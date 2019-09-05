Garmin introduces the Legacy Hero Series, a collection of Marvel-themed special edition smartwatches and app experiences

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Legacy Hero Series, a collection of two special edition GPS smartwatches inspired by Captain Marvel and Captain America: The First Avenger. From engraved slogans to bezels adorned with character insignias, each design element pays tribute to these favorite Marvel characters and encourages fans to “Find Their Power.” Check out the feature benefit video here. The Legacy Hero Series is among many new wearables launched by Garmin at IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 6-11, and will be on display at the Garmin stand in Hall 4.2, Booth 232.

“Garmin couldn’t be more excited to once again collaborate with Marvel on these special edition smartwatches,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “When we launched the Marvel-themed vívofit jr.’s, we realized that the parents buying them were almost as excited about the product as their kids. Identifying with heroes and aspiring for greatness is something for all ages, and the Legacy Hero Series delivers on that in a subtle, elegant way.”

Captain Marvel Special Edition Smartwatch

Inspired by both her suit and photon energy, the Captain Marvel smartwatch features a premium, “Danvers blue” leather band with a light gold bezel representing Carol Danvers’ amazing Binary Form. The Kree insignia is printed on the lens, and the case back of the watch is engraved with Captain Marvel’s famous challenge, “Higher, further, faster.” This one-of-a-kind smartwatch is further brought to life with character-themed watch faces, goal animations, and a Captain Marvel Garmin Connect™ app experience with exclusive badges, Carol Danvers-inspired avatars and more. The Captain Marvel smartwatch has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, features a 40mm watch case, and comes with an additional “Danvers blue” silicone band in the box. Available in October 2019, MSRP $399.99.

First Avenger Special Edition Smartwatch

In a nod to Captain America’s patriotism and his military background, the First Avenger smartwatch features a premium tactical leather band with a textured nubuck leather interior modeled after Steve Rogers’ vintage 1940s military gear. Midnight blue details and a brushed stainless steel bezel pay homage to the hero’s signature Vibranium shield. The case back of the watch is engraved with First Avenger’s famous boast, “I can do this all day.” This one-of-a-kind smartwatch is further brought to life with character-themed watch faces, goal animations, and a First Avenger Garmin Connect app experience with exclusive badges, First Avenger-inspired avatars and more. The First Avenger smartwatch has a battery life of up to 8 days in smartwatch mode, features a 45mm watch case, and comes with an additional midnight blue silicone band in the box. It can be worn on your right wrist or… on your left. Available in October 2019, MSRP $399.99.

“We’re excited to have two of Marvel’s most iconic characters integrated into this cutting-edge experience with Garmin’s new collection,” said Josh Silverman, EVP, Global Product Commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “With these special edition smartwatches, everyone can have a wearable reminder of the never-give-up spirit of Captain Marvel and Captain America.”

Beyond the looks and the lore, both Legacy Hero Series are packed with the latest Garmin wellness features, including:

24/7 Health Monitoring : Features include advanced sleep with pulse ox 1 , new respiration tracking, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more.

: Features include advanced sleep with pulse ox , new respiration tracking, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more. On-screen Workouts : Includes new animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates. Other workout options include preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin Connect, “create your own” customizable workouts, and Garmin Coach training plans.

: Includes new animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates. Other workout options include preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin Connect, “create your own” customizable workouts, and Garmin Coach training plans. Fitness : GPS, Elevate™ wrist-based heart rate 2 , and over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including new structured breathwork activities.

: GPS, Elevate™ wrist-based heart rate , and over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including new structured breathwork activities. Smart notifications : Alerts for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more 3 . Android™ users can reply to texts from the device.

: Alerts for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more . Android™ users can reply to texts from the device. Exclusive Connect IQ content : Character-themed watch faces will be released over time to the Garmin Connect IQ store. Legacy Hero Series users will have exclusive access to the watch faces that correspond to their specific device.

: Character-themed watch faces will be released over time to the Garmin Connect IQ store. Legacy Hero Series users will have exclusive access to the watch faces that correspond to their specific device. Music : Download songs or playlists 4 , including those from third-party music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, right to the wrist.

: Download songs or playlists , including those from third-party music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, right to the wrist. Safety and tracking : Incident detection (during select activities 3 ) and assistance 3 send real-time location to emergency contacts.

: Incident detection (during select activities ) and assistance send real-time location to emergency contacts. Garmin Pay : Contactless payment solution 5 lets users leave their cash and cards at home.

: Contactless payment solution lets users leave their cash and cards at home. Compatibility: Use with almost any smartphone (compatible with Android and Apple® devices).

The Legacy Hero Series is the latest innovation from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment that develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.

