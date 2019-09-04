Virtual Instruments Reinvents Hybrid Infrastructure Management with Latest Generation of AIOps-Enabled VirtualWisdom Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 4, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Virtual Instruments, the leader in hybrid infrastructure management for mission-critical workloads, today introduced the latest version of VirtualWisdom, the industry’s most comprehensive hybrid IT infrastructure management and AIOps platform. By leveraging WisdomAI-powered analytics and an application-centric approach to infrastructure management, VirtualWisdom 6.2 enables enterprises to proactively gain full control over the performance, availability, capacity and efficiency of infrastructure supporting mission-critical applications across their hybrid data centers. As a result, customers are able to reduce infrastructure costs, gain greater business agility and accelerate innovation throughout the organization.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005344/en/
The VirtualWisdom Workload RightSizer rightsizes VMs by scaling them up or down across an entire application, helping assure service delivery and business value. Customers can set different policies per tier; control the amount of CPU and memory for each VM, host or cluster; analyze utilization and over-subscription; and make better decisions via richer, more granular data. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The modern hybrid data center model has taken full hold in the enterprise sector, which has led organizations to re-evaluate their entire approach to infrastructure management. Enterprises must now make a wide range of considerations in the ongoing management of their hybrid IT infrastructure, including evaluating their best execution venue, as well as the efficacy of automation technologies based on AI and machine learning. Given these factors, devising an effective hybrid infrastructure management strategy is challenging enough, but enterprises must also navigate the overwhelming scale and complexity associated with these highly virtualized, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Traditionally, most enterprises have implemented monitoring tools in a siloed fashion, largely as a result of adopting new technology platforms, resulting in an incomplete view of the performance, health and utilization of the underlying infrastructure supporting their mission-critical applications. This limited visibility leads to a lack of control over application delivery, which results in poor business performance in the form of unmet service level agreements (SLAs), as well as costly reactive firefighting that is the hallmark of traditional “IT war rooms.”
By holistically monitoring, analyzing and optimizing the performance, availability, capacity and efficiency of hybrid IT infrastructure within the context of the application, VirtualWisdom enables enterprises to take a modernized, AIOps-empowered approach to infrastructure management. VirtualWisdom discovers and maps applications to the infrastructure to understand where each application lives and how it behaves on top of the infrastructure, in addition to discerning the business value and SLA tier of each application. The new VirtualWisdom then applies real-time, AI-based analytics through the updated WisdomAI engine, including machine learning, statistical analysis, heuristics and expert systems. As a result, VirtualWisdom delivers the capabilities enterprises need to proactively manage the hybrid infrastructure supporting their mission-critical applications.
“Considering enterprises’ persistent need for today’s mission-critical enterprise applications to be available at all times, infrastructure issues must be resolved in near real-time to avoid impacting the business and its customers,” said Bob Laliberte, Practice Director and Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “AIOps is rapidly becoming enterprises’ path to managing the exponentially increasing scale and complexity of their hybrid infrastructures, but enterprises need to be able to implement AIOps-based monitoring solutions within the context and flow of their business. The new VirtualWisdom will help enterprises apply the machine intelligence and expert systems needed to reap the benefits of AIOps-supported hybrid infrastructure management.”
In addition to the expansion of the WisdomAI engine, the latest version of VirtualWisdom offers a wide range of new features and capabilities for capacity management and forecasting, as well as workload balancing and rightsizing. The new VirtualWisdom Workload RightSizer enables customers to rightsize VMs by scaling them up or down across an entire cluster or application, which helps assure service delivery and business value. The new Workload Drift Analyzer determines when anomalous or changes in application workload behavior is the cause behind observed performance issues. It also delivers real-time alerts to help IT and operations managers proactively rebalance the workloads.
Key features of the new VirtualWisdom include:
- VirtualWisdom Workload RightSizer: The most intelligent VM placement analytic in the industry rightsizes VMs by scaling them up or down across an entire application, helping assure service delivery and business value. Customers can set different policies per tier; control the amount of CPU and memory for each VM, host or cluster; analyze utilization and over-subscription; and make better decisions via richer, more granular data.
- Workload Drift Analyzer: Determines when changes in application workload behavior is anomalous or, as a result of application changes, is the root-cause of the performance issues observed. Delivers real-time alerts to restore workload balance and application performance.
- Dell EMC Isilon Integration: Assures Isilon cluster performance at scale by bringing industry-leading performance analysis to Dell EMC Isilon environments. The new integration has been validated against the world’s largest production Isilon clusters monitoring hundreds of nodes in a single VirtualWisdom instance. VirtualWisdom maps application dependencies to Isilon clusters and nodes; collecting and storing over 1,500 metrics at 10-second granularity; and delivering unparalleled scale and fidelity.
- Predictive Capacity Management: Monitors, reports, forecasts and alarms against the capacity consumption rate. The Capacity Forecast alarm allows customers to specify how many days, weeks or months they wish to be notified prior to potential capacity exhaustion on nodes or clusters.
- Updated VirtualWisdom Proactive Dashboards: Deliver Smart Charts with support for annotation, linking, and smart naming; and live topology views that are specific to infrastructure or applications.
“The future of IT operations is autonomous: enterprises need IT operations that never fail to deliver mission-critical services, that adapt to business innovation, and consume resources ever more efficiently,” said Tim Van Ash, SVP of products at Virtual Instruments. “As the scope of enterprises’ hybrid infrastructure management needs has expanded, we have continued to expand the breadth of our monitoring and inject meaningful AIOps capabilities into the VirtualWisdom platform. With the new VirtualWisdom, we are enabling enterprises to truly harness the power of AI and machine learning, with a view towards the automated IT operations of tomorrow.”
VirtualWisdom 6.2 is available now and was showcased at VMworld in San Francisco, and will be available for demo at the Pure//Accelerate 2019 conference, taking place in Austin, TX from September 15-18. To learn more about Virtual Instruments’ VirtualWisdom platform, please visit: http://www.virtualinstruments.com/virtual-wisdom/
About Virtual Instruments
Virtual Instruments is the leader in AIOps for hybrid IT infrastructure management, providing comprehensive infrastructure monitoring and AI-powered analytics for the hybrid data center. The company’s solutions give IT teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems that support mission-critical applications. Virtual Instruments empowers companies to maximize the performance, availability and utilization of their production IT infrastructure. Virtual Instruments assures performance of mission-critical workloads across all industries, including enterprise IT, cloud service providers and federal agencies. The privately held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.virtualinstruments.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005344/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363