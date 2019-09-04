Wissenschaftler von Invicro erhalten Anerkennung in Science Translational Medicine

|By Business Wire
|
September 4, 2019 10:37 PM EDT
Invicro LLC, ein Unternehmen von Konica Minolta und ein führender Anbieter von Imaging-Biomarkerdiensten, Kernlabordiensten und Softwarelösungen für die Forschung und Arzneimittelentwicklung, meldet die Veröffentlichung der Abhandlung „In vivo Detection of Cerebral Tau Pathology in Long-term Survivors of Traumatic Brain Injury1“ in Science Translational Medicine.
Invicro scientists published in Science Translational Medicine
Wissenschaftler von Invicro London, die Ärzte Alex Whittington, Jan Passchier und Roger Gunn, sind die Koautoren der bahnbrechenden Studie, die die Tau-Pathologie bei traumatischen Hirnverletzungen (traumatic brain injuries, TBI) Jahre nach ihrem Eintreten mithilfe der Positronen-Emissions-Tomographie (PET) zu verstehen versucht. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass Tau-PET ein ermutigender Ansatz zur Messung der progressiven Neurodegeneration im Zusammenhang mit Tauopathie infolge von TBI ist.
„Ich freue mich sehr, Teil dieser bahnbrechenden Studie mit Dr. Nikos Gorgoraptis und Prof. David Sharp zu sein, die zeigt, dass Tau-PET-Bildgebung ein wichtiger Biomarker für TBI und CTE ist“, erklärte Dr. Roger Gunn, Executive Vice President für das Ressort quantitative Datenwissenschaft bei Invicro und Professor of Molecular NeuroImaging am Imperial College London. „Die fortschrittlichen Tau-Analysen, die im Zuge dieser Arbeit entwickelt wurden, ergänzen Invicros führende Tau-IQ-Analyseplattform für Neurodegeneration.“
TBI kann zu lebenslanger chronischer Neurodegeneration, einschließlich der Möglichkeit von Demenz führen. Die Veröffentlichung untersucht, wie die Verwendung von Flortaucipir ([18F]AV-1451, [18F]T807), ein PET-Tadioligand, die In-vivo-Untersuchung der Tau-Pathologie bei Langzeit-Überlebenden von Hirnverletzungen ermöglicht. Flortaucipir hat die potente und spezifische feste Bindung an neurofibrilläre Tangles bei humanem post-mortem Hirngewebe und in Hirnaufnahmen bei Patienten mit Alzheimer-Erkrankung gezeigt. Die Studie zeigt elegant, wie Tau-Signale nun auch bei Patienten mit Hirnverletzungen erkannt werden können.
„Dank fortschrittlicher Analysemethoden ist es uns gelungen, diese spannenden Ergebnisse zu produzieren, und wir sind hoch erfreut, dass diese Arbeit von Science Translational Medicine, einem Magazin, das für die Veröffentlichung bedeutsamer und hochwertiger Forschung bekannt ist, anerkannt wurde“, erklärte Dr. Alex Whittington, PET- und MRI-Neuro-Imaging-Analyst bei Invicro.
Die im Oktober 2009 von der American Association for The Advancement of Science ins Leben gerufene Fachzeitschrift, Science Translational Medicine, ist eine wöchentlich erscheinende Fachzeitschrift für translationale Medizin und die klinische Erforschung menschlicher Krankheiten. Die Fachzeitschrift interessiert sich für Forschung, die wesentlichen und innovativen Fortschritt zur Prävention, Diagnose oder Behandlung von Krankheiten auf dem Gebiet der translationalen Medizin zeigt. Science Translational Medicine veröffentlichte „In vivo Detection of Cerebral Tau Pathology in Long-term Survivors of Traumatic Brain Injury“ am 4. September 2019 um 14:00 Uhr EST.
