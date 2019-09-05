Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 08:48 AM EDT
The "Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size in 2018 is estimated at around USD 10.25 billion and is expected to grow to USD 15.28 billion at a CAGR of 4.54%.
- This report covers the market in the most comprehensive form, each of the segments have been dealt with in detailed.
- The report covers the opportunity analysis segment which helps potential investors to identify the most lucrative segments.
- The market dynamics like the drivers, restraints, challenges and scenario analysis have been analysed in detailed to give the reader a complete perspective of the market changes.
- The Porter's five forces analyses and PEST Analysis have been covered in the most comprehensive form in this report
The military training and simulation market can be segmented as Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC). Live Training refers to the use of actual equipment, ammunition and personnel, these trainings are expensive due to the near recreation of combat zone scenario. Virtual Training is the use of gaming technology to recreate the environment for training purposes, this is one of the fastest growing segments.
Higher adoption of technology like the VR and AR that helps in a close to reality simulated environment are expected to drive this segment. Constructive Training and Simulation is scenario is created and a simulated environment is created, the higher need for interoperability amongst the various platforms used for training are expected to drive this segment of the market.
Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027 covers the following segments, by platform/systems, by region, by end-users, by training type and by subsystems. The Airborne segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment.
The in-depth coverage of the report across sections are:
- Current Technologies in Global Military Training & Simulation Market: This section covers the technologies which are current being used in this market. A few examples of technologies in this market are I-LVC, HUD, High Fidelity Training and use of commercial hardware which helps in delivery at PoN.
- Current Market Overview: In this section a few of the available training and simulation systems available with the US DoD have been discussed, JTLS has been discussed in detailed. This section also covers the evolved business model from an outright purchase model to MSaaS.
- Market Analysis: The key trends which are expected to shape the industry in the next ten years have been discussed in this section. The drivers, restraints and challenges have been discussed separately in this section. The PEST Analysis and Porter's five forces model have been covered in detailed in this section.
- Market Forecast: The forecast period is from 2019 to 2027, the historical data is covered for 2017 and 2018. The segments used for market forecast chapter are by system, by sub system, by region and by end users.
- Opportunity Analysis: This chapter covers the key opportunities which are present across the platforms, regions, training type and sub system.
- Event Based Forecast: The key factors which could affect the market at a Global level have been identified. The impact of the movement of these factors on the Military Training and Simulation market has been analysed and is covered in two scenarios.
-
Company Profiles: The company profiles of leading providers in the Global Military Training Simulation Market are covered in this section. The company profile includes recent contract wins, strategic alliances, recent projects completed and financial information.
Scope
The report covers all aspects of training used by the Defense forces across the world, the market size includes new platform related procurement as well as refreshers which are required in a few platforms. The report covers maritime, airborne, combat, ground and other training & simulation segments individually in the market forecast chapter. This would help the reader in understanding the market dynamics across each segments better.
The report also includes around 150+ figures and more than 50 tables, a few training and simulation programs are also covered in the Market Overview Chapter. The report could also be of interest to commercial gaming developers, existing defense military training, simulation providers, gaming hardware manufacturers and new/potential market entrants.
Companies Profiled
- Airbus Group SE
- BAE Systems PLC
- CAE Inc.
- Elbit Systems PLC
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Cubic Inc.
- L3 Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Co.
- Rheinmetall AG
- THALES S.A.
- The Boeing Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgfer2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005551/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT