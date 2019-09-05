Alvotech entscheidet sich für Veeva Vault QMS zur Modernisierung von Qualitätsprozessen

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 01:39 AM EDT
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) gab heute bekannt, dass Alvotech sich für Veeva Vault QMS entschieden hat, um Qualitätsprozesse im gesamten Unternehmen durch verbesserte Effizienz und Compliance zu optimieren. Die Einführung von Vault QMS durch Alvotech baut auf dem für die Firma erfolgreichen Einsatz von Veeva Vault QualityDocs für Dokumentenmanagement und -kontrolle auf.
Alvotech benötigte ein einfach zu bedienendes System, das manuelle Prozesse eliminiert und die Compliance unterstützt. Mit der Veeva Vault Quality Suite kann Alvotech den Overhead reduzieren und gleichzeitig Transparenz für die Qualitätsprozesse im gesamten Unternehmen schaffen. Zudem entschied sich Alvotech als schnell wachsendes Unternehmen für die Vault Quality Suite, um die Agilität und Skalierbarkeit zu erhöhen und den sich ändernden Anforderungen des Unternehmens gerecht zu werden.
„Als ein Unternehmen an der vordersten Front der Fertigungstechnologie verpflichtet sich Alvotech, seinen bahnbrechenden Ansatz für die Art des Managements unserer Qualitätssysteme beizubehalten“, sagte Jonas B. Hauksson, Senior Director of Quality Management bei Alvotech. „Die Vereinheitlichung von Qualitätsprozessen auf einer einzigen Cloud-Plattform wird manuelle Abläufe durch modernisierte Systeme ersetzen, die einfach zu bedienen und flexibel sind.“
„Alvotech ist ein sehr gutes Beispiel dafür, wie Unternehmen kritische Geschäftsfunktionen wie das Qualitätsmanagement modernisieren“, sagte Robert Gaertner, Director of Strategy für Vault Quality bei Veeva. „Veeva ist stolz darauf, mit Alvotech zusammenzuarbeiten, um dessen Qualitätsprozesse zu vereinheitlichen und die Grundlage für ein harmonisiertes Qualitätssystem zu schaffen.“
Die Vault Quality Suite hilft bei der Optimierung von Geschäftsprozessen und -inhalten über globale Standorte, Lieferanten, Auftragsfertiger und andere Partner hinweg, um Arbeitsabläufe für eine höhere Effizienz zu beschleunigen.
Erfahren Sie auf dem kommenden Veeva R&D Summit Europe vom 18. bis 20. Mai 2020 in Barcelona, Spanien, wie die Vault Quality Suite bei Organisationen eine Modernisierung des Qualitätsmanagements ermöglicht. Die Veranstaltung richtet sich an Kunden von Veeva und geladene Gäste. Registrieren Sie sich und werfen Sie einen Blick auf das Programm unter veeva.com/eu/rd-summit/.
Weitere Informationen zur Veeva Vault Quality Suite finden Sie unter: veeva.com/eu/quality
Über Alvotech
Alvotech ist ein privat geführtes, voll integriertes biopharmazeutisches Spezialunternehmen, das sich ausschließlich auf die Entwicklung und Herstellung hochwertiger Biosimilar-Produkte konzentriert. Alvotech ist Spezialist für die Entwicklung biogenerischer Produkte entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette von der Entwicklung von Zelllinien bis zur kommerziellen Herstellung.
Über Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. ist der Marktführer im Bereich von Software auf Cloud-Basis für die internationale Life-Sciences-Branche. Veeva hat sich der Innovation, höchster Produktqualität und dem Kundenerfolg verpflichtet. Das Unternehmen betreut mehr als 775 Kunden, von den größten Pharmakonzernen der Welt bis hin zu neu gegründeten Biotechfirmen. Veeva hat seinen Hauptsitz in der San Francisco Bay Area und verfügt über Niederlassungen in ganz Nordamerika, Europa, Asien und Lateinamerika. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter veeva.com/eu.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, so etwa zur Marktnachfrage und zur Akzeptanz der Produkte und Dienstleistungen von Veeva, zu den Ergebnissen aus der Nutzung von Produkten und Dienstleistungen von Veeva und zu allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen, insbesondere in der Life-Sciences-Branche. Alle in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen beruhen auf vergangenen Geschäftsleistungen von Veeva und den aktuellen Plänen, Schätzungen und Erwartungen des Unternehmens und stellen keine Zusicherung dar, dass diese Pläne, Schätzungen oder Erwartungen erreicht werden. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen stehen für die Erwartungen von Veeva zum Zeitpunkt dieser Pressemitteilung. Spätere Ereignisse könnten dazu führen, dass diese Erwartungen sich ändern, und Veeva lehnt jegliche Verpflichtung zu einer Aktualisierung der zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen in der Zukunft ab. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse wesentlich davon abweichen. Zusätzliche Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die sich auf die Finanzergebnisse von Veeva auswirken könnten, sind unter den Überschriften „Risk Factors“ und „Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations“ in der Einreichung des Unternehmens auf Formular 10-Q für den Zeitraum bis zum 30. April 2019 enthalten. Diese ist auf der Website des Unternehmens unter veeva.com im Bereich für Investoren und auf der Website der SEC unter sec.gov verfügbar. Weitere Informationen zu potenziellen Risiken, die sich auf die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse auswirken könnten, werden in anderen Einreichungen enthalten sein, die Veeva gelegentlich bei der SEC vorlegt.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904006035/de/
