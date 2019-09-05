JBL Sets New Record With 100 Million Portable Speakers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is delighted to announce that its JBL brand has reached the tremendous milestone of 100 million portable speakers shipped worldwide, cementing its position as the portable audio leader and category shaper. JBL pushes the boundaries of innovation, bringing music to life in ways that audiences everywhere can feel. Today, not only does JBL power the world’s most epic musicians, athletes, venues and automobiles, JBL is the market leader in portable speakers with 34.2% volume share.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005406/en/
“JBL has a well-earned reputation for pushing the boundaries of premium audio thanks to a truly passionate team of audio experts and product designers with a laser focus on the listener experience,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Audio Division. “JBL has proven time and again how much it cares about creating products that reflect its consumers’ needs. This extraordinary 100 Million milestone speaks volumes about the vision and capability of JBL’s engineers to meet those needs.”
“JBL is the market leader in portable speakers and has held that position for the past five years. Their innovations have shaped the category and more than doubled it from 27m units in 2014 to 65m units in 2018 while growing in value from $4.1bn to $6.4bn,” said Guy Hammett, Market Analyst at Futuresource.
Celebrating 100 Million Smiles
With each happy customer, JBL has a new reason to be proud. Knowing music delivers a tangible, positive effect on the lives of people around the world inspires JBLto reach higher, to dream bigger, and to push the boundaries of sound quality and product excellence further. With 100 million portable speakers shipped, JBL counts 100 million smiles brought to listeners through the power of music— a true reason to smile. Follow the campaign at #100MSmiles.
Inspired by listeners
By paying close attention to the habits and lifestyle of its users, and focusing on the real-life scenarios when people needed audio, JBL created a range of products for different use cases. The JBL Flip portable speaker offered listeners something totally new: excellent sound quality in a compact format. The winning combination of small size and big sound made the Flip an overnight sensation, crushing the competition and shipping more than 1 million units within the first year. Clearly, JBL had struck a chord. Building on the success of the Flip, JBL developed six more portable speaker formats to address specific use cases such as hiking, picnicking, or going to the beach. After the Flip came the JBL Clip, JBL Charge, JBL Pulse, JBL Xtreme, JBL GO, and most recently the JBL Boombox. Since entering the category in 2012, JBL’s has released a total of 26 portable speakers’ models, each improved and fine-tuned to meet listeners’ specific needs.
Limited Edition Flip 5 ‘Ocean’ and ‘Forest’ made from recycled plastic
Taking a cue from listeners, the all new JBL Flip 5 features eco-friendly packaging, and its “Ocean” and “Forest” special editions are made with 90% recycled plastic material and come with a protective case made from biodegradable materials.
Innovation Puts JBL in the Lead
Exceeding customer expectations drives JBL’s product development and inspires innovation like waterproof IPX7, a high-capacity battery, and voice control. JBL’s engineers ask questions like ‘how to get more bass performance from a small enclosure’ and ‘how to adjust to the surrounding environment’. For example, JBL was the first to equip a Bluetooth speaker with a very special racetrack-shaped driver whose increased cone area delivers bigger sound. Normally reserved for soundbars, this feature appears in the JBL Charge 4 and Flip 5, and is a testament to JBL’s passion for acoustics. JBL also set a Guinness world record by connecting 1,000 JBL Flip 4’s playing music from a single source.
With more than 40 engineers working on every portable speaker, each new version is designed to reflect consumer preferences while remaining true to the character and quality that is JBL. Every generation offers its audience a better, bolder sound and improved user experience.
HARMAN at IFA
Visit the HARMAN showcase during IFA 2019 for demonstrations of the company’s full portfolio of lifestyle audio solutions.
Follow HARMAN online during IFA 2019:
Enjoy more HARMAN updates at the HARMAN Newsroom
Like HARMAN on Facebook
Check out our YouTube Channel
Follow HARMAN on Twitter @Harman
View us on Instagram
Join the conversation using #HarmanIFA
Subscribe to our RSS feeds
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005406/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT