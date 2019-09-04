Customer-first Commitment, Single Suite HCM Solution Fuels Exponential Growth of Kronos Cloud Payroll

|By Business Wire
|
|September 4, 2019 01:01 PM EDT
National Payroll Week — Driven by its customer-first commitment and incredible market demand for a single suite human capital management (HCM) solution, Kronos Incorporated today announced continued growth and customer successes for Kronos Cloud Payroll.
Since introducing Kronos Cloud Payroll, Kronos has achieved significant, sustained quarter-to-quarter growth across every key payroll indicator as more organizations recognize the value of unifying all aspects of human resources, workforce management, and payroll into a single cloud suite.
- For Servicon Systems, Kronos HCM reduced payroll processing from 30 hours per pay cycle to just eight by moving away from a paper-based data collection process. Its complex workforce, which includes both union and non-union employees who work at client sites, now leverages a mobile application to clock in and out with GPS coordinates, change cost centers, request time off, view schedules, submit timesheets, and access pay statements. Leveraging a unified cloud system has streamlined payroll and client invoice processing, improving accuracy and saving substantial time.
- At The Inns of Aurora, payroll is now completed in as little as three hours, which is significant for the boutique hospitality destination’s HR director, who now dedicates newfound time to increasing communication, counseling and coaching employees, administering benefits, and developing strategic initiatives to continue to attract, engage, and retain the outstanding talent necessary to deliver the attentive experience that guests expect.
- Thousands of organizations, including Dowco, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia, Jasper Group, Kalamazoo Anesthesiology, Lowell Community Health Center, Millard Lumber, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, Ohio Eastern Star Home, Spinx, and Sprint Mart recognize the benefits of combining market-leading workforce management with cloud payroll solutions and services into a single unified solution from Kronos.
- To meet unique customer needs, Kronos Payroll Services now offers Kronos SmartCheck for customers with large employee populations still paid by paper check, reducing the administrative burden of reconciling payroll and tracking outstanding checks while further mitigating payroll risk.
- Kronos HCM solutions continue to transform the market as bookings rose 48% in the third quarter and 56% over the last 12 months with a record-setting quarter for Workforce Ready. Led by Workforce Ready and Workforce Dimensions HCM, Constellation Research, G2 Crowd, HRO Today, Software Advice (a Gartner company), and TrustRadius have all recognized Kronos HCM solutions for award-winning innovations in both product capabilities and the customer experience.
Bob DelPonte, vice president and general manager, Workforce Ready group, Kronos
“Payroll processing is faster, easier, and more accurate when organizations utilize a single cloud application that combines human resources, best-in-class workforce management, and payroll solutions and services in one, true, unified database. Customers love Kronos HCM solutions because of our innovative approach to usability, predictive analytics, and an exceptional customer experience.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
