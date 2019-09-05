MLB und NTT geben bahnbrechende Technologiepartnerschaft bekannt

|By Business Wire
|
|September 5, 2019 06:05 AM EDT
Major League Baseball (MLB) und NTT, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Technologie- und Geschäftslösungen, haben eine mehrjährige Technologiepartnerschaft geschlossen. NTT ist das erste in Japan ansässige IT-Unternehmen, das zu einem offiziellen MLB-Partner in den USA ernannt wurde. Die Bekanntmachung erfolgte heute in der MLB-Zentrale in New York durch Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. und den President und CEO von NTT, Jun Sawada.
Im Rahmen dieser einzigartigen Zusammenarbeit werden die fortschrittlichsten Technologieplattformen ausgelotet und genutzt, darunter insbesondere NTTs Ultra Reality Viewing (URV), um neue Erlebnisse für Baseballfans zu schaffen. Als „Official MLB Fan Experience Partner for Ultra Reality Viewing“ und „Title Sponsor of MLB Network Ballpark Cam“ wird NTT außerdem seine Markenbekanntheit steigern, indem die verschiedenen Vertriebsplattformen von MLB genutzt werden, wozu digitale, mobile, soziale, Offline- und Fernseh-Plattformen zählen.
TECHNOLOGIEPARTNERSCHAFT
NTT und MLB werden zusammenarbeiten, um ein aufregendes neues Baseballfan-Erlebnis zu schaffen, wobei eine hochentwickelte Lösung von NTT namens Ultra Reality Viewing zum Einsatz kommt. MLB kann auf eine langjährige und erfolgreiche Geschichte zurückblicken, was den Aufbau von Technologiepartnerschaften und die Entwicklung neuer Plattformen betrifft, um neue Möglichkeiten zu erkunden, den Fans den Genuss eines kompletten Baseballerlebnisses zu ermöglichen. Diese Partnerschaft mit MLB ist ein hervorragendes Beispiel für NTTs Vision, Organisationen und Gemeinden mithilfe von Technologie dabei zu helfen, ihre Ziele in der Smart World-Ära zu erreichen und ein eindrucksvolles Kundenerlebnis zu schaffen.
INNOVATIVES FAN-ERLEBNIS: ULTRA REALITY VIEWING-TECHNOLOGIE
Ultra Reality Viewing ist die superhochauflösende Echtzeit-Surround-Videosynthesetechnologie von NTT, die mehrere 4K-Kamerabilder zu einem superbreitem Bild wie beispielsweise 12K in Echtzeit kombiniert und dieses synchron an entfernte Standorte überträgt. Mit den superhochauflösenden Surround-Videos, die mit normalen Kameras nicht aufgenommen werden können, können die Zuschauer Sportveranstaltungen so sehen als wären sie live im Stadion oder auf dem Spielfeld dabei. Dies ist eine bewährte Lösung, die auf NTTs einzigartiger F&E-Technologie „Kirari!(*1)“ basiert. Sie wurde bereits erfolgreich in Japan implementiert, um das Zuschauer- und Fan-Erlebnis zu verbessern, wobei sehr positive Ergebnisse erzielt wurden.
MLB und NTT befinden in der Planungsphase für einen URV-Prototyp, der bei ausgewählten bevorstehenden Spielen eingesetzt werden soll. Spezifische Details und Möglichkeiten zur Medienvorschau werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.
