Entisys360 Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 4, 2019 08:53 AM EDT
Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of end-user computing, software-defined infrastructure, virtualization, security, automation and cloud solutions, announced that it has been named by Inc. magazine to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List. This is the eighth time that Entisys360 has been featured on the prestigious list recognizing America’s fastest growing private companies. To be featured on this year’s list, Entisys360 achieved a three year revenue growth of 76 percent. Entisys360 was among only four companies in the IT management category and headquartered in the East Bay to be featured on the list.
“We are very proud to be making our eighth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “Over the past three years, we’ve invested heavily in building out our team in order to meet the evolving needs of our clients for innovative, best-of-breed solutions. We are seeing a tremendous amount of growth across the end-user computing, software-defined infrastructure, security, cloud and automation sectors, and are confident that our leadership and innovation in this space will continue to propel our growth in the coming year. Thank you to the team at Inc. magazine for recognizing Entisys360 again this year as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.”
The companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) have been very competitive within their markets, and the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.
As a trusted advisor in the deployment of advanced infrastructure and virtualization, Entisys360 has a proven track record built on decades of relevant expertise. Among the many distinctions Entisys360 holds are Citrix Platinum Partner; Cisco Premier Partner; VMware Premier Partner; HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Platinum Partner; Microsoft Gold Partner; and Red Hat Advanced Partner.
Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.
About Entisys360
Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization, security, automation and cloud first solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.
With more than three decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 not only serves government agencies and educational institutions, but also focuses on mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial and legal services sectors.
The Entisys360 corporate headquarter office is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif., Pasadena, Calif. and San Diego, Calif. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).
For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005018/en/
