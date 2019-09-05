Garmin® introduces the Venu GPS smartwatch with stunning AMOLED display

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced VenuTM – a new GPS smartwatch with a vibrant AMOLED screen and the broadest available range of 24/7 health monitoring features in the market. With a battery life of up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and rapid charging in between, Venu users don’t miss out on valuable health insights. Check out the video here. The Venu is one of many new wearables launched by Garmin at IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 6-11, and will be on display at the Garmin stand in Hall 4.2, Booth 232.

“We’re thrilled to announce Garmin’s first smartwatch with an AMOLED display,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Venu breathes life and color into live watch faces and animated workouts. In keeping with Garmin standards, all of this is achieved without sacrificing battery life.”

Health and Wellness

The Venu boasts the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available in the market, including advanced sleep with pulse ox1, new respiration tracking, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more. Innovative Body BatteryTM energy monitoring lets users check energy levels at any given moment, which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

Animated and Customized Workouts

Venu’s AMOLED screen brings workouts to life with 40+ on-device animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates. These easy-to-follow workouts demonstrate proper form and technique right on the user’s wrist. The Venu’s robust suite of workout options includes preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin ConnectTM, and “create your own” customizable workouts. Whether training for a 5K or something longer, the Venu is compatible with Garmin Coach, free training plans adapted to a runner’s goals and performance, complete with a virtual personal trainer for added motivation.

Fitness Features

With GPS, ElevateTM wrist-based heart rate2, and over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including Pilates, yoga, running, pool swimming, golf and more, the Venu is packed with features to keep up with a varied and active lifestyle. Need to take a breather or boost mindfulness? The Venu offers new structured breathwork activities designed to promote focus and relaxation.

Advanced Sleep with Respiration and Pulse Ox

When it’s time to wind down, advanced sleep monitoring estimates light, deep and REM stages of sleep. New respiration tracking measures the number of breaths per minute, and Pulse Ox gauges blood oxygen saturation levels. Together, this data can demonstrate sleep quality. Upon awakening, users can review their sleep stats in Garmin Connect to see whether they are getting the quality sleep they need to feel rested and recharged the next day.

Smart Features for Life on the Go

The Venu provides all-day connection and convenience with a host of smart features including:

Notifications: Receive smart notifications 3 for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. Android users can reply to text messages from the device.

for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. Android users can reply to text messages from the device. Music: Download songs or playlists 4 , including those from third-party music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, right to the wrist.

, including those from third-party music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, right to the wrist. Safety and tracking: Incident detection (during select activities 3 ) and assistance 3 send real-time location to emergency contacts.

) and assistance send real-time location to emergency contacts. Garmin Pay TM with Transit: Contactless payment solution 5 lets users leave their cash and cards at home. Garmin Pay can now be used at major transit systems around the world. Users simply tap and pay-per-ride with their watch – no transit card, phone or wallet needed.

with Transit: Contactless payment solution lets users leave their cash and cards at home. Garmin Pay can now be used at major transit systems around the world. Users simply tap and pay-per-ride with their watch – no transit card, phone or wallet needed. Personalization: Choose from a variety of gorgeous live watch faces, apps and widgets from the Garmin Connect IQ TM store app. Users can even upload their own photos and turn them into watch faces.

store app. Users can even upload their own photos and turn them into watch faces. Compatibility: Use Venu with almost any smartphone (compatible with AndroidTM and Apple® devices).

Design, Pricing and Availability

The Venu features a 1.2” screen and is available in black with gold hardware, light sand with rose gold hardware, granite blue with silver hardware, and black with slate hardware.

Battery life of up to 5 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 6 hours in GPS + music mode.

Available in September 2019, MRP $399.99.

The Venu is the latest innovation from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment that develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.

For the past 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

