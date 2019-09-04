AiRXOS Successfully Completes UTM Pilot Program at FAA-Approved Test Sites in Nevada, North Dakota, and Virginia

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 4, 2019 04:53 PM EDT
Today, AiRXOS concluded real-world flight operations for the FAA’s first phase of the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Traffic Management Pilot Program (UPP). The UPP, established in 2017, was designed to identify the initial set of industry and FAA capabilities required to support UAS Traffic Management (UTM) operations.
As a UAS Service Supplier (USS) for UTM, and after the company’s successful participation in NASA’s related UTM demonstration programs over the last two years, AiRXOS was the only industry partner selected to participate on more than one FAA UAS test site for UPP. Throughout the UPP, AiRXOS was also the only USS to support internal and external flight operators while demonstrating live UTM operations through its Air Mobility™ platform at all sites and providing simulated UAS operations across all three programs.
“The FAA’s UPP program is critical to helping determine the UTM services and capabilities required for the new drone economy,” said Kenneth Stewart, CEO of AiRXOS. “Enterprise-level interoperability between systems is fundamental, as are advanced operations, and the integration of notifications – all key components of the program that AiRXOS helped drive. We are proud to have been the only organization to participate at all three sites and look forward to working closely with these partners on the next steps in the process of implementing the FAA’s results.”
The FAA awarded UPP contracts to the three Test Site partners with the goal to evaluate and mature technologies for UTM, including flight planning, communications, aircraft separation, and weather services for these drones, which will initially operate under 400 feet. Sites selected as FAA-approved UAS Test Sites for UPP include the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS), Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS), and Virginia Tech, Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP).
“These tests marked a critical step towards the implementation of UTM, which is key for drones to reach their tremendous commercial potential,” said Mark Blanks, Director of the Virginia Tech MAAP. “The leading role in the development and rollout of this technology will be played by industry, and so the ability to work with great partners like AiRXOS was essential to the success of our tests at Virginia Tech, and helped ensure that the data and insights will be meaningful and actionable to the FAA.”
At each test site, AiRXOS was the only USS to demonstrate full enterprise interoperability with other USSs and services across the three programs helping to facilitate and coordinate the data exchange network required for safe flight operations. AiRXOS additionally demonstrated numerous other capabilities, including:
- Disseminating Unmanned Volume Reservations (UVRs) notifications to other USSs, demonstrating how information about low altitude emergency medical service helicopter flights could be distributed and acted upon by UAS operators.
- Collecting data for the FAA regarding UAS and USS digital interactions for the FAA’s UTM system development.
- Demonstrating the UPPs first connections to an FAA-operated UTM Flight Information Management System (FIMS) server.
- Providing Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) services to other industry participants. AiRXOS is an approved FAA-LAANC supplier supporting both auto-approval and Future Coordination for Part 107 operation for UAS operators.
“The Northern Plains UAS Test Site was excited to have AiRXOS on the team for the FAA UTM Pilot Program efforts,” stated Chris Theisen, Director of Research and Development for NPUASTS. “Their operations were professional and successfully achieved the goals and objectives of the project.”
“AiRXOS is an important partner to NIAS and the State of Nevada for safely advancing UTM and innovative technology combined,” said Dr. Chris Walach, Executive Director, NIAS and the FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site. “Their UTM platform is highly functional, easily integrates various drone technologies and sensors, and does what the FAA expects from their various airspace providers. We look forward to working with AiRXOS on other innovative projects or operations.”
-
Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS) Test Site
As Nevada’s designated agency to manage the FAA’s UAS Test Site, NIAS positions Nevada as the global leader in Autonomous Systems (AS) deployment. NIAS is the synergist, clearinghouse, and learning accelerator establishing the premier smart ecosystem for AS, which grows the AS industry while safely integrating AS into the daily lives of the public.
-
Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS)
The NPUASTS became operational in May 2014 and has been working with USSs to incorporate different sensors into the UTM environment that provide differing levels of situational awareness. For the UPP, NPUASTS was focused on information flow from the user to the UTM and to the FAA. AiRXOS additionally helped the site evaluate both Visual Line of Site (VLOS) and Beyond Visual Line of Site.
-
Virginia Tech, Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP) Test Site
When selected to participate in the UPP in February 2019, MAAP focused on leveraging existing systems and capabilities that have been well proven in previous UTM research efforts and operations, and on giving priority to building systems that can be implemented in the near term and sustained long term.
AiRXOS, part of GE Aviation, is making a new way of moving possible. From people, to cargo, to delivery, inspections, and public safety - we're taking on the global challenge of the digital drone economy and changing the future of transportation. AiRXOS is digitizing today’s airspace, infusing next generation air traffic management technology and services with world-class aviation expertise and execution, AiRXOS is shaping a new era of transportation through global, commercial Unmanned Aircraft (UA) solutions. For more information about AiRXOS, visit airxos.io, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005970/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363