is to conduct industry research and education on issues and topics that help strengthen and support the independent grocery channel in the USA.

“Park City Group is on the leading edge of helping grocers, distributors, wholesalers and suppliers modernize their systems and effectively compete in an increasingly fast-paced world,” commented Larkin. “In addition, Park City has always been focused on the needs of its customers first and foremost. I look forward to sharing my experience and expertise in this area, helping the company drive even more value for its customers.”

Larkin will sit on Park City Group’s Audit and Corporate Governance and Nominating committees.

“Adding one of the industry’s top leaders to our already strong Board of Directors is a notable achievement, demonstrating the progress Park City Group has made in establishing a position of trust within one of the largest industries in the United States economy,” said Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group. “For more than four decades, Peter has been a voice for grocers around the country, and nobody understands their needs and their challenges better than Peter. We will certainly benefit from his expertise and his counsel.”

The Company also announced Austin F. Noll, Jr., retired from the Board of Directors effective August 29, 2019.

"Austin has made significant contributions to Park City over the past seven years, and on behalf of the entire Board, I’d like to thank him for his service,” Fields added. “Peter’s addition to the Board will ensure that the Board continues its strong grocery industry representation as it moves forward."

About Park City Group:

