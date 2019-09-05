Tech Mahindra Announces Multi-Year Agreement to Accelerate AT&T’s Technology Transformation

|By Business Wire
|
|September 5, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Tech Mahindra Ltd. a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, today announced expansion of its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate AT&T’s IT network application, shared systems modernization and movement to the cloud. Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T’s network and shared systems.
The multi-year agreement will enable AT&T to focus on core objectives, including having the most advanced software defined 5G network, and migrate the majority of its non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024. This comprehensive program will help drive sustainable operational improvement across the network and software development domains.
Jon Summers, CIO, AT&T Communications, said, “Our agreement with Tech Mahindra is another step forward in delivering greater flexibility across our IT operations. This includes optimizing our core operations and modernizing our internal network applications to accelerate innovation as we march forward to our goal of a nationwide 5G network by the first half of 2020. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will ultimately help accelerate our network operations and overall technology leadership.”
Together, AT&T and Tech Mahindra aim to improve the agility in rolling out and supporting networks of the future, while improving returns on investment through technology-led transformation. AT&T and Tech Mahindra will integrate several world class technologies and platforms in areas like artificial intelligence, DevOps, data analytics and 5G.
CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “This is a step towards elevating Tech Mahindra’s long standing strategic relationship with AT&T to help make the vision of a 5G-enabled future, a reality. As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on 5G – network of the future, and is focused on technology-led innovation to enable digital transformation for our customers globally.”
The transformation roadmap also aims to optimize AT&T’s IT application footprint by aggregating functionalities, while optimizing business processes, costs, efficiencies and overall quality.
Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business and the CEO, Network, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our aim is to significantly boost AT&T’s 5G time-to-market and simultaneously reduce their cost of ownership by automating aspects of their network lifecycle. We look forward to a continued strategic relationship with AT&T to drive innovation in technology and network ecosystem while delivering value and quality to our customers.”
As a part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next gen technologies to cater to the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs. As a leading global digital transformation company, Tech Mahindra continues to deliver tangible business value and experiences to solve real business problems.
About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation’s fastest wireless network.** And according to America’s biggest test, we have the nation’s best wireless network.*** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.
© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q2 2019.
***GWS OneScore, September 2018.
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 125,700+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 941 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).
We are part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.
