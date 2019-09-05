Crosscode breidt uit naar Europa met nieuw kantoor in Amsterdam

|By Business Wire
Crosscode, Inc, een bedrijf gespecialiseerd in informatie over softwareapplicaties dat organisaties helpt bij het beheren van softwareactiva en het versnellen van wijzigingen, heeft vandaag haar nieuwste kantoor in Amsterdam aangekondigd. Het nieuws volgt op de voet van de opening van het kantoor van Crosscode in New York, terwijl het bedrijf blijft uitbreiden om aan de vraag naar het Panoptics-vlaggenschipplatform te voldoen. De oplossing vereenvoudigt applicatiewijzigingen voor DevOps- en IT-architecten en helpt organisaties aan een reeks EU-voorschriften te voldoen.
De Europese gegevens- en privacywetgeving heeft geleid tot een unieke (IT-)last voor een verscheidenheid aan industrieën. Met alle inspanningen die gedaan moeten worden om te voldoen aan de stricte beleidsmaatregelen voor gegevensbeheer en beveiliging en te zorgen voor een soepele, ononderbroken bedrijfsvoering, kunnen organisaties de afhandeling van applicatiewijzigingen ontmoedigend vinden. Voor industrieën zoals de gezondheidszorg, financiën en telecommunicatie die te maken hebben met gevoelige klantgegevens, kunnen applicatiewijzigingen en -beheer bijzonder uitdagend zijn.
Crosscode Panoptics stelt deze organisaties in staat om applicatiewijzigingen te begrijpen en te beheren, terwijl de IT-besturing wordt geautomatiseerd met Governance Operating System (GOeS) - een standaard Panoptics-component. De oplossing identificeert onderlinge afhankelijkheden van applicaties op codeniveau, tussen talen en platforms, terwijl de hoogste niveaus van beveiliging, vertrouwelijkheid, verantwoording, gegevensintegriteit en traceerbaarheid worden gewaarborgd met een geautomatiseerd besturingsraamwerk waarmee bedrijven gedecentraliseerde gegevens en infrastructuurcomponenten kunnen beheren.
"Bedrijven over de hele wereld moderniseren om de digitale transformatiegolf bij te houden," aldus Aditya Sharma, oprichter en CEO van Crosscode. "In dit proces willen we het zo eenvoudig mogelijk maken om aan de wettelijke vereisten van de algemene verordening gegevensbescherming (AVG) van de EU te voldoen. Door fysiek aanwezig te zijn in de regio, kunnen we onze klanten beter helpen bij het identificeren en minimaliseren van risico's en kwetsbaarheden in verband met softwareverandering."
Panoptics verlaagt de ontwikkelingskosten, versnelt de implementatietijd en verbetert de systeembetrouwbaarheid door automatisch de impact en inspanningen te analyseren die nodig zijn voor het wijzigen van applicaties.
Het nieuwe kantoor is te vinden op Kraanspoor 50, 1033 SE, Amsterdam.
Ga voor meer informatie over Crosscode en de Panoptics-oplossing naar www.crosscode.com
Over Crosscode:
Crosscode, Inc. stelt bedrijven in staat om snel te innoveren en tegelijkertijd hun activiteiten veilig en beheersbaar te houden. Haar Panoptics-product helpt bedrijven de onderlinge verbondenheid van al hun softwareactiva te visualiseren, waardoor het veel eenvoudiger wordt om veranderingen te beheren en gegevens te beschermen tegen externe aanvallen. Ga voor meer informatie naar Crosscode.com.
Toekomstgerichte verklaringen:
Alle verklaringen in dit persbericht die geen historische feiten zijn, kunnen worden beschouwd als 'toekomstgerichte verklaringen.' Toekomstgerichte verklaringen zijn gebaseerd op de huidige verwachtingen van het management en zijn onderhevig aan risico's en onzekerheden, waardoor de resultaten wezenlijk en nadelig kunnen verschillen van de hierin opgenomen verklaringen. Dergelijke verklaringen omvatten, maar zijn niet beperkt tot, verklaringen met betrekking tot het verwachte gebruik door Crosscode van de opbrengsten van de Serie A-financieringsronde; de marktkans voor de producten van Crosscode; en de bedrijfsstrategieën en ontwikkelingsplannen van Crosscode. Enkele van de potentiële risico's en onzekerheden die ertoe kunnen leiden dat de werkelijke resultaten afwijken van de voorspelde resultaten, zijn onder meer het vermogen van Crosscode om: haar producten en technologieën tijdig of überhaupt commercieel beschikbaar te stellen; andere strategische allianties aan te gaan, waaronder regelingen voor de ontwikkeling en distributie van haar producten; bescherming van intellectuele eigendommen te verkrijgen voor haar activa; haar kosten en cash burn nauwkeurig te schatten en zo nodig extra fondsen bijeen te brengen. U dient niet overmatig te vertrouwen op toekomstgerichte verklaringen, die alleen gelden vanaf de datum dat ze werden gedaan. Behalve zoals wettelijk vereist, is Crosscode niet verplicht om toekomstgerichte verklaringen bij te werken om nieuwe informatie, gebeurtenissen of omstandigheden na de datum waarop ze zijn gedaan weer te geven, of om het optreden van onverwachte gebeurtenissen weer te geven.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005281/nl/
