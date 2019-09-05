Introducing Garmin® vívoactive® 4 and 4S GPS smartwatches with enhanced health monitoring and new animated on-screen workouts

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the vívoactive 4 and 4S GPS smartwatches with the broadest available range of 24/7 health monitoring features in the market. These innovations include advanced sleep with pulse ox1, new respiration tracking, Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking and more. With an always-on screen available in two sizes (40mm and 45mm), a multitude of color options and metal finishes, and a battery life of up to 8 days in smartwatch mode, the vívoactive 4 series is styled and featured for life on the go. Check out the video here. The vívoactive 4 is one of many new wearables launched by Garmin at IFA in Berlin, Germany, September 6-11, and will be on display at the Garmin stand in Hall 4.2, Booth 232.

“At Garmin we believe that health should be measured by more than just miles logged,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The vívoactive 4 series is a tool for customers who want to track and improve their overall well-being, and that includes things like making sure you drink enough water or checking your Body Battery to see whether a workout over lunch is a good idea. When it is time for a workout, the vívoactive 4 offers a ton of options, from preloaded strength training to Pilates activities.”

For those looking to switch up their fitness routine, the vívoactive 4 introduces 40+ on-screen animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates. These easy-to-follow workouts demonstrate proper form and technique right on the user’s watch. Animated workouts are just the latest addition to the vívoactive 4’s robust suite of workout options which include: preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin ConnectTM, “create your own” customizable workouts, and Garmin Coach training plans (these free training plans adapt based on a runner’s goals and performance with a coach to guide and motivate).

And because music makes it better, the vívoactive 4 series lets users download their favorite songs or playlists2, including those from third-party music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, right to their wrist. Safety and tracking features built into the vívoactive 4 provide peace of mind and include incident detection (during select activities3) and assistance3, both of which send real-time location to emergency contacts.

The innovative Body Battery energy monitoring feature lets users check their body’s energy levels at any given moment, which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep. Using a combination of data gathered from stress, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep and activity, a higher Body Battery indicates the time is optimal to be active whereas a lower number suggests rest is in order.

When it’s time to wind down for the day, advanced sleep monitoring estimates light, deep and REM stages of sleep. New respiration tracking measures the number of breaths per minute and Pulse Ox gauges blood oxygen saturation levels while asleep. Together, this data can demonstrate sleep quality. Upon awakening, users can review their sleep stats in Garmin Connect.

With GPS, ElevateTM wrist-based heart rate5, and over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including Pilates, yoga, running, swimming and more, the vívoactive 4 series is packed with features to keep up with a varied active lifestyle. Need to take a breather? The vívoactive 4 offers new structured breathwork activities designed to promote focus and relaxation.

Staying connected is key with smart notifications3 for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. The vívoactive 4 series also includes Garmin Pay™, a contactless payment solution4, so users can leave their cash and cards at home. Garmin Pay can now be used at major transit systems around the world. Commuters simply tap and pay-per-ride with their watch – no transit card, phone or wallet needed. Personalization is fun and easy with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from the Garmin Connect IQTM store app. Users can even upload their own photos and turn them into watch faces.

The vívoactive 4 (45mm) has a battery life of up to 8 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 6 hours in GPS + music mode. The vívoactive 4S (40mm) has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 5 hours in GPS + music mode. Available in September 2019, MSRP $349.99.

The vívoactive 4 series is the latest innovation from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment that develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.

For the past 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

2 May require premium subscription by a third-party music provider

3 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble

4 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information at Garmin.com/GarminPay/banks.

5 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

