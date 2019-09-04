Carnegie Learning Leads the Artificial Intelligence Education Market, Winning Its 4th AI Education Award This Year

|By Business Wire
Carnegie Learning is proud to announce that it has won its fourth artificial intelligence education award to date this year. MATHia® with LiveLab has been named “Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning App or Tool” in the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards.
MATHia is smarter math learning software that uses artificial intelligence and cognitive science to mirror a human tutor better than any other software. It provides a simple-to-use, truly 1:1 personalized learning experience for every student, supporting students who are struggling while challenging those who are ready for more, all at the same time. According to Forbes, “Adjusting learning based on an individual student’s particular needs has been a priority for educators for years, but AI will allow a level of differentiation that’s impossible for teachers who have to manage 30 students in each class.”1 MATHia does exactly that.
LiveLab is a new live facilitation tool that empowers teachers with in-the-moment actionable data to effectively manage students working in MATHia during a classroom lab. Dynamic indicators show which students are working or idle at all times, while alerts let teachers know which students may need additional support. LiveLab uses machine learning to determine which students are most likely to benefit from immediate teacher intervention, and it can pinpoint the specific cognitive skills that might be preventing students from hitting content progression milestones.
Nikki Baker, a teacher at Hopewell High School who used LiveLab in beta last year, said, “Before LiveLab, I used to stand at the back of the room and try to look for when students were getting stuck. Now I know not only when they’re getting stuck, but why.”
Leading the Charge in Artificial Intelligence
It is expected that artificial intelligence in U.S. education will grow by 47.5% from 2017-20212, yet Carnegie Learning has been developing artificial intelligence to improve learning based on cognitive science and learning research since the 1980s. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University—well-known as the epicenter of AI—designed the first intelligent math tutor, which grew and evolved to become the MATHia platform today.3 Last year, Carnegie Learning took MATHia to the next level by releasing LiveLab, giving teachers critical data to help them guide students in real-time in the classroom.
The power of Carnegie Learning’s artificial intelligence has not gone unnoticed. In 2019 alone, the company has received the following awards:
- EdTech Award: Best AI Solution
- Artificial Intelligence + Adaptive Education (AIAED) AI Education Award
- EdTech Breakthrough Award: Best Use of AI in Education
- Tech Edvocate Award: Best AI/Machine Learning App or Tool
“Carnegie Learning has been committed to delivering powerful artificial intelligence learning technology from the start,” says Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning. “Our commitment to continually refining and improving our solutions for teachers and students will only continue to deepen and expand as we grow.”
"We take the research very seriously, so we understand what’s been proven to work and balance that with a healthy respect for the difficulty in translating laboratory research into an effective learning technology platform,” says Dr. Steve Ritter, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist at Carnegie Learning. “We're also unique in that we don’t just read about learning science—we’re active collaborators with some of the world’s leading learning scientists."
The Tech Edvocate Awards “honors the best that edtech has to offer by recognizing outstanding companies, people, products, etc.” Finalists and winners were selected by a panel comprised of edtech thought leaders, teachers, administrators and parents.
For more information on the Tech Edvocate Awards, visit www.theedadvocate.org.
For more information on MATHia and LiveLab, visit www.carnegielearning.com/MATHia.
ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.
Carnegie Learning is a comprehensive, dynamic and progressive learning technology company. Advocating a belief in teaching and determination to help students develop as learners and thinkers, Carnegie Learning is seeking to re-define the role of technology across the K-12 landscape. It delivers research-proven mathematics curriculum and the MATHia® platform for grades 6-12, project-based digital solutions for computer science, and best-in-class K-12 professional learning services. EMC School, part of Carnegie Learning, delivers blended learning resources and services for 6-12 world languages and English language arts. Mondo Education, also part of Carnegie Learning, provides high-quality literacy resources and services for K-5 classrooms. For more information please visit: www.carnegielearning.com, www.emcschool.com, and www.mondopub.com.