„Tau Imaging bei neurodegenerativen Krankheiten, insbesondere TBI, macht signifikante Fortschritte“, so Dr. Jan Passchier, Executive Vice President des Ressorts Global Head Laboratories and Clinics bei Invicro. „Der Erfolg der in dieser Arbeit vorgestellten Forschung ist zweifelsfrei ein Ergebnis der Kombination der akademischen Spitzenleistung unserer geschätzten Partner und der operativen und wissenschaftlichen Stärke, die Invicro einbringen konnte. Ich freue mich auf die Fortsetzung unserer gemeinsamen Bemühungen in diesem wichtigen Bereich, um das Verständnis von Krankheiten zu verbessern und die Entwicklung und objektive Prüfung von potenziellen therapeutischen Strategien zu ermöglichen.“
1. „In vivo Detection of Cerebral Tau Pathology in Long-term Survivors of Traumatic Brain Injury“, Autoren: Nikos Gorgoraptis, Lucia M. Li, Alex Whittington, Karl A. Zimmerman, Linda M. Maclean, Claire McLeod, Ewan Ross, Amanda Heslegrave, Henrik Zetterberg, Jan Passchier, Paul M. Matthews, Roger N. Gunn, Tom M. McMillan, David J. Sharp
Über Invicro
Das in Boston, Massachusetts, ansässige Unternehmen Invicro wurde 2008 mit der Mission gegründet, den Wert der Bildgebung bei der Arzneimittelforschung und -entwicklung für alle therapeutischen Bereiche zu verbessern. Das multidisziplinäre Team von Invicro bietet das gesamte Dienstleistungsspektrum bestehend aus Bildinformatik, Engineering und operativen Leistungen. Nachdem Invicro ursprünglich auf die Bildgebung in der Entdeckungsphase fokussiert war, erweiterte das Unternehmen im Jahr 2016 sein Angebot für die klinische Forschungsphase durch die Übernahme von Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC, gefolgt von der Übernahme von Imanova und CORE Clinical im Jahr 2017. Als Teil der Organisation für Präzisionsmedizin von Konica Minolta und dessen Schwesterunternehmen Ambry Genetics entwickelt und nutzt Invicro die aktuellen Innovationen im Bereich der quantitativen Biomarker, einschließlich Bildgebung, quantitative Pathologie und Genomik. Die erfolgreiche Integration der Forschungs- und Klinikteams in die branchenführenden Software-Informatik-Plattformen von Invicro, VivoQuant® und iPACS®, hat eine starke und wachsende Präsenz im Markt für die vorklinische und späte Phase hervorgerufen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.invicro.com.
Über Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitaler Technologie mit Schwerpunkt auf Bildgebung und Datenanalyse, Optiken, Materialien und Fertigung im Nanobereich. Konica Minolta nutzt Innovation, um Produkte und Lösungen für ein besseres wirtschaftliches und soziales Umfeld zu entwickeln, von dem heutige und zukünftige Generationen profitieren. Mit seinen Geschäftsbereichen Business Technologies, Healthcare und Industrial-facing Businesses strebt das Unternehmen den Status eines „ Integral Value Provider“ an, der seinen Kunden umfassende Lösungen für ihre größten Herausforderungen liefert. Dazu entwickelt Konica Minolta mit seinen Partnern nachhaltige Lösungen, um heutige und zukünftige Probleme zu lösen und jedes Produkt auf die einzigartigen und spezifischen Erfordernisse seiner Kunden abzustimmen. Auf der Basis dieser Kompetenzen trägt Konica Minolta zur Optimierung der Produktivität und Arbeitsabläufe seiner Kunden bei und liefert wegweisende Servicelösungen im Zeitalter des Internets der Dinge. In seinem Hauptsitz in Tokio und Niederlassungen in über 50 Ländern beschäftigt Konica Minolta mehr als 43.000 Mitarbeiter und betreut ca. zwei Millionen Kunden in über 150 Ländern. Konica Minolta ist an der Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902), börsennotiert. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter https://www.konicaminolta.com/.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT