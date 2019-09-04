Pivotal Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, today reported results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 ended August 2, 2019.

“Pivotal delivered a solid performance in the second quarter. We remain focused on customer success and winning new customers with our differentiated, multi-cloud platform. Subscription revenue growth of 38% and 17% total revenue growth were driven by customer expansions and new customer wins,” said Rob Mee, CEO of Pivotal Software. “Our platform and strategic services enable enterprises to modernize their development practices and securely operate their most important applications across multi-cloud environments.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Revenue: Subscription revenue was $135.0 million, an increase of 38% year over year. Total revenue was $193.0 million, an increase of 17% year over year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $31.4 million, or 16% of total revenue, compared to a loss of $35.4 million in Q2 of last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.5 million, or 2% of total revenue, compared to a loss of $14.6 million in Q2 of last year.

Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $28.1 million, compared to a loss of $35.6 million in Q2 of last year. GAAP net loss per share was $0.10, compared to a loss of $0.14 in Q2 of last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.2 million, compared to a loss of $14.8 million in Q2 of last year. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share was $0.00, compared to a loss of $0.06 in Q2 of last year.

Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was negative $58.5 million compared to operating cash flow of $18.4 million in Q2 of last year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $808.4 million as of August 2, 2019.

Recent Business Highlights

Subscription customers grew 12% year over year to 397

Dollar-based net expansion rate was 139%

New features added to Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) include: Pivotal Application Service (PAS) 2.6 adds new capabilities to make it easier for developers to build, wire and run cloud native applications. Highlights include the ability to deploy a custom sidecar process alongside your application and new integrations with Spinnaker, the leading tool for multi-cloud continuous delivery Pivotal Container Service (PKS) 1.5 delivers support for Windows .Net on Kubernetes The alpha version of PAS on Kubernetes improves the developer and operator experience when using Kubernetes The alpha version of Pivotal Build Service brings developer productivity and operational excellence to containers in Kubernetes

Named to Fast Company’s list of the 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Financial Outlook and Webcast

Given the announcement made on August 22, 2019 regarding Pivotal's entry into a definitive agreement to be acquired by VMware, Pivotal will not be providing a financial outlook for its third quarter or for the fiscal year 2020. Pivotal will no longer be hosting a conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results.

About Pivotal

Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world’s largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Metric Definitions

Subscription Customers: Pivotal defines the number of subscription customers as the organizations that have a subscription contract for Pivotal’s software resulting in at least $50,000 of annual revenue in that period.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate: Pivotal’s dollar-based net expansion rate compares its subscription revenue from a common group of customers across comparable periods. Pivotal calculates its dollar-based net expansion rate for all periods on a trailing four-quarter basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to Pivotal’s expectations, projections, beliefs, and prospects, which are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws and by their nature are uncertain. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: (i) Pivotal’s limited operating history as an independent company, which makes it difficult to evaluate Pivotal’s prospects; (ii) the substantial losses Pivotal has incurred and the risks of not being able to generate sufficient revenue to achieve and sustain profitability; (iii) Pivotal’s future success depending in large part on the growth of Pivotal’s target markets; (iv) Pivotal’s future growth depending largely on Pivotal Cloud Foundry and Pivotal’s platform-related services; (v) Pivotal’s subscription revenue growth rate not being indicative of Pivotal’s future performance or ability to grow; (vi) Pivotal’s business and prospects being harmed if customers do not renew their subscriptions or expand their use of Pivotal’s platform; (vii) any failure by Pivotal to compete effectively; (viii) Pivotal’s long and unpredictable sales cycles that vary seasonally and which can cause significant variation in the number and size of transactions that can close in a particular quarter; (ix) Pivotal’s lack of control of and inability to predict the future course of open-source technologies, including Kubernetes and those used in Pivotal Cloud Foundry; and (x) any security or privacy breaches. All information set forth in this release is current as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks disclosed previously and from time to time in documents filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Additional information will be made available in Pivotal’s annual report on Form 10-K and other future reports that Pivotal may file with the SEC, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Pivotal disclaims any obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time except as required by law.

Pivotal Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts); (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscription $ 134,990 $ 97,494 $ 263,846 $ 187,615 Services 58,006 66,914 114,865 132,528 Total revenue 192,996 164,408 378,711 320,143 Cost of revenue: Subscription 9,108 8,105 17,664 16,234 Services 51,417 53,129 103,463 104,291 Total cost of revenue 60,525 61,234 121,127 120,525 Gross profit 132,471 103,174 257,584 199,618 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 82,639 70,550 164,260 139,688 Research and development 58,676 47,001 114,931 91,429 General and administrative 22,557 21,025 44,702 37,433 Total operating expenses 163,872 138,576 323,893 268,550 Loss from operations (31,401 ) (35,402 ) (66,309 ) (68,932 ) Other income, net 3,820 237 7,420 546 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (27,581 ) (35,165 ) (58,889 ) (68,386 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 525 437 1,000 (227 ) Net loss (28,106 ) (35,602 ) (59,889 ) (68,159 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (9 ) (5 ) 37 37 Net loss attributable to Pivotal $ (28,115 ) $ (35,607 ) $ (59,852 ) $ (68,122 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 272,724 257,240 270,619 181,404

