Awake Security Introduces Adversarial Modeling, Driving Unparalleled Ability to Identify and Stop Attackers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Awake Security, the only advanced network traffic analysis (NTA) company that delivers a privacy-aware solution, today announced enhancements to its platform including the introduction of Adversarial Modeling, an industry-first capability that gives security teams an unparalleled ability to identify attackers based on their intent. By understanding mal-intent, versus looking for only specific indicators of an attack, Awake greatly improves the ability for organizations to see and stop attackers, especially those that are living-off-the-land.
Awake’s Adversarial Modeling capability is among several new features introduced by the company in the latest version of its award-winning platform. Other new features that empower security analysts to do their jobs more easily and effectively include enhancements to Awake’s security expert system – Ava – that introduce autonomous triage and response; user experience enrichments and new third-party integrations that simplify and speed workflow; and extended support for cloud environments.
“Security analysts sometimes have an impossible job, so we’re continuously looking for ways to make their lives easier and ultimately, their organizations more secure. Adversarial Modeling is a huge leap forward because it brings offense and defense together – we’ve always been able to model a customer’s environment, and now we can model the moves adversaries make too,” said Rajdeep Wadhwa, VP of product management at Awake Security. “It’s basically like having the other team’s playbook and then being able to pick up signals about what play they’re running, and when. That amount of insight would create an all-star defense, no matter the sport, and it’s exactly what we’re doing for security teams.”
Attackers use a complex set of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that are hard to detect because they involve abusing insider privileges, “living off the land” and avoiding malware. These TTPs will often not register as anomalies or exhibit the indicators of compromise that traditional security tools look for. Adversarial modeling requires multi-dimensional analysis that spans factors including time, entities and protocols. Awake is the only solution that is able to deliver on this capability and thus detect attacks that go unnoticed today.
“Once attackers find a tactic or technique to be successful, they may use it repeatedly. Changing certain aspects of an attack – like source email address or domain name – has been an easy way for some to avoid detection,” said Scott Crawford, Research Vice President at 451 Research. “It takes much more time and effort for attackers to adapt their playbooks with completely new tactics or techniques. This is why Awake’s approach of modeling and looking for that behavior can help make the defense more effective against such moves.”
Awake’s security researchers continuously add adversarial models into the platform, giving organizations the power to detect new and evolving TTPs. Importantly, it also gives customers the ability to modify those models or build their own in order to more accurately identify threats aimed at their unique environment.
Enhancing Ava: Autonomous Triage and Response, New Integrations, and Cloud Support
Additional new features to the Awake Security platform include enhancements to Ava, the world’s first privacy-aware security expert system, which the company introduced earlier this year. Ava now includes capabilities for autonomous triage and response that ultimately reduce the manual work effort required by the security team, thereby reducing the burden on the team and making it possible for analysts of all skill levels to use the product.
A key challenge that security teams face today is that their security solutions alert on the weakest signals and behavioral threats, causing a flood of alerts. Ava tracks these weak signals but much like a human expert, also looks for other signals – based on Awake’s unique knowledge of every user, device, and entity on a network – to confirm a detection. This results in only high-fidelity alerts that call for action.
When action is required, integration with other security solutions speed Ava’s autonomous triage and response. For example, a new integration with SentinelOne helps joint customers create a more cohesive security posture between network and endpoint protection.
“SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects, and responds to attacks across all major vectors,” said Daniel Bernard, CMO at SentinelOne. “Through our partnership with Awake Security, we’re giving customers more insight and context into what’s happening on their network and increasing their ability to detect, respond to, investigate, and hunt for threats.”
All of Awake’s new capabilities also extend to the cloud and now Awake Sensors and the Awake Nucleus can both be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Powered by Ava, this integration provides cloud native support for advanced detections, autonomous threat hunting, and triage capabilities. The Awake Security Platform seamlessly provides 360-degree detection and response for an organizations’ full potential attack surface, including cloud workloads and applications. Combining that visibility with Awake’s situational awareness and comprehensive knowledge of other parts of the network—including IoT and OT—enterprises are now able to understand threats and triage incidents with a unified view, irrespective of where the assets being targeted reside. In addition, customers have the flexibility to keep their data within their infrastructure whether it is on-premise, in the cloud, or in a multi-cloud environment.
To learn more about the Awake Security Platform and to see use cases outlining how global organizations use Awake to combat threats such as credential abuse insider attacks, lateral movement, and data exfiltration, please visit https://awakesecurity.com/product.
About Awake Security
Awake Security is the only advanced network traffic analysis company that delivers a privacy-aware solution capable of detecting and visualizing behavioral, mal-intent and compliance incidents with full forensics context. Powered by Ava, Awake’s security expert system, the Awake Security Platform combines federated machine learning, threat intelligence, and human expertise. The platform analyzes billions of communications to autonomously discover, profile and classify every device, user and application on any network. Through automated hunting and investigation, Awake uncovers malicious intent from insiders and external attackers alike. The company is ranked #1 for time to value because of its frictionless approach that delivers answers rather than alerts and recognized as the #1 information security solution being evaluated by global 1000 companies in Enterprise Technology Research’s (ETR) Summer 2019 Emerging Technology Study.
Awake is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and backed by Greylock Partners and Bain Capital Ventures. Learn more at https://www.awakesecurity.com and follow Awake on Twitter (https://twitter.com/awakesecurity), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/awake-security) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AwakeSecurity).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005185/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT