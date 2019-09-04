Amazon Announces Breakthrough Collaborations with Global Retailers and TV Brands to Bring More than 15 New Fire TV Edition Devices to Europe and North America

|By Business Wire
(NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon, in collaboration with several of the industry’s most recognizable brands, today announced a lineup of more than 15 new Fire TV Edition products for customers around the globe, including the world’s first Fire TV Edition smart TV with built-in far-field voice control, the first OLED Fire TV Edition smart TV, and the first-ever Fire TV Edition soundbar.
“Customers have told us how much they use and love Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United States and Canada, with millions of devices sold and an average rating of more than 4 stars across all models,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Fire TV. “Today we’re thrilled to introduce innovative Fire TV Edition smart TVs and the first-ever Fire TV Edition soundbar from global brands that customers know and love. We can’t wait for customers to experience these new devices with the Fire TV experience built-in.”
Fire TV Edition smart TVs uniquely bring together live broadcast TV channels and all of your streaming content into one easy-to-view location. With Fire TV Edition smart TVs you can connect a HD antenna and use Alexa to instantly search for and watch live TV, or choose from a vast catalog of content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more, as well as local apps like ITV Hub, All 4, and My5 in the United Kingdom, and ARD, ZDF, TVNOW, ProSieben, DAZN, and waipu.tv in Germany. You can also pair any Fire TV Edition product without far-field voice control with any Echo device for hands-free control—just ask and Alexa will play a show, help you find a good movie to watch, control playback, and more. Fire TV Edition devices continue to improve even after your purchase, with new Alexa skills, software features, and applications added regularly. Tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills are already accessible globally today, giving you amazing entertainment experiences, and letting you view and control your compatible smart home devices, connected cameras, lighting, security systems, and more.
Expansion of Fire TV Edition smart TVs
Over the past year, Amazon and Best Buy have sold millions of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Customers continue to show enthusiasm for Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United States and Canada with an average rating of more than 4 stars, and 2x as many Fire TV Edition smart TVs sold this Prime Day compared to last year over the same two-day period. The first Toshiba – Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision launched in June and today, Amazon and Best Buy are excited to announce the first 65-inch Toshiba – Fire TV Edition smart TV with Dolby Vision, which will be available for customers in the United States next month.
Following the growth of Fire TV Edition smart TVs at Best Buy, Amazon is excited to announce breakthrough collaborations with Dixons Carphone, MediaMarktSaturn, and Grundig to bring the next generation of Fire TV Edition smart TVs to customers in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria. With native language support, Fire TV Edition smart TVs are localized for European customers to give them a great user experience.
To support this global expansion, Amazon now works with a growing number of TV manufacturers who produce Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Skyworth, Arcelik, TPV, Compal, and others, can now build Fire TV Edition smart TVs for their customers with manufacturing and assembly capabilities around the world.
Fire TV Edition Smart TVs with Dixons Carphone
Amazon and Dixons Carphone, parent company of Currys PC World, have joined forces to launch JVC – Fire TV Edition Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TVs, which are the first Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United Kingdom—sold at Currys PC World and from Currys PC World as a third party seller on Amazon.co.uk. Available in three models—40”, 49” and 55”—each supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and provides an expanded contrast range and superior brightness, as well as over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity and vivid colors. Fire TV Edition smart TVs from JVC come with the Voice Remote with Alexa, which lets you control your entertainment, manage compatible smart home devices, switch inputs, and more using just your voice.
Fire TV Edition Smart TVs with MediaMarktSaturn
Amazon and IMTRON, a company of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group managing the private label products of the CE retailers MediaMarkt and Saturn, announced plans for a lineup of Fire TV Edition smart TVs. The first models under the private label ok. will be available next year in Germany and Austria.
“We are very excited about collaborating with Amazon. Our aim is to offer high-quality products with the latest features at affordable prices,” explains Karsten Sommer, Managing Director IMTRON GmbH. “By integrating Fire TV into the smart TVs of our private label ok., we provide customers of MediaMarkt and Saturn with an incredible user experience. In addition, we are also making it easier for even more customers to control their smart home just by using their voice.”