Pivotal Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands); (unaudited) August 2, February 1, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 808,432 $ 701,733 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,965 and $4,266 as of August 2, 2019 and February 1, 2019, respectively 122,713 308,492 Due from Parent 30,081 951 Deferred sales commissions, current 36,124 39,572 Other assets, current 12,948 16,738 Total current assets 1,010,298 1,067,486 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,462 27,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 130,102 — Intangible assets, net 15,981 18,680 Goodwill 696,226 696,226 Deferred income taxes 342 258 Deferred sales commissions, noncurrent 32,865 35,522 Other assets, noncurrent 7,416 4,417 Total assets $ 1,920,692 $ 1,850,468 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,554 $ 18,421 Due to Parent 12,007 20,241 Accrued expenses 60,260 64,723 Income taxes payable 1,113 1,232 Deferred revenue, current 304,977 376,985 Operating lease liabilities, current 21,820 — Other liabilities, current 5,356 4,373 Total current liabilities 417,087 485,975 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 55,429 89,603 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 121,520 — Other liabilities, noncurrent 2,157 9,412 Total liabilities 596,193 584,990 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 986 901 Class B common stock 1,755 1,755 Additional paid-in capital 2,660,012 2,540,921 Accumulated deficit (1,344,355 ) (1,284,503 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,421 5,687 Total Pivotal stockholders’ equity 1,323,819 1,264,761 Non-controlling interest 680 717 Total stockholders’ equity 1,324,499 1,265,478 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,920,692 $ 1,850,468

Pivotal Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands); (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,106 ) $ (35,602 ) $ (59,889 ) $ (68,159 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 4,336 4,599 8,434 9,354 Amortization of lease right-of-use assets and other expense 7,804 - 15,417 - Stock-based compensation expense 25,427 19,044 47,397 29,805 Provision for doubtful accounts (257 ) 388 (197 ) 619 Deferred income taxes (12 ) 64 (103 ) (405 ) Gain on sale of investment - - (746 ) (3,234 ) Other (16 ) 1,449 497 1,461 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,003 ) 46,454 185,566 76,340 Due from Parent (265 ) (7 ) (2,230 ) (236 ) Deferred sales commissions (348 ) 3,075 6,105 4,272 Other assets 1,075 (3,920 ) 2,788 (2,457 ) Accounts payable (4,948 ) 3,984 (7,150 ) (547 ) Due to Parent (1,653 ) (2,130 ) (8,119 ) (3,185 ) Deferred revenue (56,667 ) (31,218 ) (106,276 ) (10,554 ) Accrued expenses 12,885 5,692 (3,916 ) (16,213 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,024 ) - (14,811 ) - Other liabilities (5,695 ) 6,497 973 5,959 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (58,467 ) 18,369 63,740 22,820 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,732 ) (2,173 ) (4,936 ) (4,052 ) Proceeds from sale of investment - - 1,929 3,234 Net cash used in investing activities (2,732 ) (2,173 ) (3,007 ) (818 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the initial public offering, net of issuance costs paid - (2,580 ) - 544,674 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 5,962 2,814 36,542 9,424 Proceeds from employee stock plans 8,967 - 8,967 - Contribution from Dell - 9,300 - 41,277 Borrowings on credit facility - - - 15,000 Repayments on credit facility - - - (35,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,929 9,534 45,509 575,375 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 487 512 457 1,319 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (45,783 ) 26,242 106,699 598,696 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 854,215 645,466 701,733 73,012 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 808,432 $ 671,708 $ 808,432 $ 671,708

Pivotal Software, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts); (unaudited) Three Months Ended August 2, 2019 GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Gain on sale of

investment Non-GAAP Cost of subscription revenue $ 9,108 $ (602 ) $ (51 ) $ - $ 8,455 Subscription gross margin 93.3 % 0.4 % 0.0 % - % 93.7 % Cost of services revenue 51,417 (5,533 ) - - 45,884 Services gross margin 11.4 % 9.5 % - % - % 20.9 % Gross profit 132,471 6,135 51 - 138,657 Gross margin 68.6 % 3.2 % 0.0 % - % 71.8 % Sales and marketing 82,639 (7,610 ) (1,107 ) - 73,922 Research and development 58,676 (7,635 ) - - 51,041 General and administrative 22,557 (4,047 ) (356 ) - 18,154 Total operating expenses 163,872 (19,292 ) (1,463 ) - 143,117 Loss from operations (31,401 ) 25,427 1,514 - (4,460 ) Operating margin (16.3 %) 13.2 % 0.8 % - % (2.3 %) Other income, net 3,820 - - - 3,820 Net loss attributable to Pivotal $ (28,115 ) $ 25,427 $ 1,514 $ - $ (1,174 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.00 (1) GAAP and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share calculated based upon 272,724 basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of common stock. Three Months Ended August 3, 2018 GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Gain on sale of

