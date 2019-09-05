Digital Signage Market: Procurement Intelligence, Market Size, Market Leaders, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Digital Signage Market - Procurement Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005468/en/
Global Digital Signage Market - Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The cost-efficiency of digital mode of outdoor advertising over the traditional advertising medium is driving large-scale procurement from enterprises from the BFSI, retail, automotive, FMCG, and e-commerce industries. Installation of digital signages helps improving customer engagement, thereby boosting sales through upselling and cross-selling. This benefit is particularly relevant for the retail, automotive, and FMCG industries, for who, the sales goals are largely realized in stores, hypermarkets, showrooms, and shopping centers. This is resulting in an increasing category spend from the buyers of these sectors, thereby driving the digital signage market size on a global scale. Download the Free Sample of the digital signage market procurement intelligence report here!
The major share in the spend growth in the digital signage market can be traced in North America owing to the presence of retail, automotive, entertainment, and media industries. Buyers from these industries are extensively leveraging digital signages to improve their sales and brand reputation in the market. In the US, the advertising budget within the automotive, pharmaceutical, FMCG, e-commerce, and entertainment industries is expected to increase by 2020, out of which a significant portion of the same is speculated to be spent on advertisements through digital signage in the country. This will act as a significant category spend accelerator and will positively impact the global digital signage market size.
This digital signage market procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This procurement report also highlights the digital signage market leaders to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance. Wondering about the extent of relevance of this report for your business? We can customize this report to suit your unique business need. Request a free demo
“Buyers are advised to adopt the regional sourcing model to achieve better cost-savings as well as support service assurance,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
This digital signage market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:
- Buyers in the FMCG and automotive industries to drive category growth
- Labor cost and raw material price fluctuation offer significant challenges to the digital signage market leaders
- Get the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.
SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Digital signage
Category ecosystem
- Market favorability index for digital signage market leaders
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample
Category management enablers
- Procurement organization
- Category enablers
- Want customized information from our digital signage market procurement intelligence report? Request a free demo
Category definition
- Cost drivers impacting the digital signage market size
- Category scope
- Category map
- To view this the complete table of contents for the procurement intelligence report, Download a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
- Global Online Advertising Market - Procurement Market Intelligence Report
- Global Brand Management Services Industry - Procurement Market Intelligence Report
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005468/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,365