emporia: les smartphones sont devenus plus populaires que les fixes chez les plus de 60 ans


|September 4, 2019 12:13 PM EDT
Trois seniors sur quatre préféreraient se passer d'un téléphone fixe conventionnel que de leur portable. Voici la conclusion que tire de l'étude "2019 Senior Citizens Survey: Smart Technology - Everyday", réalisée par emporia Telecom en partenariat avec la Ligue allemande des citoyens seniors, dans laquelle 500 propriétaires de smartphone âgés de plus de 60 ans ont été interrogés.
La communication numérique est devenue un simple état de fait pour un grand nombre de personnes âgées. Pour 83 pour cent d'entre elles, une des raisons principales réside dans le fait qu'il est plus facile de garder contact avec la famille et les amis avec un smartphone.
D'après l'étude, les trois quarts des seniors ne veulent pas se retrouver sans leur smartphone quand ils sont de sortie. Leur téléphone leur est également essentiel lorsqu'ils voyagent. Cela signifie qu'ils disposent toujours d'informations utiles à portée de main, comme des prévisions météo et des cartes.
Mais les seniors sont loin de tous apprécier les avantages du monde numérique. "75 millions de seniors dans l'UE ne possèdent encore pas de smartphone. Il existe toutefois un nombre croissant d'activités quotidiennes ne pouvant être réalisées qu'avec un smartphone. Il est important de rester au fait des dernières technologies de communication pour ne pas se retrouver soudainement à l'écart", déclare Eveline Pupeter, propriétaire et PDG d'emporia Telecom. "Notre mission est d'orienter les personnes âgées vers l'avenir numérique."
L'étude identifie clairement les préoccupations et difficultés rencontrées par les seniors. De nombreuses personnes âgées s'inquiètent d'être laissées pour compte dans un monde de technologies. Par exemple, elles se demandent si elles pourront effectuer leurs tâches quotidiennes, comme les services bancaires, les interactions avec les services publics ou l'achat de billets de bus et de train avec autant de facilité qu'avant. "On ne peut pas arrêter le progrès de la technologie, mais il est possible de la simplifier", déclare Eveline Pupeter, PDG d'emporia. "Nous cherchons à effacer graduellement la crainte d'interagir avec la technologie, et à préparer les personnes âgées à un avenir avec des smartphones intuitifs.
En septembre, emporia présente simultanément deux innovations: l'emporiaSMART.3 et l'emporiaSMART.3mini. Très simples à utiliser, ces deux smartphones n'en sont pas moins des appareils très sophistiqués et intelligents.
L'emporiaSMART.3 est un smartphone de haute qualité facile à utiliser, équipé de toutes les fonctionnalités indispensables (deux objectifs, puissante batterie, wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, écran 5,5”, chargeur USB-C). Il est doté d'une interface simple et d'un bouton Accueil mécanique. Il est également résistant à la poussière et aux éclaboussures, compatible avec les appareils auditifs, dispose d'un amplificateur de sons, d'un bouton d'appel d'urgence, d'une borne de recharge et d'un manuel d'utilisation.
Le SMART.3mini est véritablement spécial. Il a été conçu pour les hommes voulant un smartphone compact pouvant être facilement placé dans une poche de pantalon ou de chemise. Le SMART.3mini dispose d'un écran tactile de 4,95 pouces, ce qui signifie qu'il est facile à voir et à utiliser. Au niveau des spécifications, le mini n'a rien à envier à son grand frère, le SMART.
Interrogée sur sa mission, Eveline Pupeter déclare: "75 millions de seniors de plus de 65 ans dans l'UE ne possèdent toujours pas de smartphone. L'objectif d'emporia est de guider cette génération dans l'avenir numérique, car être connecté n'a rien à voir avec l'âge."
Le fabricant basé à Linz a une double approche de la numérisation pour les personnes âgées. Ses solutions matérielles et logicielles sont conçues précisément pour ce groupe cible. La société a également développé de nouvelles formations (smartphones pour les débutants, leçons sur WhatsApp, utiliser son smartphone en toute sécurité) pour faciliter les premiers pas des seniors dans ce domaine.
emporia, à la pointe de la technologie
emporia est une société autrichienne développant, fabricant et commercialisant des téléphones portables, des smartphones et des applications pour les seniors. Les produits d'emporia comprennent également un large éventail d'accessoires et de téléphones fixes. Créé en 1991, emporia évolue maintenant dans plus de 30 pays. La société est détenue en exclusivité par Eveline Pupeter, qui dirige l'entreprise au côté d'une équipe de direction expérimentée. emporia emploie 100 personnes. Son siège social se trouve à Linz, sur les rives du Danube.
