San Mateo County, CA Goes Live with TaxSys®

By Business Wire
|
September 4, 2019 05:58 PM EDT
Today the San Mateo County, California Treasurer-Tax Collector, Sandie Arnott, replaced the 30-year old tax collection system she inherited with Grant Street Group’s state-of-the-art TaxSys® solution. She will now be able to serve her constituents with a full-featured system, employing modern and secure private cloud technology, easily configurable interfaces to key County systems, and real-time dashboards with a view into daily operations.
Located in the Bay Area of California, San Mateo County is in the heart of Silicon Valley and home to 770,000 residents. Treasurer Arnott is the first California county treasurer to implement TaxSys. She will be followed next year by the City and County of San Francisco.
“I consider our decision to choose TaxSys as an achievement that will save the County money and time,” said San Mateo County Treasurer-Tax Collector Sandie Arnott. “Grant Street Group implemented TaxSys in the contracted two-year timeframe and proved to be extremely efficient, professional, and organized in meeting all planned milestones. Their implementation team is to be recognized and thanked for going above and beyond in their efforts to ensure a successful implementation.”
The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office has also begun using PaymentExpress®, Grant Street’s secure e-payments service that is fully integrated with TaxSys. PaymentExpress allows San Mateo County to accept all major debit and credit cards for payments online, over the phone, via mobile or tablet devices, and in the office. E-check payments can also be made online, or by phone using an interactive voice response system.
“Taking our first California TaxSys client live marks a major milestone for Grant Street,” said John McCarthy, Executive Sales Director at Grant Street. “While the San Mateo implementation started just two years ago, our investment in creating a California property tax system spans a decade of research and development, including meetings with dozens of treasurers/tax collectors and auditors/controllers to understand their unique needs. We believe the successful launch of TaxSys in San Mateo positions us to serve those needs in many other California counties.”
In addition to TaxSys and PaymentExpress, San Mateo will use DeedAuction® for online sales of tax-defaulted properties, and EscrowExpress® to process escrowed property taxes.
For more information, contact John McCarthy via phone at (412) 246-1321 or email at [email protected].
About Grant Street Group
Grant Street Group specializes in cloud-based government solutions for tax collection, e-payments, and auctions. Every year we process over $20 billion in tax payments and $10 billion in e-payments. Over the past 20 years, we have hosted online auctions of financial instruments exceeding $12 trillion.
