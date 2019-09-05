ePlus Completes SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA Attestation Examinations for Cloud Hosted Services

|By Business Wire
|
September 5, 2019 08:31 AM EDT
ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc. has successfully completed its annual SOC 2 Type 2 examination reporting on controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality for its Cloud Hosted Services. In addition, ePlus completed an attestation examination (formally known as an Independent Practitioner’s Report on the Information Security Program Related to HIPAA and HITECH) for its Cloud Hosted Services. Both examinations were performed in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
The SOC 2 Type 2 examination provides customers and auditors with understanding that the description of services and solutions provided by ePlus are fairly presented, suitably designed, and tested to provide reasonable assurance that the applicable trust services criteria were met. SOC 2 Type 2 reports are attestation reports that opine on controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system, or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities. ePlus was evaluated on the following trust services principles:
- Security - Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect the entity's ability to meet its objectives.
- Availability - Information and systems are available for operation and use to meet the entity's objectives.
- Confidentiality - Information designated as confidential is protected to meet the entity's objectives.
“These annual SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA audits provide validation of the prescribed methodology that serves as the basis of ePlus’ Cloud Hosted Services delivery model,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of global services for ePlus. “This operational excellence is the cornerstone of the enterprise-class Cloud Hosted Services that we deliver to our customers, fueling the growth of our Annuity Services throughout our Managed Services portfolio.”
“ePlus continues to prioritize quality within our suite of deliverables, once again completing the ePlus Cloud Hosted Services SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA attestation examinations for Managed Cloud Services. These examinations supplement certifications and audits spanning all areas of Managed Services, including the rigorous standards to attain and maintain the Cisco Cloud and Master Managed Services designations. This demonstrates our ability to scale our service offerings while incorporating the appropriate levels of controls to protect customers,” noted Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed and executive services for ePlus.
About ePlus Cloud Hosted Services
ePlus Cloud Hosted Services enable organizations to leverage consumption-based cost models to better meet cyclical business demands and limit upfront capital investments. The customized suite of offerings leverages enterprise-class technology from top tier vendors and includes ePlus Cloud Managed Backup, ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery, and ePlus Cloud Hosted Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.eplus.com/services/cloud-hosted-services.
About ePlus inc.
ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.
ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and fluctuations in foreign currency rates, and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases or put downward pressure on prices, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005276/en/
