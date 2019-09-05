TÜV SÜD America Launches Expanded Comprehensive Functional Safety Testing Services

|By Business Wire
|
September 5, 2019
TÜV SÜD America Inc., a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specializes in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services, announces the launch of its expanded comprehensive Functional Safety Testing Services.
Every single product poses a variety of risks, ranging broadly from risks to individuals to risks to organizations and the environment. In the modern world of increasing complexity of technology, functional safety is an ever more important issue. For organizations to be successful in the area of functional safety, they must have an integrated approach to it. Hence, to address the growing market needs for enhanced functional safety services, TÜV SÜD America Inc. is launching its expanded comprehensive Functional Safety Testing Services.
“Success in any area of business starts with having the right talent on board, which is why Sven Nowak has relocated from our Singapore offices to lead our Functional Safety efforts for the Americas,” said Jan-Paul van Maaren, Vice President and General Manager, Product Service. Our organization has certified over 3,000 products around the world, making TUV SUD a trusted leader in comprehensive Functional Safety. TÜV SÜD has also trained over 7,000 engineers in the area of Functional Safety.
“Evolving with the market needs is in our DNA,” said John Tesoro, President & CEO of TÜV SÜD America Inc. “Given the complexity of product development in this new world of connected devices, we make it our mission to be available to our clients from an earlier stage of product development so that they conduct ongoing functional safety testing. This helps curtail our clients’ product development cycle, which is critical to their ongoing success. We heard the feedback from our customers and responded with expanding our Functional Safety Testing Services to help our clients mitigate risk in a holistic manner,” stated John Tesoro.
About TÜV SÜD
TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TÜV SÜD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. Visit www.tuvsud.com
About TÜV SÜD America
TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG (Munich, Germany), is a leading globally recognized testing and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance division provides management system certification services to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, Safe Quality Food (SQF), and more. TÜV SÜD's Product Service division offers electrical and mechanical product safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, environmental testing, NRTL and SCC certification, CE marking assistance, restricted substance services, international compliance services, and more. TÜV SÜD America also provides a comprehensive suite of services for the medical device sector as a European Union notified body for the medical device, active implantable medical device and in-vitro diagnostic device directives, and a complete service portfolio including ISO 13485 and MDSAP certification, FDA 510(k) and third-party inspections. The company's Industry Services division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Community. The Industry Services division also includes TÜV SÜD Global Risk Consultants, the leading global provider of unbundled property loss control services. Visit www.tuvsud.com/en-us
