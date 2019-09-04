New Trustwave Fusion Platform Redefines Cloud-Based Cybersecurity

|By Business Wire
|
September 4, 2019
Trustwave today announced a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that serves as the foundation for the company’s managed security services, products and other cybersecurity offerings. The Trustwave Fusion platform is purpose built to meet the enterprise where they are today in their operations and in the future as they embrace digital transformation and contend with a continuously evolving security landscape.
Trustwave Fusion platform across multiple devices. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Trustwave Fusion platform connects the digital footprints of enterprises and government agencies to a robust security cloud comprised of the Trustwave data lake, advanced analytics, actionable threat intelligence, a wide range of security services and products and Trustwave SpiderLabs, the company’s elite team of security specialists. Once connected, the traditional dichotomy of customer and security partner evaporates by giving internal security teams deep visibility, technologies and the advanced security expertise necessary for protecting assets and eradicating threats as they arise – a true paradigm shift in how cybersecurity programs are applied, managed and executed.
The cloud native platform consolidates Trustwave people, processes and technology into an intuitive application to deliver the remarkable ability to manage complex security programs from a computer, tablet or mobile phone. Built using Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) layers --advanced analytics, machine learning and automation have been incorporated to improve incident accuracy, response time and actions.
Key capabilities and attributes of the Trustwave Fusion platform include:
- Complete visibility and centralized control -- The Trustwave Fusion platform offers a single view of threats, technology management, vulnerabilities and perceived risks across an organization’s entire environment. A dashboard serves as a center point to track security events, respond to alerts and manage a range of services including threat detection and response, penetration testing, vulnerability testing and scanning, security technology management and more. The dashboard also establishes a direct link to Trustwave SpiderLabs giving organizations on-demand access to a deep bench of threat hunters, ethical hackers, forensic investigators, researchers and other elite security specialists.
- Support for multi-cloud and diverse environments -- Addressing the mounting challenge of protecting data and compute environments that have become increasingly scattered and globally dispersed, the Trustwave Fusion platform helps to protect assets in any environment or mix of environments including on-premises, public clouds, private clouds and new security-focused clouds hosted by technology vendors. Whether data is at rest or in motion, the ability to monitor, detect incidences and apply appropriate actions where needed is a major differentiator.
- Access to powerful threat intelligence -- Organizations benefit from actionable threat intelligence derived from the global network of Trustwave Security Operation Centers and the Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a leading-edge security command center. These facilities identify, collect and track the latest vulnerabilities, malware strains and adversary tactics. This information is continuously pushed to Trustwave database and email security products and managed security services helping ensure clients are always on par with a rapidly shifting threat landscape.
- Support for third party data and products -- Through application programming interfaces (APIs), the Trustwave Fusion platform integrates data lakes, technology actions and threat intelligence stemming from third-party sources into a customer’s environment to further strengthen cybersecurity posture. Leveraging big data from preferred sources allows organizations to customize and fine tune security programs based on industry type, assets and risk appetite. In addition, preferred vendor technologies such as next-generation firewalls, web application firewalls, secure email gateways, endpoint detection and response and others are supported to protect investments and help ensure capabilities are maximized through Trustwave cybersecurity expertise.
- Hybrid Security Operations -- Through APIs and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) based service management, Trustwave Fusion platform delivers the capability to connect operating environments to leverage corporate and government service management natively tearing down walls between Trustwave Managed Security Services, security testing services and a customer’s Security Operation Center resulting in an integrated and seamless operation.
“The Trustwave Fusion platform is a quantum leap in how cybersecurity is applied and managed within corporate and government environments,” said Arthur Wong, chief executive officer at Trustwave. “We have fused market leading technologies, powerful managed security services and the prowess of elite practitioners onto a single pane easily accessed and controlled by browser or mobile app. Having the capability to run database scans and vulnerability tests as needed, bolster security resources in a hybrid operation or order an elite threat hunting force into action by simply pointing and clicking is truly a game changer.”
For more information visit https://www.trustwave.com/en-us/company/about-us/trustwave-fusion-platform/.
About Trustwave
Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, consulting and professional services, and data protection technology, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.
