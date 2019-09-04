Workiva and BlackLine Team Up to Transform Financial Close and Reporting Processes

|By Business Wire
|
|September 4, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, and accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) today announce the availability of a platform integration to help joint customers streamline financial close and reporting processes. The integration will enable users to seamlessly connect and transfer data between the two platforms, saving time and reducing risk by improving accuracy and transparency in the record-to-report process.
“Many of our customers use BlackLine to automate balance sheet reconciliations and other processes they need for a successful financial close before they use the Workiva platform for reporting and compliance,” said Mike Rost, Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Workiva. “With this new integration, our joint customers will be able to benefit from better transparency across applications and a higher level of trust and confidence in the data they report.”
The collaboration between Workiva and BlackLine combines two providers that were named Leaders in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions.*
“Thousands of leading finance and accounting teams around the globe have adopted BlackLine for our comprehensive account reconciliation and close automation capabilities and Workiva for its connected and trusted reporting,” said Michael Otto, Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at BlackLine. “By working together, we believe we are creating additional customer value by offering a whole new level of control, transparency and accuracy.”
The data integration is available today. It will be showcased at the Workiva Amplify user conference in Dallas, September 9-11, and at BlackLine’s InTheBlack user conference in Los Angeles, September 16-19.
*Workiva and BlackLine were both named Leaders in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, John Van Decker, Christopher Iervolino, 26 July 2018.
Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Workiva
Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.
FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key Finance and Accounting processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform.
More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.
BlackLine Forward-looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company’s ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
