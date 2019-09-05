Xandr Monetize è qui

|By Business Wire
|
September 5, 2019
Xandr, l’azienda di sistemi di analisi e pubblicità avanzati di AT&T, oggi ha annunciato il lancio di Xandr Monetize, una piattaforma di vendita strategica reimmaginata che ha la sua efficacissima base nella tecnologia AppNexus. Xandr Monetize consentirà alle società multimediali di utilizzare l’intero valore dei loro contenuti premium e migliorare l’esperienza pubblicitaria per i consumatori.
È in continua crescita la frammentazione dell’attenzione degli spettatori e del consumo di contenuti, e Xandr Monetize dà ai proprietari di contenuti multimediali e agli editori controllo completo per la gestione dei rapporti con i clienti e del viaggio del consumatore. La piattaforma offre ai proprietari di contenuti possibilità migliori di monetizzazione tramite capacità superiori di gestione dell’inventario, ottimizzazione della resa sulla base dei dati e richieste dei buyer differenziate. Grazie a questi potenti strumenti, Xandr Monetize espande i modi in cui gli editori possono confezionare e vendere il loro inventario, e misurare i risultati, su tutti gli schermi e dispositivi.
“Xandr è un partner di fiducia per le società multimediali, che comprende le sfide alle quali devono far fronte e innova per sostenerne la crescita. Ora, grazie alle dimensioni, alle economie di scala e alle risorse di AT&T, siamo posizionati in modo unico per offrire la piattaforma di vendita ottimizzata, scalabile di cui il settore ha bisogno”, spiega Ryan Christensen, Vicepresidente senior prodotti presso Xandr. “Con il lancio di Xandr Monetize, il nostro futuro è pronto per una collaborazione che ampli e arricchisca ciò che le società multimediali offrono agli inserzionisti e ai consumatori.”
Monetizzare insieme
Xandr Monetize riunisce tutte le caratteristiche dei precedenti prodotti AppNexus – un server per annunci (ad server), supply-side platform (SSP) e sistemi di analisi della resa – e ora prepara l’infrastruttura per potenti funzionalità televisive. La piattaforma unifica e semplifica le operazioni per tutte le tipologie di transazione e inventario nonché i canali a richiesta. Gli editori e i proprietari di contenuti multimediali possono così focalizzare l’attenzione sulla creazione di ulteriori contenuti, innovando con formati pubblicitari e attraendo consumatori interessati.
“Nel mercato d’oggi, la realtà per gli editori di contenuti premium è che le piattaforme più importanti danno priorità ai loro traguardi, mentre gli obiettivi di Xandr sono da sempre allineati con quelli degli editori nell’Internet aperta. Collaborando fianco a fianco con noi per differenziare la nostra attività e innovando per offrire le modalità di acquisto desiderate dagli inserzionisti, Xandr ci ha messo in grado di prosperare fuori di ecosistemi chiusi. Tramite contratti per contenuti premium e una gestione olistica dei canali a richiesta, Xandr Monetize ci preparare a ottimizzare strategicamente le entrate globali”, spiega Carsten Schwecke, Presidente del consiglio di amministrazione di Media Impact, l’organizzazione di marketing nata dall’accordo tra Axel Springer e Funke Mediengruppe.
Xandr Monetize perfeziona l’offerta della piattaforma di Xandr di soluzioni strategiche di acquisto e vendita. Il percorso diretto fra Xandr Invest, la piattaforma di acquisto strategica, e Xandr Monetize facilita la scalabilità dell’acquisto e la richiesta unica proveniente da AT&T, massimizzando i fondi investiti nei contenuti multimediali sia per i venditori diretti che per i buyer. Xandr Monetize consente inoltre alle società multimediali di vendere il loro inventario attraverso Community, il mercato pubblicitario premium curato da Xandr, per ottenere una resa migliore sul loro inventario multipiattaforma premium. L’accesso a Community è acquistabile esclusivamente attraverso Xandr Invest.
