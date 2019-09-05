TPG Partners with Convey Health Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 08:48 AM EDT
TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, announced today it has acquired Convey Health Solutions (Convey), a leading provider of technology-enabled and advisory solutions for health plans, from New Mountain Capital (New Mountain). As part of the transaction, Convey management and other select stakeholders will remain invested in the company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Convey offers a broad range of value-added services to health plans. The company offers a full suite of outsourced administrative solutions and services that help government-sponsored health plans – including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, and Employer Group Waiver Plans – simplify business processes, ensure compliance, and optimize member interactions. In addition to plan management, Convey leverages its technology and service offering to provide industry-leading, end-to-end supplemental over the counter (OTC) benefit administration services. Convey also provides best-in-class healthcare advisory services and data analytics, which help its customers identify revenue gaps and drive cost savings.
“Our proprietary technology and highly-skilled team are creating and driving compliant, innovative, and comprehensive approaches to serving our clients,” said Stephen Farrell, CEO of Convey. “Partnering with TPG will help fuel our next stage of growth. Their industry expertise, ability to identify acquisition targets, and deep understanding of how to build and operate leading healthcare platforms make TPG a great fit for Convey. We want to thank New Mountain for their strong support throughout our partnership and the important role they played in helping us transform the company into to a technology-based market leader.”
“As long-term investors, we are focused on partnering with great management teams that are innovating in high-growth sectors that add efficiency to the broader healthcare ecosystem,” said Todd B. Sisitsky, Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital. “Convey fulfills this mandate, providing integrated and intuitive solutions to health plans to propel their businesses in important areas such as Medicare Advantage. We are impressed by Convey’s industry insights, strong customer relationships, and excellence in compliance, and look forward to working with Steve and the team to continue to grow the business.”
Convey and TPG also announced today that current Board member Dr. Sharad Mansukani will take on the role of Chairman of the Board of directors. Prior to joining TPG as Senior Advisor, Dr. Mansukani served as Senior Advisor to the Administrator for CMS, Vice Chairman of HealthSpring (MA Plan), and on the boards of IASIS Healthcare, Surgical Care Affiliates, Kindred Healthcare, Par Pharmaceutical, EnvisionRx, and IMS Health.
“Dr. Mansukani is widely respected for his breadth of experience in the healthcare industry. I am delighted to welcome him as Chairman and look forward to working with him and the team at TPG to expand our core business and find new acquisition opportunities,” commented Mr. Farrell.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing the teams at TPG and Convey for 15 years,” said Dr. Mansukani. “Each possess a unique level of domain expertise and market insight that together, will generate exciting opportunities for growth and innovation. I’m pleased to join the Convey team, and look forward to supporting the partnership in my new role as Chairman.”
Healthcare is a core focus for TPG. The firm is one of the most experienced investors in the industry, with select current and past investments including Allogene Therapeutics, Aptalis, AskBio, EnvisionRx, Exactech, Fenwal, IQVIA (formerly QuintilesIMS), Kadiant, Kindred Healthcare and Kindred at Home, Par Pharmaceutical, Surgical Care Affiliates, and WellSky.
“During our ownership tenure from 2016 to 2019, New Mountain supported the transformation of Convey into a cutting-edge healthcare technology provider. From our initial investment in Convey, and through the strategic acquisitions of Gorman Health, Healthscape Advisors, and Pareto Intelligence that created a market leader, we are proud to have worked with Steve and the entire Convey management team,” said Matt Holt, Managing Director and Deputy Head of Private Equity at New Mountain. “We are confident that management will continue to build on their momentum and success going forward.”
Barclays and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to Convey, and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to TPG.
About Convey Health Solutions
Convey Health Solutions and its affiliate companies HealthScape Advisors, Pareto Intelligence and the Gorman Health Group, is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant solutions utilizing technology, expert advisory, and analytics. The Company’s administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The Company’s clients include some of the nation’s leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage, Part D and Employer Group Waiver landscape. To learn more please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $108 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005550/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,365