Nieuw: Xandr Monetize

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
Xandr, het bedrijfsonderdeel voor geavanceerde advertenties en analyse van AT&T, heeft vandaag de lancering bekendgemaakt van Xandr Monetize, een vernieuwd strategisch verkoopplatform dat is opgebouwd op het krachtige fundament van AppNexus-technologie. Xandr Monetize stelt mediabedrijven in staat de volledige waarde van hun premium content te realiseren en de advertentiebeleving voor consumenten te verbeteren.
Het gebruik van content en de aandacht van de kijker steeds verder wordt steeds verder gefragmenteerd. Xandr Monetize geeft uitgevers en media-eigenaars de volledige controle over het consumententraject en de relatie met de klant. Het platform biedt contenteigenaars betere mogelijkheden om hun content te gelde te maken door middel van verbeterde mogelijkheden voor contentbeheer, optimalisatie van de opbrengst door gebruik van data en differentiatie van de vraag van kopers. Met deze krachtige hulpmiddelen biedt Xandr Monetize uitgevers meer mogelijkheden om hun producten te bundelen en te verkopen, en de prestaties van hun content verspreid over de verschillende schermen en apparaten te meten.
“Xandr is een vertrouwde partner van mediabedrijven die bekend is met hun uitdagingen en hun groei op innovatieve wijze ondersteunt. Dankzij de omvang, schaal en middelen van AT&T bevinden we ons in een unieke positie om het geschaalde, gestroomlijnde verkoopplatform te leveren dat de sector nodig heeft,” aldus Ryan Christensen, SVP van Product bij Xandr. “Met de lancering van Xandr Monetize is onze toekomst gericht op samenwerking die datgene wat mediabedrijven te bieden hebben aan adverteerders en consumenten uitbreidt en verrijkt.”
Samenwerking
Xandr Monetize bevat alle functies van de vroegere AppNexus-producten voor verkopers, met inbegrip van een advertentieserver, supply-side platform (SSP) en opbrengstanalyse en biedt nu een infrastructuur voor krachtige tv-mogelijkheden. Het platform verenigt en vereenvoudigt operationele activiteiten voor alle content- en transactietypen, alsmede vraagkanalen. Dit stelt uitgevers en media-eigenaars in staat hun aandacht te concentreren op het creëren van meer inhoud, het innoveren van advertentieformats en het aantrekken van geïnteresseerde consumenten.
“De realiteit voor uitgevers van premium content op de markt van vandaag is dat de grote platforms alleen zijn geïnteresseerd in hun eigen belangen. De doelstellingen van Xandr zijn daarentegen altijd consistent uitgelijnd geweest met die van uitgevers op het open internet. Door nauwe samenwerking met ons om onze bedrijfsactiviteiten onderscheidend en innovatief te maken en om koopactiviteiten aan te bieden zoals adverteerders deze graag zien, heeft Xandr ons in staat gesteld succesvol te zijn buiten de gesloten ecosystemen. Door middel van premium deals en holistisch beheer van het vraagkanaal helpt Xandr Monetize ons om onze wereldwijde inkomsten strategisch te optimaliseren,” aldus Carsten Schwecke, voorzitter van de raad van bestuur van Media Impact, de gemeenschappelijke marketingorganisatie van Axel Springer en de Funke Mediengruppe.
Xandr Monetize completeert het platformaanbod van Xandr voor strategische koop- en verkoopoplossingen. De directe lijn tussen Xandr Invest, het strategische inkoopplatform, en Xandr Monetize faciliteert geschaalde inkoop en unieke vraag van AT&T, voor een optimale benutting van het werkbudget van zowel kopers als direct sellers van media. Daarnaast maakt Xandr Monetize het tevens mogelijk voor mediabedrijven om hun content te verkopen via Community, het gemodereerde premium advertentieverkoopplatform van Xandr, om een hogere opbrengst te halen uit hun premium multiplatform content. Toegang tot Community is uitsluitend verkrijgbaar via Xandr Invest.
