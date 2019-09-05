AsOne Healthcare IPA and Netsmart Partner to Utilize Care Coordination and Data to Enable Success in a Value-Based Payment Environment

|By Business Wire
September 5, 2019
Netsmart and AsOne Healthcare Independent Practice Association (AsOne) announced their partnership to utilize the Netsmart population health management platform and services to coordinate care delivery and improve outcomes for the individuals they serve. AsOne’s participating providers deliver primary care, mental health services, substance use treatment, care management, and social determinants of health assistance.
A recipient of the New York State Value-Based Payment Readiness grant, AsOne seeks to create a new family-based treatment approach delivered through a clinically integrated network of providers focused on servicing intergenerational and complex health needs. This grant provides an opportunity to bring the vision of the AsOne co-founders to life, as it funds organizations to form Behavioral Health Care Collaboratives (BHCCs) and build the necessary infrastructure to enable collective quality oversight and improvement, data and information sharing, and create a legal structure allowing for contracting with payors on behalf of the group.
“The partnership with Netsmart and the solutions provided mean the world to us,” said AsOne Executive Director Caroline Heindrichs. “This is how we are going to build our business and impact our patients and clients. The industry-leading functionalities lay the groundwork for what we need to be competitive in a value-based payment (VBP) collaborative network and partnership environment. As we move forward, we are excited to implement additional functionality that grows our ability to help move the needle on these outcomes.”
AsOne will use the Netsmart population health management platform, CareManager™, and various Netsmart managed services to enable care coordination and deliver in-depth reporting and analytics across their participating providers to help facilitate their move toward contracting with payors in the VBP environment. Gathering and utilizing data with visibility into shared clinical dashboards and key performance indicators are vital to their approach toward clinical integration between AsOne providers who may be unknowingly treating the same patients or clients. Aggregating data across their network of providers as well as external providers throughout the healthcare continuum will help AsOne better understand and serve their shared population while elevating the importance of treating individuals and family members as one unit. Tracking all healthcare interactions for individuals changes how healthcare is currently administered, transitioning from a piecemeal of services treatment approach to one that is more holistic.
“Netsmart couldn’t be more excited to partner with AsOne to enable this important value-based care initiative in New York,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “As Independent Practice Associations and other healthcare provider models work together to collaborate and improve care coordination, they require a population health management platform that can meet ever-changing requirements. We consider innovative and progressive groups like AsOne to be the perfect partners to ensure our platform continues to evolve. We are thrilled to begin the journey to connect AsOne to the largest human services network in New York and across the country to enable them to study and treat their populations as never before and solidify the Netsmart position as the leader in integrated care.”
AsOne will also leverage Netsmart services to implement and optimize the Netsmart CareConnect™ solution suite. They will also take an active, collaborative role in the design and development of solutions, ensuring their evolution continues to meet the unique requirements of the BHCC program as well as position them for success in an industry with ever-changing needs.
“For us, it came down to our comfort level with the expertise of Netsmart in driving digital transformation across human services, but also, their willingness to understand our needs and to have those reflected in the platform,” said Heindrichs. “We felt that as we grow in our sophistication and begin to utilize technology further to drive and improve outcomes, Netsmart is willing and able to grow with us.”
About AsOne Healthcare IPA
AsOne Healthcare IPA (AsOne) is a clinically integrated independent practice association (IPA) whose mission is to reshape the future of healthcare for children and adults by establishing family as the nexus for health. AsOne was created to facilitate value-based payment contracts with payors, including managed care organizations, on behalf of its collective and clinically-integrated provider network for the provision of healthcare and related social services.
Based in New York City, AsOne was founded in 2018 by organizations that collectively serve over 250,000 children, adults, and families with complex health and social support needs. AsOne aims to develop an evidence-based healthcare treatment system that acts “as one” in delivering whole-person care by providing primary care, mental health services, substance abuse treatment, care management, and social determinants of health assistance in a unified family-based treatment approach.
About Netsmart
Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.
By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.
For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.
Our more than 2,000 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users in more than 30,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.
Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube.
Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005254/en/
