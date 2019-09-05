2019 Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Europe - Forecast to 2023: Focus on Clinical-Grade RPM - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Europe, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of this report is on clinical-grade remote patient monitoring (RPM). RPM is a digital solution that involves the secure transmission of medical data collected on devices, via information and communication technologies, through text, sound, images or other forms needed for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients.
Health systems in Europe are facing several challenges, including the growing incidence of chronic diseases and an aging population. Healthcare costs are rising as a result. In addition, healthcare personnel are being over-utilized. The chronic disease burden is creating unprecedented stress on primary care because patients are coming into clinics more often than in the past. There are also issues with patients' adherence to treatment protocols and medications. Aging populations are adding to the chronic disease burden and also increasing the strain on emergency care centers and assisted living centers.
In addition to these two consumer segments, there is a third end-use segment for RPM, called transitional care patients, which encompasses high-risk patients who are shifting from high-dependency settings such as the intensive care unit (ICU) to wards and to homes. These patients need to be monitored continuously, but a low nurse to patient ratio makes it difficult to continuously monitor them.
In order to tackle the burden of these three consumer segments, health systems are looking at radically transforming their healthcare service delivery and approaches by using digital tools such as RPM and other forms of telehealth. RPM is an enabler that supports the shifting of the center of care from the hospital to the home. This reduces the pressure on primary and secondary care units. While the benefits of RPM are clear, certain deterrents slow the uptake of these solutions.
These are the lack of clear reimbursement policies and a lack of trust about the accuracy and the privacy of data generated remotely. New-age concepts of Internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data analytics are ushering RPM to new use cases.
Companies are focusing on diverse customer segments with basic to robust product offerings that contribute to the RPM value chain. It appears to be the right time for remote patient monitoring companies to explore the potential of this market with diverse digital applications. A mix of business models are being deployed by different vendor types - medical device companies, ICT companies, and pure-play RPM companies. Europe offers a diverse platter of countries based on regulatory and social factors. It is important to understand regional nuances and evaluate the readiness to deploy RPM across the region.
Further, in the long run, with health systems moving towards value-based care and embracing emerging concepts such as population health management, care coordination, and patient engagement, RPM is going to play a very important role in a data-driven environment that supports value-based reimbursement.
RPM is and will increasingly become a mainstream healthcare delivery mechanism. It will be essential as health systems in Europe move towards value-based care approaches.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategy
- Likely Market Directions-The Analyst Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Key Definitions
- Key Definitions and Market Segmentation
- Use Cases for RPM
- Evolving Role of RPM-Today and Tomorrow
- Penetration of RPM Across Key Segments
- Key Objectives of Providers Deploying RPM Solutions
- Typical RPM Setup-Key Components and Information Flow
- Information Flow in a Typical RPM Setup
- RPM will Interface with a Variety of IT Solutions
- RPM is a Key Component of Upcoming Healthcare Concepts
- Care Coordination-The Practical Component of RPM
- RPM Has Applications Across Healthcare Stakeholders-The Why's and the How's
- RPM Has Applications Across Healthcare Stakeholders-Examples and Case Studies from Europe
- Telehealth Matrix-Telehealth Markets and Remote Monitoring
- Salient Features of GDPR
- How Does GDPR Impact Remote Patient Monitoring?
3. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends-RPM Market
- Forces Driving Increased Adoption of RPM
- Market Drivers
- Market Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Market Restraints Explained
- Market Impact of Top 10 Trends
- American Well's Partnership with Medtronic
4. Forecasts and Trends-RPM Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Market Share by Country-2018 and 2023
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
5. Competitive Environment
- Discussion
- Target Solutions at a Glance-Europe
- Competitive Structure
- Companies to Watch
6. Country or Region Analysis
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 1-Population Health Management
- Growth Opportunity 2-Digital Therapeutics
- Growth Opportunity 3-Telemedicine
- Growth Opportunity 4-Estonia: Extreme Digital Living
- Growth Opportunity 5-Artificial Intelligence
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Future Perspectives
8. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gjiod
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005578/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT