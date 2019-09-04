 Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Legendary Edition Arrives October 15

|By Business Wire
|
|September 4, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
The world could always use more heroes—and starting October 15, Nintendo Switch™ players will be able to join more than 40 million players from around the globe in the fight for the future with the arrival of Overwatch® Legendary Edition.
Fight for the future in Overwatch Legendary Edition, coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
Overwatch Legendary Edition puts the definitive version of Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team shooter in Nintendo Switch owners’ hands, complete with the latest content and gameplay updates. Players will select from a roster of 31 vibrant heroes as they face off in a variety of casual and competitive multiplayer modes and battle over map objectives in 28 different locations around the earth (and on the moon).
In addition, Nintendo Switch gamers have the option to take control of their heroes in a whole-new way using the console’s built-in gyroscopic motion controls, which let players tilt their console to line up the perfect shot as McCree, pilot D.Va through the air, or quickly turn to deflect incoming projectiles as Genji.
“Overwatch brings players together to cooperate and compete in a bright and optimistic vision of the future, and we’re looking forward to welcoming Nintendo Switch gamers into the fun,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “The Legendary Edition includes more than three years’ worth of content updates and gameplay enhancements, and we’re excited to team up with Nintendo to provide players with new ways to enjoy the full Overwatch experience—including on the go.”
Overwatch Legendary Edition for Nintendo Switch will be available in a boxed version (containing a code to download the game) and digital version via the Nintendo eShop for a suggested price of $39.99. Both versions come with 15 bonus skins for a range of heroes to kick-start players’ collections, as well as a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership so players can jump into action and start battling alongside, and against, their fellow Nintendo Switch gamers immediately.
Players who pre-purchase Overwatch Legendary Edition by the October 15 launch will also receive the Noire skin for elite Talon operative Widowmaker**, the game’s ruthlessly efficient assassin. In addition, Nintendo Switch players who log in to Overwatch by December 31, 2019 will receive a bonus Golden Loot Box containing at least one guaranteed Legendary item.
Overwatch – Game Features
Overwatch Legendary Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch with all of the heroes, maps, modes, and game updates currently available on other platforms, providing Nintendo Switch players with the complete Overwatch experience:
- Play as 31 Unique Heroes – Choose from a diverse and ever-expanding roster of heroes from around the globe. Zip behind enemy lines as time-jumping Tracer; heal your team from afar with elite sniper Ana’s Biotic Rifle; or manipulate gravity as brilliant astrophysicist Sigma, the latest hero to join the fight.
- Battle Across the World With Your Friends – Capture control points, push payloads, and complete objectives across 28 international locations—wherever you have internet access, thanks to the legendary portability of the Nintendo Switch system.
- Join Forces in 6v6 Game Modes – Jump into Quick Play to get matched up against players of similar skill, Play Vs. AI in multiple difficulty settings, or put your skills to the ultimate test in Competitive Play to earn seasonal ranks and rewards.
- Discover New Ways to Play – Explore the Arcade or Game Browser to find matches with unique rulesets. Unleash your creativity in the Workshop and use powerful scripting tools to build elaborate custom games that can be shared and played on any platform.
- …And More to Come – Overwatch Legendary Edition on Nintendo Switch will continue to be updated with new content, including the game’s limited-time seasonal modes, gameplay updates, and more.
To learn more about Overwatch Legendary Edition on Nintendo Switch, visit the official website at playoverwatch.com/nintendo-switch.
*Included Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership will auto-renew at the end of three months. Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership is not eligible for 3-month membership offer. Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online
**Noire Widowmaker skin available in all day-one units of Overwatch Legendary Edition for Nintendo Switch.
About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games† and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.
†Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distributors.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the launch date, features and functionality of Overwatch Legendary Edition and unreleased Overwatch content, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
