Garmin® introduces the latest vívomove® series with new advanced wellness features, connected GPS and Garmin Pay

|September 5, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the next generation of the vívomove series, the latest collection of hybrid smartwatches. Designed with style in mind, the new lineup – vívomove 3/3S, vívomove Style and vívomove Luxe – have the appearance of a traditional timepiece, with real ticking hands and elegant dial details. With just a swipe, watch hands dynamically move out of the way to reveal a hidden smart screen with health and fitness tracking data, and smart notifications for text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. Check out the video here. The vívomove series is among many new wearables launched by Garmin at IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 6-11, and will be on display at the Garmin stand in Hall 4.2, Booth 232.
Introducing the new vívomove series (Photo: Business Wire)
“The vívomove watches are designed for those who want the connected and health features of a smartwatch with a more fashion-forward look better suited for the office or dressing up,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “With an extensive selection of bands and metal finishes, it’s a stylish accessory that also keeps tabs on your text messages, energy, stress, sleep and more.”
"The Garmin vívomove is unique in that it has all the features of a smartwatch, which is a part of every influencer's toolkit, but has a classic look of an analog watch for the modern, fashionable woman. So much of an influencer's career is focused on powering their businesses on the go, so having a tech accessory that happens to photograph well is the best of both worlds," says Amber Venz Box, president and co-founder of rewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.it, Garmin's leading strategic expert in utilizing fashion influencer marketing at scale.
The vívomove series builds on the previous vívomove HR by adding new advanced wellness features like pulse ox1 and Body Battery™ energy monitoring, connected GPS, and Garmin Pay™ (select models only). The vívomove has a battery life of up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and will keep ticking for an additional week in watch mode.
Design and materials
The premium vívomove Luxe has a 42mm stainless steel bezel and stainless steel casing with a choice of an Italian leather or Milanese metal strap. It features hidden dual AMOLED color touchscreen displays with moving hands that interact with smartwatch graphics. With a domed sapphire crystal lens and elegant watch face details, the vívomove Luxe exudes round the clock style and sophistication.
With a choice of a woven nylon or silicone band, the vívomove Style has a 42mm aluminum bezel and aluminum casing available in a variety of attractive metal finishes. It features a domed Corning® Gorilla® glass lens and the same interactive dual AMOLED displays as the vívomove Luxe.
Available in two case sizes (44mm and 39mm) the vívomove 3/3S is the perfect accessory with a stainless steel bezel, a selection of colorful silicone bands, and a hidden touchscreen display.
Key features
- Notifications: Receive smart notifications2 for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more.
- Advanced Health Monitoring: Comprehensive suite of 24/7 health monitoring features4 include advanced sleep with pulse ox, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking and more.
- Connected GPS: Connects with user’s smartphone’s GPS for greater accuracy in measuring outdoor activities2.
- Garmin Pay: Contactless payment solution3 lets users leave their cash and cards at home (vívomove Style and Luxe only).
- Fitness Features: Tracks steps, floors climbed, and intensity minutes and includes built-in activities for walking, running, cardio, yoga, strength training and more.
- Compatibility: Use vívomove with almost any smartphone (compatible with Android™ and Apple® devices).
The new vívomove series is available in September 2019 with suggested retail prices ranging from $249.99 to $549.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com.
The vívomove series is the latest innovation from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment that develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.
For the past 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.
About Garmin
Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and vívomove are registered trademarks and Body Battery and Garmin Pay are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Android is a trademark of Google LLC. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB. Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
