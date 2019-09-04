Dynatrace Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), a market-leading software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud, today released financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 ended June 30, 2019.

“Dynatrace delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by 36% year-over-year growth in subscription and services revenue” said John Van Siclen, Chief Executive Officer. “As every company becomes a software company and the adoption of dynamic multi-clouds continues to gain momentum, there is increasing demand from enterprises to use our Dynatrace® platform to build better software faster, optimize clouds more efficiently, and compete more effectively in the digital age. Dynatrace has been an industry leader for over a decade, and the reinvention of our platform and company five years ago to prepare for and benefit from the adoption of the enterprise cloud is delivering tremendous results.”

John Van Siclen added, “Dynatrace has a unique combination of meaningful scale, growth and cash flow. The recent completion of our initial public offering further strengthens our balance sheet and provides additional capital to execute our long-term growth initiatives and capture an increasing share of our $18 billion and growing market.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Highlights:

Total Revenue of $122.6 million, an increase of 25% compared to $98.2 million in Q1 2019

Total ARR of $437.6 million, an increase of 43% compared to $306.1 million at the end of Q1 2019

Subscription and Services revenue of $118.8 million, an increase of 36% compared to $87.1 million in Q1 2019, and representing 97% of total revenue

GAAP Operating loss of $(33.0) million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $27.1 million

GAAP EPS of $(0.21) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.04

Dynatrace® Platform Highlights:

Ended the quarter with 1,578 Dynatrace customers, a sequential increase of 214 from the end of Q4 2019

Dynatrace Dollar-Based Net Expansion rate greater than 120% for the fifth consecutive quarter

Dynatrace ARR represents 75% of total ARR, increasing from 70% of total ARR at the end of Q4 2019

Initial Public Offering:

Completed our initial public offering and listed our shares on the New York Stock Exchange on August 1, 2019. Dynatrace sold 40,951,053 shares of its common stock at a price of $16.00 per share, for a total of approximately $622.0 million in gross primary proceeds and $590.3 million of net proceeds.

Following the completion of our initial public offering on August 1, 2019, pro forma net debt as of June 30, 2019 was reduced to $355.0 million from $945.3 million. Our pro forma TTM Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio as of June 30, 2019 was 3.3x.

Business Highlights:

Named a leader in Gartner's MQ for APM in March 2019, and in The Forrester Wave: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring report for Q2 2019.

Expanded automatic support for dynamic Kubernetes environments through our AI engine, Davis™, including immediate support for Red Hat OpenShift 4.

Extended hybrid support for CICS and IMS mainframe environments as well as a range of associated integration and middleware technologies bringing end-to-end observability from mobile to mainframe.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Annualized recurring revenue $ 437,622 $ 306,103 Year-over-Year Increase 43 % Revenues: Total revenue $ 122,550 $ 98,221 Year-over-Year Increase 25 % Subscription and services revenue $ 118,766 $ 87,142 Year-over-Year Increase 36 % Non-GAAP operating income(*) $ 27,097 $ 12,439 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 22 % 13 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 9,307 $ 14,343 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Shares outstanding used in computing Non-GAAP per share amounts - diluted 238,618,865 234,707,802 Unlevered Free Cash Flow(*) $ 45,798 $ 58,744

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at ir.dynatrace.com.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available, as of September 4, 2019, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2020 as follows:

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $123 million to $124 million

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $24 million to $25 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $11 million to $12 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.04, based on approximately 270 million diluted weighted-average shares

Full Year Fiscal 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $521 million to $524 million

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $545 million to $550 million

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $112 million to $115 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $56 million to $60 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.22, based on approximately 278 million diluted weighted-average shares

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section under the heading Forward-Looking Statements below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Dynatrace will host a conference call today, September 4, 2019, to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 866-211-4694 (domestic) or 647-689-6731 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https://ir.dynatrace.com/. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 (access code 2779159) until September 18, 2019. A webcast replay will be available at https://ir.dynatrace.com/.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income(loss) adjusted by removing the impact of our capital structure (net interest income or expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences, restructuring and other gains and losses, transaction and sponsor related costs, gains and losses on foreign currency and stock-based compensation.

Annual Recurring Revenue “ARR” is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Dynatrace Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform, as well as any upsell generated at the time of conversion.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

TTM Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as our Net Debt divided by our trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is defined as total principal less cash and cash equivalents.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash from (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate enterprise cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your enterprise cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year 2020; and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our substantial level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring and infrastructure monitoring, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to successfully convert and upsell our customers as they convert from our Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus filed on July 31, 2019 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 108,128 $ 77,924 License 3,784 11,079 Services 10,638 9,218 Total revenue 122,550 98,221 Cost of revenues: Cost of subscriptions 16,177 13,132 Cost of services 8,809 6,895 Amortization of acquired technology 4,557 4,664 Total cost of revenues 29,543 24,691 Gross profit 93,007 73,530 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,659 17,896 Sales and marketing 58,215 42,509 General and administrative 31,882 19,881 Amortization of other intangibles 10,142 12,049 Restructuring and other 115 410 Total operating expenses 126,013 92,745 Loss from operations (33,006 ) (19,215 ) Interest expense, net (19,186 ) (10,687 ) Other, net 94 2,863 Loss before income taxes (52,098 ) (27,039 ) Income tax benefit 2,943 3,483 Net loss $ (49,155 ) $ (23,556 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 237,693,127 233,970,804

UNAUDITED STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cost of revenues $ 3,309 $ 1,084 Research and development 7,127 2,418 Sales and marketing 15,104 4,463 General and administrative 15,885 5,233 Total share-based compensation expense $ 41,425 $ 13,198

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,453 $ 51,314 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3.3 million and