„Wir freuen uns, dass sich NTT zum Aufbau eines erweiterten Baseball-Technologieportfolios verpflichtet hat, und wir sind gespannt, was die Partnerschaft für Vereine und Fans bringen wird“, so Commissioner Manfred. „Die Umsetzung einer gemeinsamen Vision zur Verwendung fortschrittlicher Technologien zum Nutzen der Baseballfans wird als Grundlage dafür dienen, zusammen mit NTT einzigartige Wege zur Schaffung neuer Baseballerlebnisse zu erforschen und auszuprobieren.“
„NTT ist stolz darauf, mit MLB zusammenzuarbeiten und die Zukunft des intelligenten Sports voranzutreiben“, so Jun Sawada, President und CEO der NTT Corporation. „Technologische Innovationen haben das Potenzial, das Sport- und Fan-Erlebnis drastisch zu verändern. Basierend auf unserer Innovationsgeschichte und unserer erfolgreichen Implementierungserfahrung werden wir zum Erfolg von MLB beitragen, indem wir mit unserer einzigartigen Ultra Reality Viewing-Technologie ein neues Fan-Erlebnis schaffen. Durch diese Partnerschaft will NTT diese wertvolle Technologielösung etablieren, welche den intelligenten Sport zum Leben erweckt.“
NTT BALLPARK CAM
NTT wird auch Titelsponsor der preisgekrönten Ballpark Cam-Technologie von MLB Network. NTT Ballpark Cam wird von den Studios von MLB Network in Secaucus, NJ, gesteuert und ist ein robustes Netzwerk von Kameras, die in allen 30 MLB-Stadien installiert sind. Damit kann MLB Network auf dem Spielfeld einzigartiges Filmmaterial vor und nach dem Spiel sowie Live-Interviews für alle seine acht Studioshows einfangen. Die Emmy-nominierte Technologie liefert ferner täglich Live-Spielinhalte an MLB Network, die in seinem gesamten Live- und Originalprogramm verwendet werden können. MLB ist die einzige US-amerikanische Profisportliga, die über diese Art von organisationsübergreifendem Instrument verfügt.
(*1) Um weitere Informationen über NTTs F&E-Technologie „Kirari!“ zu erhalten, besuchen Sie bitte https://www.ntt.co.jp/activity/en/innovation/kirari/.
Über MLB
Major League Baseball (MLB) ist die älteste Profisportliga in den Vereinigten Staaten und besteht aus 30 Mitgliedsvereinen in den USA und Kanada, die das höchste Niveau beim Profibaseball repräsentieren. Major League Baseball ist die meistbesuchte Sportart in Nordamerika, und seit 2004 hat MLB die meistbesuchten Saisons in der Geschichte des Spiels erlebt. Unter der Leitung von Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. verzeichnet MLB derzeit ein Rekordniveau an Arbeitsfrieden, Wettbewerbsgleichgewicht und Brancheneinnahmen sowie das umfassendste Drogentestprogramm im amerikanischen Profisport. MLB ist weiterhin bestrebt, in den Gemeinden der USA, Kanadas und der ganzen Welt etwas zu bewirken, die allgemeine Rolle des Sports in der Gesellschaft aufrechtzuerhalten und alle Aspekte des Baseballgeschäfts, des Marketings und der Beziehungen zu den Gemeinden zu durchdringen. Dank des anhaltenden Erfolgs von MLB Network und der digitalen MLB-Plattformen findet MLB immer wieder innovative Wege, den Fans den Genuss des amerikanischen Nationalsport und eines wirklich globalen Spiels zu ermöglichen. Um weitere Informationen über Major League Baseball zu erhalten, besuchen Sie bitte www.MLB.com.
Über NTT
NTT ist ein globaler Anbieter von Technologie- und Geschäftslösungen. Wir helfen den Kunden, ihr Geschäft auszubauen und ihre Wettbewerbsposition auf dem Markt zu verbessern, indem wir voll integrierte Services bereitstellen, darunter globale Netzwerke, Internetsicherheit, verwaltete Informationstechnologie und Anwendungen, Cloud- und Rechenzentrumsdienste, kombiniert mit Consulting und umfassendem Branchenwissen. Als einer der fünf weltweit führenden Anbieter von Technologie- und Geschäftsdienstleistungen arbeitet NTT mit über 80 der Global Fortune 100-Unternehmen und vielen tausend anderen Kunden und Gemeinden zusammen, um deren Ziele zu erreichen und zu einer nachhaltigen Zukunft beizutragen. Um weitere Informationen über NTT zu erhalten, besuchen Sie bitte www.global.ntt.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005428/de/