investment Non-GAAP Cost of subscription revenue $ 8,105 $ (411 ) $ (433 ) $ - $ 7,261 Subscription gross margin 91.7 % 0.4 % 0.4 % - % 92.6 % Cost of services revenue 53,129 (4,188 ) - - 48,941 Services gross margin 20.6 % 6.3 % - % - % 26.9 % Gross profit 103,174 4,599 433 - 108,206 Gross margin 62.8 % 2.8 % 0.3 % - % 65.8 % Sales and marketing 70,550 (5,688 ) (910 ) - 63,952 Research and development 47,001 (5,386 ) - - 41,615 General and administrative 21,025 (3,371 ) (384 ) - 17,270 Total operating expenses 138,576 (14,445 ) (1,294 ) - 122,837 Loss from operations (35,402 ) 19,044 1,727 - (14,631 ) Operating margin (21.5 %) 11.6 % 1.1 % - % (8.9 %) Other income, net 237 - - - 237 Net loss attributable to Pivotal $ (35,607 ) $ 19,044 $ 1,727 $ - $ (14,836 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.06 ) (1) GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per common share calculated based upon 257,240 basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of common stock. Six Months Ended August 2, 2019 GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Gain on sale of

investment Non-GAAP Cost of subscription revenue $ 17,664 $ (1,108 ) $ (120 ) $ - $ 16,436 Subscription gross margin 93.3 % 0.4 % 0.0 % - % 93.8 % Cost of services revenue 103,463 (10,211 ) - - 93,252 Services gross margin 9.9 % 8.9 % - % - % 18.8 % Gross profit 257,584 11,319 120 - 269,023 Gross margin 68.0 % 3.0 % 0.0 % - % 71.0 % Sales and marketing 164,260 (14,421 ) (1,867 ) - 147,972 Research and development 114,931 (14,109 ) - - 100,822 General and administrative 44,702 (7,548 ) (712 ) - 36,442 Total operating expenses 323,893 (36,078 ) (2,579 ) - 285,236 Loss from operations (66,309 ) 47,397 2,699 - (16,213 ) Operating margin (17.5 %) 12.5 % 0.7 % - % (4.3 %) Other income, net 7,420 - - - 7,420 Net loss attributable to Pivotal $ (59,852 ) $ 47,397 $ 2,699 $ - $ (9,756 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.04 ) (1) GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per common share calculated based upon 270,619 basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of common stock. Six Months Ended August 3, 2018 GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Gain on sale of

investment Non-GAAP Cost of subscription revenue $ 16,234 $ (638 ) $ (865 ) $ - $ 14,731 Subscription gross margin 91.3 % 0.3 % 0.5 % - % 92.1 % Cost of services revenue 104,291 (6,477 ) - - 97,814 Services gross margin 21.3 % 4.9 % - % - % 26.2 % Gross profit 199,618 7,115 865 - 207,598 Gross margin 62.4 % 2.2 % 0.3 % - % 64.8 % Sales and marketing 139,688 (9,259 ) (1,816 ) - 128,613 Research and development 91,429 (8,250 ) - - 83,179 General and administrative 37,433 (5,181 ) (767 ) - 31,485 Total operating expenses 268,550 (22,690 ) (2,583 ) - 243,277 Loss from operations (68,932 ) 29,805 3,448 - (35,679 ) Operating margin (21.5 %) 9.3 % 1.1 % - % (11.1 %) Other income (expense), net 546 - - (3,234 ) (2,688 ) Net loss attributable to Pivotal $ (68,122 ) $ 29,805 $ 3,448 $ (3,234 ) $ (38,103 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.16 ) (1) GAAP net loss per common share calculated based upon 181,404 basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of common stock. Non-GAAP net loss per common share calculated based upon 240,719 basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of common stock.

Pivotal Software, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Reconciliation (in thousands); (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 272,724 257,240 270,619 181,404 Assumed preferred stock conversion – – – 59,315 Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 272,724 257,240 270,619 240,719

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Pivotal’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pivotal provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to: non-GAAP cost of subscription, non-GAAP cost of services, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and gain on sale of investment. For more information on the comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation table included with this release.

Management believes non-GAAP information is useful in evaluating the operating results, ongoing operations, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management also believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist investors with comparing Pivotal to other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Pivotal excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and excludes it in order to facilitate comparisons to other companies’ results. Pivotal excludes amortization of acquired intangibles because it is consistent with how management evaluates operating results and prepares financial plans and forecasts. While the purchase accounting for an acquisition reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, management believes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets is not representative of long term operating results. Pivotal excludes gains/losses on sales of strategic investments because management believes these are more reflective of discrete events and less reflective of results in a particular period.

Source: Pivotal Investor Relations

©2019 Pivotal Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Pivotal is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Pivotal Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005808/en/