$3.4 million as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively 82,380 115,431 Deferred commissions, current 29,367 27,705 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,055 18,768 Total current assets 190,255 213,218 Property and equipment, net 20,282 17,925 Goodwill 1,270,485 1,270,120 Other intangible assets, net 244,398 259,123 Deferred tax assets, net 10,781 10,678 Deferred commissions, non-current 30,617 31,545 Other assets 8,765 8,757 Total assets $ 1,775,583 $ 1,811,366 Liabilities and member's deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,702 $ 6,559 Accrued expenses, current 51,748 64,920 Current portion of long-term debt — 9,500 Deferred revenue, current 281,977 272,772 Payable to related party 600,203 597,150 Total current liabilities 938,630 950,901 Deferred revenue, non-current 93,596 92,973 Accrued expenses, non-current 139,473 98,359 Deferred tax liabilities, net 38,721 47,598 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,002,792 1,011,793 Total liabilities 2,213,212 2,201,624 Commitments and contingencies Member's deficit: Common units, no par value, 100 units authorized, issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital (184,599 ) (184,546 ) Accumulated deficit (225,157 ) (176,002 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (27,873 ) (29,710 ) Total member's deficit (437,629 ) (390,258 ) Total liabilities and member's deficit $ 1,775,583 $ 1,811,366

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (49,155 ) $ (23,556 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 2,034 1,943 Amortization 15,081 18,343 Share-based compensation 41,425 13,198 Deferred income taxes (8,877 ) (4,353 ) Other 510 — Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 34,116 47,935 Deferred commissions (720 ) (187 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,117 ) (3,278 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,365 ) (1,496 ) Deferred revenue 9,235 10,011 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,167 58,560 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,151 ) (1,559 ) Capitalized software additions (333 ) (574 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,484 ) (2,133 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loans (19,000 ) — Payments to related parties — (80,386 ) Equity repurchases (53 ) (111 ) Installments related to acquisition (4,694 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (23,747 ) (80,497 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 203 (1,899 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,139 (25,969 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 51,314 77,581 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 57,453 $ 51,612 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid for interest $ 15,738 $ — Cash paid for (received from) tax $ 2,052 $ (1,904 ) Non-cash financing activities: Transactions with related parties $ — $ (2,927 )

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Share-based

compensation Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenues $ 29,543 $ (3,309 ) $ (4,557 ) $ — $ 21,677 Gross profit 93,007 3,309 4,557 — 100,873 Gross margin 76 % 82 % Research and development 25,659 (7,127 ) — — 18,532 Sales and marketing 58,215 (15,104 ) — — 43,111 General and administrative 31,882 (15,885 ) — (3,864 ) 12,133 Amortization of other intangibles 10,142 — (10,142 ) — — Restructuring and other 115 — — (115 ) — Operating income (loss) (33,006 ) 41,425 14,699 3,979 27,097 Operating margin (27 )% 22 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Share-based

compensation Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenues $ 24,691 $ (1,084 ) $ (4,664 ) $ — $ 18,943 Gross profit 73,530 1,084 4,664 — 79,278 Gross margin 75 % 81 % Research and development 17,896 (2,418 ) — — 15,478 Sales and marketing 42,509 (4,463 ) — — 38,046 General and administrative 19,881 (5,233 ) — (1,333 ) 13,315 Amortization of other intangibles 12,049 — (12,049 ) — — Restructuring and other 410 — — (410 ) — Operating income (loss) (19,215 ) 13,198 16,713 1,743 12,439 Operating margin (20 )% 13 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (49,155 ) $ (23,556 ) Tax benefit (2,943 ) (3,483 ) Cash (paid for) received from tax (2,052 ) 1,904 Interest expense 19,186 10,687 Cash paid for interest (15,738 ) — Share-based compensation 41,425 13,198 Amortization of other intangibles 10,142 12,049 Amortization of acquired technology 4,557 4,664 Transaction and sponsor related costs 3,864 1,333 Restructuring and other 115 410 (Gain) on currency translation $ (94 ) $ (2,863 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 9,307 $ 14,343 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 237,693,127 233,970,804 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 237,693,127 233,970,804 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 237,693,127 233,970,804 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 238,618,865 234,707,802 Net income (loss) per share: Net loss per share - basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.10 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.10 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (49,155 ) $ (23,556 ) Income tax benefit (2,943 ) (3,483 ) Interest expense, net 19,186 10,687 Amortization 15,081 18,343 Depreciation 2,034 1,943 Restructuring and other 115 410 Transaction and sponsor related costs 3,864 1,333 (Gain) on currency translation (94 ) (2,863 ) Share-based compensation 41,425 13,198 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,513 $ 16,012

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF") (After tax adjustment): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,167 $ 58,560 Cash paid for interest expense 15,738 — Restructuring and other 115 410 Property, plant, and equipment (4,151 ) (1,559 ) Transaction and sponsor related costs 3,864 1,333 Total uFCF 49,733 58,744 Interest tax adjustment (3,935 ) — uFCF (After tax adjustment) $ 45,798 $ 58,744

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Trailing Twelve Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (49,155 ) (23,556 ) $ (141,793 ) Income tax benefit (2,943 ) (3,483 ) (23,177 ) Interest expense, net 19,186 10,687 78,344 Amortization 15,081 18,343 69,530 Depreciation 2,034 1,943 7,410 Restructuring and other 115 410 1,468 Transaction and sponsor related costs 3,864 1,333 15,074 (Gain) loss on currency translation (94 ) (2,863 ) 128 Share-based compensation 41,425 13,198 99,378 Adjusted EBITDA 29,513 16,012 $ 106,362

Pro Forma June 30, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Long-term debt $ 1,002,792 Cash 57,453 Net debt 945,339 Net IPO proceeds 590,297 Pro forma net debt 355,042 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,362 Leverage Ratio 3.3 x

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005908/en/