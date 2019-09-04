Avnet Accelerates Wireless Design with New RFSoC Development Kit

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 4, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced the availability of the Avnet RFSoC Development Kit using the Zynq UltraScale+ from Xilinx, Inc., enabling system architects to explore the entire signal chain from antenna to digital. Using MATLAB® and Simulink® from MathWorks, and RF components from Qorvo, the kit enables users to quickly deploy systems for 5G wireless communication, including for aerospace and defense uses, by harnessing the integration of Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs for direct-RF sampling.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005666/en/
Avnet's new RFSoC Development Kit offers an easy-to-use platform for designers to develop wireless solutions with 5G capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Designers can now accelerate the path to production by characterizing data converters before SoC software is developed and perform over-the-air testing in MATLAB with live RF signals. The platform was designed in collaboration with MathWorks to work with their Free MATLAB Trial Package for Wireless Communications.
“Avnet has always aimed to bring development solutions to market for our customers that will enable them to capitalize on the most cutting-edge technology,” said Jim Beneke, vice president, products and emerging technologies, Avnet. “Working in collaboration with Xilinx, Qorvo, and MathWorks, the Avnet RFSoC Development Kit offers a seamless, easy-to-use platform to develop best-in-class wireless solutions with 5G capabilities. What used to take multiple chips now only takes one, which means you don’t have to be an RFSoC expert to take advantage of this revolutionary technology.”
Specifically, the kit extends the functionality of the Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC ZCU111 Evaluation Kit by adding a Qorvo 2x2 Small Cell RF Front-end 1.8GHz Card for over-the-air transmission, plus a native connection to MATLAB and Simulink with Avnet's RFSoC Explorer® application.
“The Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC solves system-level challenges by integrating more of the RF signal chain, providing lower power, smaller footprint, and better performance than discrete solutions. Avnet’s kit continues that strategy by solving system-level challenges for prototype and deployment. Their addition of an LTE front-end card to the Xilinx ZCU111 allows designers to test our RF-class analog in real world scenarios. By providing a direct connection to MATLAB and Simulink, Avnet has made it even easier for engineers to develop applications for Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs right out of the box,” said David Brubaker, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Product Line Manager, Xilinx.
Qorvo, a leading supplier of RF solutions, provides next-generation 5G system architectures with the latest RF devices, enabling superior performance of Avnet’s RFSoC Development Kit. Adding technology from Samtec expands the kit’s capability to connect, prototype, and deploy high performance RFSoC solutions on a single platform.
"Working together with Avnet, Qorvo developed a 2x2 Small Cell RF Front-end Card allowing for fast prototyping of software-defined radio for small cell applications. With the ability to shift the analog signal processing into the digital domain, the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC is an ideal match for Qorvo's RF portfolio for wireless communications. Advanced features allow fast prototyping of software-defined radio for small cell applications," said Roger Hall, general manager of Qorvo’s High Performance Solutions business.
Avnet will showcase the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Development Kit during the Xilinx Developer Forum, Oct. 1-2, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. as a Diamond-level sponsor of the event.
Technical Specifications:
Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC ZCU111 Evaluation Kit
- Rapid prototyping platform using the XCZU28DR-2EFFVG1517 device
- Supports 8x 4.096GSPS 12-bit ADCs, 8x 6.554GSPS 14-bit DACs, and 8 soft-decision forward error correction (SD-FECs)
- 4GB DDR4 memory for large sample buffer storage
- On-board reference PLL (LMK04208) and RF PLLs (LMX2594) generate RF-ADC and RF-DAC sample clocks
Qorvo 2x2 Small Cell RF Front-end 1.8GHz Card
- Two channels, each with Tx, Rx, and DPD (Digital Pre Distortion) Observation path
- Features the new Qorvo QPA9903 0.5 Watt High-Efficiency Linearizable Power Amplifier
- Default tuning to LTE 1800 MHz FDD System
- Fast Rx Digital Step Attenuator and receiver protection circuit
Avnet RFSoC Explorer for MATLAB and Simulink
- Signal Capture & Analysis with MATLAB and Simulink
- Radio-in-the-loop co-simulation over gigabit Ethernet
The Avnet RFSoC Development Kit is available as of today for $9495. More details about the kit can be found online at: www.avnet.com/rfsockit.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005666/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363