Nintendo Download: Super NES Games Come to Nintendo Switch Online

September 5, 2019
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
The NBA 2K20 game will be available on Sept. 6. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – This critically beloved and fan-favorite role-playing game is now available on the Nintendo Switch system. With the power of Nintendo Switch, players can slay monsters and unleash magic with up to three other friends* at home or on the go.
- Deadly Premonition Origins – The original open-world survival horror game is now on Nintendo Switch. If you’ve never experienced the cult classic, now you can play it at home, on the go or while drinking coffee in a remote hotel in the woods.
- Super Kirby Clash – To defeat bosses this wicked, it’ll take a whole team of Kirbys! In this free-to-start multiplayer* action game, you can choose from four unique Roles and join up to three other players to take down tough bosses. Puff up your power by crafting weapons and spending materials at the Shoppe to receive even MORE weapons, not to mention armor and items. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play locally, and if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can even play online**.
- DAEMON X MACHINA Prologue Demo – This new action-mech game launches on Sept. 13, but players that want to take those powerful mechs for a spin can now try out the free demo version of the game. In the Prologue demo, players will pilot their mechs through the beginning of the game, and all progress earned will carry over to the main game, once purchased. A key feature of the demo is the ability to play in local co-op mode with up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately).
- NBA 2K20 – NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with the NBA 2K20 game, featuring best-in-class graphics and gameplay, ground-breaking game modes and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, the NBA 2K20 game is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture. The NBA 2K20 game will be available on Sept. 6.
- Creature in the Well – The Creature in the Well game is a top-down, pinball-inspired, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler. As the last remaining BOT-C unit, venture deep into a desert mountain to restore power to an ancient facility, haunted by a desperate Creature. Uncover and upgrade powerful gear in order to free the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm. The Creature in the Well game will be available on Sept. 6.
- Risk of Rain 2 – No run will ever be the same with randomized stages, enemies, bosses and items. Play solo, or team up with up to four friends online** to fight through hordes of monsters, unlock new loot and find a way to escape the planet. Additional survivors, stages, items, enemies and features are still in active development and will be added in multiple free content updates.
- Blasphemous – A foul curse has fallen upon the land of Cvstodia and all its inhabitants – it is simply known as The Miracle. Play as The Penitent One, a sole survivor of the massacre of the “Silent Sorrow.” Trapped in an endless cycle of death and rebirth, it’s down to you to free the world from this terrible fate and reach the origin of your anguish. The Blasphemous game will be available on Sept. 10.
Nintendo Switch Online
Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online – Super NES games are now on Nintendo Switch – and they are free for anyone who has a Nintendo Switch Online membership!
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario Kart
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Metroid
- Stunt Race FX (The first time it has appeared on another system outside of its original Super NES release!)
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- Star Fox
- F-ZERO
- Pilotwings
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- BRAWL BROTHERS
- Breath of Fire
- Demon’s Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer
- Super Tennis
All of these Super NES games can be played with online functionality with Nintendo Switch Online, including multiplayer gameplay in select games and voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online app**. Suspend points and an easy-to-use Rewind feature that lets players replay sections of the game will also be available at launch. Additional Super NES games will be added to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection in the future. To access the games, Nintendo Switch owners must have a membership to the Nintendo Switch Online service.
Nintendo eShop sales:
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives Pinball
- Asdivine Menace
- Automachef – Demo Version
- Battle Supremacy – Ground Assault
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition
- Desktop Bowling – Demo Version
- Domiverse – Demo Version
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite Version
- Fifty Words by POWGI – Full & Demo Versions
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King
- Gun Gun Pixies – Available Sept. 10
- Headliner: NoviNews
- Himno – Available Sept. 6
- Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit
- Hyperforma
- If My Heart Had Wings
- Just Black Jack
- OBAKEIDORO!
- Pocket Clothier
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers – Available Sept. 6
- River City Girls
- SpaceColorsRunner
- Space Cows
- Spice and Wolf VR
- Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Punishments -
- Star-Crossed Myth - The Department of Wishes -
- Super Jumpy Ball – Available Sept. 6
- The Battle Of Mahjong
- The Long Journey Home
- Throne Quest Deluxe – Available Sept. 11
- Wand Wars
- Wuppo: Definitive Edition
*Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.
**Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to use app. Data charges may apply. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.
