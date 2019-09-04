2019 Strata Data, New York Award Finalists Announced

|By Business Wire
O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced the finalists for the 2019 Strata Data Awards in New York. The program recognizes the most innovative startups, leaders and data science projects from Strata sponsors and exhibitors around the world.
The award winners will be announced at the upcoming Strata Data Conference, presented with Cloudera, taking place September 23-26 in New York City. Curated by a team of industry experts and selected by the attendees of the world’s largest data conference series, the Strata Data Awards are given to the most disruptive startup, the most innovative industry technology, the most impactful data science project and the most notable open source contribution.
This year’s finalists include:
Data Impact Award – awarded to a project or initiative that uses data science and analytics to have a widespread, positive impact on society.
- Faculty - Using AI to detect and prevent the dissemination of online terrorist propaganda content for the UK Home Office.
- KNIME - KNIME Image Processing Extension for Biomedical Image Analysis: Analyzing human tissue cells to aid diagnosis of aggressive Cancer for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Zijlstra Lab.
- Micro Focus (Vertica) - Climate FieldView digital agriculture platform for innovative farming for The Climate Corporation.
Most Disruptive Startup - awarded to a new, private company less than four-years-old, with fewer than 100 employees and under $50M in raised capital.
- Cryptonumerics - A solution and new generation of Privacy Automation software, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies including machine learning metadata classification, automated risk assessment for re-identification, advanced privacy protection actions and secure multiparty computation.
- Imply data - An “open core” company that offers a real-time analytics solution based on Apache Druid (incubating), an open source database that can ingest millions of records per second and deliver sub-second response to queries across billions of rows. Independent query speed benchmarks show Druid outperforming Apache Hive by up to 190 times and Presto by up to 59 times. Druid integrates natively with Kafka, Kinesis, S3, HDFS and more.
- Timescale - Developer of TimescaleDB, the easiest, fastest and most reliable place to store and analyze time-series data. Businesses all over the world trust TimescaleDB for powering mission-critical applications, including industrial data analysis, complex monitoring systems, financial risk management and geospatial asset tracking.
Most Innovative Product – awarded to a product or service less than two-years-old, launched by a company of any size or age.
- Amazon Web Services - AWS Lake Formation is a service that makes it easy to set up a secure data lake in days. A data lake is a centralized, curated, and secured repository that stores all your data, both in its original form and prepared for analysis. A data lake enables you to break down data silos and combine different types of analytics to gain insights and guide better business decisions.
- Microsoft - Personalizer is a cloud-based AI service that helps you deliver experiences unique to each user, learning from their real-time behavior. Your client application provides a list of possible actions, with information about them; and information about the context, which may include information about the user, device, time and more.
- Attunity (Qlik) - Attunity Compose for data lakes automates data pipelines to create and continuously updated analytics-ready data stores for cloud and on-premise data lakes. By automating data ingestion, Spark transforms and creation of analytic-ready, enterprises realize faster data lake value and ROI.
Open Source Award – awarded to an open source project, tool or contribution that significantly advances the state of data science.
- Plotly Dash - An open-source library compatible with Python and R for creating analytic web apps. Plotly Dash links interactive UI controls and displays (sliders, dropdown menus, graphs) to your data analytics code, giving you hands-on input.
- Apache Flink - An advanced stateful stream processing framework taking a unified approach to batch and streaming data processing. This framework provides "streaming first, with batch as a special case of streaming," as a powerful paradigm to reduce the complexity of data infrastructures and build data applications that generalize across real-time and offline processing.
- MinIO - Designed to deliver high-performance, S3 compatible, object storage for the enterprise. The project founders recognized that as data growth accelerated, traditional storage solutions would not scale effectively. Further, most legacy object storage architectures had not taken advantage of the valuable learning undertaken by the hyper-scalers – ultimately placing a ceiling on their performance.
“With so many great companies and projects to choose from, we’re ecstatic to announce this year’s Strata Data New York Award finalists,” said Ben Lorica, chief data scientist at O’Reilly and Strata Data Conference chair. “We urge conference attendees to participate in the voting process at the expo hall and choose their favorite projects and companies to recognize.”
Voting for the Strata Data Awards will take place from 5-7pm ET on Tuesday, September 24 in the Javits Center expo hall, continuing from 11am-7pm ET on Wednesday, September 25. Each finalist will have a sign at their booth to display their individual text-to-vote code. Attendees can text the unique code of the finalists they choose to the phone number provided once voting is open. The winners will be announced onstage during morning keynote presentations on Thursday, September 26.
About O’Reilly
For almost 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise at O’Reilly conferences and through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning platform, O’Reilly Online Learning. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.