Monetizzare per il futuro
Mentre costruisce il futuro della monetizzazione, Xandr sta già risolvendo i problemi a cui oggi devono far fronte i venditori e i buyer di video digitali. L’introduzione di Programmatic OTT con Prebid porta la richiesta programmatica ai contenuti televisivi consentendo la separazione competitiva su più SSP, su dispositivi televisivi connessi e altri inventari televisivi digitali. Xandr Programmatic OTT con Prebid offre maggiore controllo in conformità alle norme nel settore della televisione – sicurezza del brand e limitazione delle frequenze – al tempo stesso supportando la competizione simultanea per l’inventario da parte di tutta la richiesta programmatica. È disponibile attraverso licitazioni e contratti.
“Sviluppato tenendo presente le nostre esigenze relative alle vendite, Programmatic OTT con Prebid sarà essenziale ai fini di una gestione migliore dell’inventario nelle campagne dei clienti e del conseguimento di una resa superiore per i nostri contenuti premium. Lo abbiamo già provato e siamo pronti a implementare questa funzionalità nell’intero portafoglio digitale di WarnerMedia” spiega Amit Chaturvedi, Vicepresidente esecutivo, Direttore Revenue Operations & Ad Products presso WarnerMedia Ad Sales.
Con il lancio di Xandr Monetize viene anche introdotto Prebid Server Premium, la soluzione header bidding “lato server” semplificata di Xandr per clienti sia ad server che SSP. Mentre la tecnologia header bidding sul lato server apre nuovi canali di richiesta e migliora le prestazioni del sito, Prebid Server Premium semplifica la configurazione e aumenta l’efficienza operativa tramite dati preziosi di reporting su vari formati e una singola fonte di compensazione tra le varie SSP.
Xandr Monetize offre un inventario olistico e gestione dei canali a richiesta affinché le società multimediali possano sfruttare la convergenza di compagne programmatiche e a vendita diretta, e massimizzare il valore del loro inventario. Oltre ad affidabili funzioni di aggiudicazione del contratto, Xandr ora offre Programmatic Guaranteed, che consente agli editori di pre-accettare impegni di consegna riservata con buyer programmatici, ed eseguire in base agli stessi, senza che ne vada a scapito il controllo sulla modalità di monetizzazione del loro inventario.
Alla base di Xandr Monetize vi sono sistemi avanzati di previsione e ottimizzazione della resa sulla base dei dati. Il sistema di analisi della resa, già noto come Yieldex, ha una lunga storia di sviluppo di funzioni di previsione con precisione ineguagliata. Ciò consente di pianificare, stabilire il ritmo e prendere le decisioni in merito alla vendita programmatica e diretta tramite la suite di prodotti Xandr Monetize, comprese soluzioni per la televisione attuali e future oltre all’ad server.
“Microsoft conta su Xandr come un partner per la pubblicità programmatica in grado di operare all’enorme scala globale necessaria per MSN, Outlook, Xbox e gli sviluppatori delle app Windows. Nel corso degli ultimi dieci anni di collaborazione, Xandr si è rivelata un partner attento e flessibile che ha aiutato Microsoft a ottenere risultati positivi nel nostro settore in rapida evoluzione e con le nostre esigenze uniche in termini di piattaforma. L’innovazione che abbiamo riscontrato in Xandr Monetize ha incrementato le nostre entrate derivanti dalle richieste programmatiche, al tempo stesso semplificando la nostra serie di annunci. Prevediamo di continuare la nostra collaborazione strategica e rimanere all’avanguardia nel futuro della pubblicità”, spiega Kya Sainsbury-Carter, General Manager di Global Partner Services, Microsoft.
Informazioni su Xandr
Xandr è l’azienda pubblicitaria di AT&T e un leader nel settore della televisione “indirizzabile”, creando una soluzione migliore per gli inserzionisti e le società multimediali. Xandr Invest e Xandr Monetize, le nostre piattaforme strategiche costruite sulla base di oltre un decennio di innovazione con AppNexus, ottimizzano le spese per contenuti multimediali sugli schermi sia per i buyer che per i venditori. Community, basato sulla tecnologia Xandr, è un mercato curato di editori di altissimo livello, che offre accesso a dati unici sui consumatori in un ambiente sicuro per il brand. Da oltre 143 anni, AT&T utilizza i dati e la tecnologia per creare e migliorare l’esperienza del consumatore.
