EA and PopCap’s Wackiest Shooter Franchise Grows With Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

PopCap, a studio of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), today announced Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ - a new game that welcomes players to Neighborville, a suburban region where the clash between flora and undead is always flourishing. PopCap is launching the next title in the beloved Plants vs. Zombies™ franchise with a whole new way to play ahead of launch.

Featuring over-the-top action that fans of previous Plants vs. Zombies shooter titles have come to know and love, players can jump down into Giddy Park for light multiplayer battles or use the social board to interact with other players and group up. Players will unravel the threats of three free-roam regions, including the familiar central location of Neighborville Town Center, as well as adventuring through the outer edges of Neighborville in the hot and dusty Mount Steep, and the lush and strange Weirding Woods regions.

At the core of Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is the game’s emphasis on thrilling multiplayer gameplay. Players can battle it out with 20 fully customizable character classes, including returning favorites like Peashooter and Chomper, along with some fresh new faces such as Night Cap, a master of the shadows, and the funky disco queen Electric Slide. The character roster also includes a Team Play class for each faction, Oak and Acorn, and Space Cadet. Additionally, players can join forces and kick some grass in split screen couch co-op* and online co-op across every mode, whether it is battling through flourishing free-roam regions or jumping into battle in six different multiplayer modes. The fun doesn't stop there as players can then partake in Festivals after the game’s October launch to unlock new seasonal rewards.

For those wanting to jump into the fun ahead of launch, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Founder’s Edition is available on PC via Origin™, Xbox One, and PlayStation®4 consoles. The Founder’s Edition is an early edition of the game, offering fans a chance to become a Founding Neighbor where, each week for six weeks, new parts of the game including new multiplayer modes, free-roam regions, and other exciting features will go live in the run up to global launch on October 18. In addition to early play, Founding Neighbors will earn exclusive rewards and be able to carry game progression over to the full Standard Edition, which they receive at no additional cost.

The digital-only Founder’s Edition is available globally today until September 30 at 9:00 a.m. PDT for the special Founder’s price of $29.99**. The Founder’s Edition is also included for Origin Access Premier members starting today.

Check out the full Founder’s Calendar for the six-week period in this blog further detailing the Founder’s Edition.

“Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville continues the tradition of sprouting fun between the brain-less and botanicals in our biggest and wackiest shooter yet,” said Rob Davidson, Game Director at PopCap in Vancouver. “With the release of the Founder’s Edition, we’re embarking on a new journey alongside our dedicated community. We designed every week in the lead up to launch to focus on specific modes and different ways to play for us to optimize the game. This is an exciting approach we’re taking as it allows our fans to jump into the game early, earn exclusive rewards, and keep their in-game progression through the launch on October 18.”

Modes and features in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Founder’s Edition are already final, but by giving the biggest fans a chance to come in early, the development team will be able to polish the performance as they play. This will ensure the scaled experience for all players will run at peak levels for launch and beyond, driving towards ensuring the highest quality for Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

Additionally, Founding Neighbors will receive exclusive cosmetic rewards for the first four weeks*** when they log into the game each week. These exclusive rewards include a Fire Defender item set for Snapdragon, Ultimate Champ Star costume for All-Star Zombie, and Pea of Valiance costume for Peashooter.

The News from Neighborville web post and Live from Neighborville livestream will take place weekly to connect players with the developers themselves. Founding Neighbors can also build roots on forums and social networks via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for more details as we get closer to worldwide launch in October. For more information on Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Founder’s Edition, visit the official website and sign up to receive the latest news.