Fire TV Edition Smart TVs with Grundig
Grundig and Amazon announced eleven Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Germany and Austria, including the world’s first Fire TV Edition with far-field voice control. The Grundig OLED – Fire TV Edition is available in four models—two with far-field voice control and two without—and is the first Fire TV Edition experience on an OLED TV. With eight built-in microphones and Alexa, the Grundig OLED – Fire TV Edition Hands-Free with Alexa gives you far-field voice control over your living room entertainment experience. Grundig and Amazon are also announcing the Grundig Vision 7 – Fire TV Edition with 4K Ultra HD and the Grundig Vision 6 – Fire TV Edition with Full HD, which also includes the Voice Remote with Alexa. With today’s news, the entire Grundig smart TV lineup will ship with the Fire TV experience built-in.
“Our new Grundig Fire TV Edition television range redefines how people think about their TV experience. Customers not only have access to all their favorite content through live broadcast and video-on-demand, but can also control their compatible smart home products and access thousands of apps, channels, and Alexa skills. We’re excited to be able to offer our customers the world’s first Fire TV Edition television with far-field voice control, making it even easier for users to control their television and elevate their smart TV experience,” said Mario Vogl, Grundig’s Northern Europe Regional Director and Managing Director Germany.
Introducing the First-Ever Fire TV Edition Soundbar
Building off the success of Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United States and Canada, Amazon is introducing an entirely new category of products—Fire TV Edition soundbars. The Fire TV experience is integrated directly into the soundbar system, delivering a complete home cinema experience with expansive video streaming and superior sound, all in a single device. You can even add your Fire TV Edition soundbar to a multi-room music group in the Alexa mobile app, letting you stream from Amazon Music and others throughout your home.
Fire TV Edition Soundbar with Anker Innovations
The first expansion of Fire TV Edition beyond smart TVs is from Anker Innovations and Amazon, who have teamed up to launch the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, which turns any TV into a cinematic smart TV experience. Featuring support for 4K Ultra HD, a unified smart TV user interface, near-field Alexa voice control, Dolby Vision pass through, and more, the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition gives you a cohesive entertainment experience with rich sounds that will fill any room. You can use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to easily navigate the Fire TV experience, turn your compatible TV on and off, and control soundbar functions like power, volume and mute. The Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition is launching in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
Pricing and Availability
The Toshiba 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition will be available at Best Buy for $599. It will begin shipping to customers in the United States next month.
The Grundig OLED – Fire TV Edition Hands-Free with Alexa (amazon.de/Grundig-FireTVEdition) is available for pre-order on Amazon.de today in 55” and 65” models, starting at €1,299.99. It will begin shipping on November 21. The Grundig OLED – Fire TV Edition is available for pre-order on Amazon.de today in 55” and 65” models, starting at €1,199.99. It will begin shipping on October 28. The Grundig Vision 7 – Fire TV Edition is available for purchase today on Amazon.de in 43”, 49”, 55” and 65” models starting at €349.99. It will begin shipping on October 17. The Grundig Vision 6 – Fire TV Edition is available for pre-order on Amazon.de today in 32”, 40”, and 43” models starting at €239.99. It will begin shipping on November 1.
JVC – Fire TV Edition Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TVs start at £349, and are sold at Currys PC World and from Currys PC World as a third party seller on Amazon.co.uk. Customers can sign up today on currys.co.uk or amazon.co.uk/JVC-FireTVEdition to be notified when they are available.
The Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition (amazon.com/nebulasoundbar) is available for pre-order today for $229.99 in the United States, $269.99 in Canada, £179.99 in the United Kingdom, and €209.99 in Germany. It will begin shipping on November 21. Customers who pre-order the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition are also eligible for an Amazon Music Unlimited 90-day extended free trial of the premium music subscription.
For more information visit www.amazon.com/firetv.