Met het oog op de toekomst
We bouwen aan de toekomst van monetisatie. Xandr pakt de uitdagingen aan waarmee kopers en verkopers van digitale video op dit moment te maken hebben. De introductie van programmatische OTT met Prebid maak programmatische vraag mogelijk TV door competitieve scheiding mogelijk te maken tussen meerder SSP’s op tv-toestellen met connectiviteit en andere digitale tv-content. De programmatische OTT met Prebid van Xandr biedt grotere controle, op gelijke hoogte met tv-normen, met inbegrip van merkveiligheid en frequentiebeperking, met ondersteuning van gelijktijdig bieden op content door alle afnemers van programma's. Dit is mogelijk door middel van realtime bieden of deals.
“Programmatische OTT met Prebid is ontwikkeld met onze verkoopafdeling in gedachten en speelt een cruciale rol in voor een beter beheer van content voor campagnes van cliënten, waardoor onze premium content meer oplevert. We hebben het al getest en we kijken ernaar uit om deze functionaliteit te implementeren voor het gehele digitale portfolio van WarnerMedia,” aldus Amit Chaturvedi, EVP, hoofd van Revenue Operations & Ad Products bij WarnerMedia Ad Sales.
De lancering van Xandr Monetize betekent ook de introductie van Prebid Server Premium, de oplossing voor vereenvoudigde server-side header bidding van Xandr, voor zowel SSP- als advertentieserverklanten. Omdat server-side header bidding nieuwe kanalen opent voor de vraag naar header bidding en de siteprestaties verbetert, vereenvoudigt Prebid Server Premium de installatie en verhoogt de operationele efficiëntie door middel van rapportage-inzichten in verschillende indelingen en een enkele clearingsbron in SSP's.
Xandr Monetize biedt holistisch content- en vraagkanaalbeheer, zodat mediabedrijven kunnen profiteren van de convergentie van direct verkochte en programmatische campagnes en de waarde van hun content kunnen maximaliseren. Naast robuuste dealmogelijkheden biedt Xandr nu Programmatic Guaranteed, waardoor uitgevers vooraf afspraken kunnen maken met, en actie ondernemen op gereserveerde leveringsverplichtingen met programmatische kopers zonder de controle over de manier waarop hun voorraad te gelde wordt gemaakt in gevaar te brengen.
Fundamenteel voor Xandr Monetize zijn toonaangevende analyse van voorspellingen en gegevensgestuurde opbrengstoptimalisatie. Yield analytics, voorheen Yieldex, is het resultaat van een lange geschiedenis van ontwikkeling van voorspellingsinzichten met een ongeëvenaarde nauwkeurigheid. Dit maakt planning, pacing en besluitvorming mogelijk voor directe en programmatische verkoop in de Xandr Monetize-productsuite, inclusief huidige en toekomstige tv-oplossingen en de advertentieserver.
“Microsoft vertrouwt op Xandr als een programmatische advertentiepartner die op de enorme schaal van MSN, Outlook, Xbox en onze Windows App-ontwikkelaars kan werken. In de afgelopen tien jaar van samenwerking is Xandr een attente en flexibele partner gebleken die Microsoft heeft geholpen succesvol te zijn binnen onze snel veranderende markt en met onze unieke platformbehoeften. De innovatie die we in Xandr Monetize hebben gezien, heeft onze programmatische inkomsten verhoogd en onze advertentiestack vereenvoudigd. We kijken ernaar uit om onze strategische samenwerking voort te zetten en de grenzen te verleggen wat betreft de toekomst van reclame,” aldus Kya Sainsbury-Carter, GM van Global Partner Services bij Microsoft.
Over Xandr
Xandr is het advertentiebedrijf van AT&T en een leider op het gebied van adresseerbare tv, die een betere oplossing voor adverteerders en mediabedrijven heeft gecreëerd. Xandr Invest en Xandr Monetize, onze strategische platforms gebouwd op meer dan een decennium aan innovatie van AppNexus, optimaliseren media-uitgaven voor verschillende schermen, zowel voor kopers als voor verkopers. Community, aangedreven door Xandr, is een gemodereerd verkoopplatform voor premium uitgevers, dat toegang biedt tot unieke consumenteninzichten in een merkveilige omgeving. Al meer dan 143 jaar gebruikt AT&T gegevens en technologie om te informeren en de consumentenbeleving te verbeteren.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005464/nl/
