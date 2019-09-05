The Top Trends of 2019: The Year of 5G, Autonomy, and the Edge - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 5, 2019 09:47 AM EDT
The "The Top Trends, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at global trends set to make an impact in 2019. This year, the power of technology and technology companies has emerged as a key theme across the identified trends, but topics range from political to environmental issues to increasing adoption of behavioral science principles.
The top trends identified include:
Technology IPO Windfall
If 2018 was a stellar year for tech IPOs, 2019 promises to be spectacular. Backed by valuations in the $100-billion category, unicorn start-ups like Uber, Airbnb, Pinterest, and Lyft are gearing up to launch IPOs. Other $1 billion+ companies to watch out for include Slack, Palantir, and Instacart. There's also strong IPO buzz about three Chinese heavyweights: online brokerage company, Futu (which plans to hit the public market in the United States and China), the technology giant, Ant Financial Services Group, and ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing.
Resurgence of Human-crewed Space Flight
The upcoming year will see the revival of crewed space-flight as commercial market participants, such as Virgin Atlantic and Blue Origin have announced goals to fly paying passengers into space. In 2019, several big market participants are expected to execute crewed test flights into space. If successful, it is expected that NASA will grant them certifications, thus, moving the industry one step closer to space tourism.
Insurance Incumbents Become Digital Disruptors
This will be a standout year for insurance. Insurers will actively embrace new markets (smart cities, autonomous vehicles, connected living, and the elderly population); products (insurance for shared workspaces, working from home, automotive pay-per-mile, and cyber-protection); technologies (blockchain, virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR) and AI); business models (prevention-as-a-service, usage-based insurance, and on-demand insurance); and operations (increased automation, shifts in core systems, and even personnel and culture shifts).
The Expansion of B2B Data Monetization
This year will mark a watershed where new, non-traditional industries begin to establish and develop their data monetization strategies. Following in the footsteps of the credit, marketing, and advertising industries where such practices are already widespread, car manufacturers, healthcare companies, IoT, and industrial aerospace IoT will push more aggressively towards data-driven business models.
Environmental Urgency
A flurry of reports in 2018 highlighted the devastating impact of pollution and climate change events. Issues such as the destruction of wildlife and natural habitats, the rampant use of plastic, and climate-change-induced disasters including droughts, wildfires, floods, and tsunamis, spurring a sense of urgency in 2019 among governments, industries, and citizens who committed to changing course.
Digital Marketplace for Services
There will soon be digital marketplaces everywhere. The fourth generation of marketplace business models will be focused on the service sector. Three converging trends will drive their rapid expansion. Firstly, over 5 billion connected devices and nearly 230 billion app downloads expected in 2019 will lead to an increase in mobile-based marketplace models for services. There will also be a series of niche service marketplaces, such as adult and child healthcare, vehicle rental services or vehicle purchase aftermarket services, as a result of the focus on personalization and customization.
Flexible Devices Unfold
2019 will see the launch of foldable phones with flexible screens, replacing convertible or detachable devices. These devices are expected to be lightweight, unbreakable, and compact.
First Wave of 5G-enabled Devices
5G-enabled smartphones are on track to take over the mobile industry in 2019. Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7, and Huawei P30 are among the leading mobile phone developers that are vying to launch 5G-enabled mobile sets this year.
5G will enable more hybrid and cloud applications ranging from machine learning to cloud-based graphics rendering for VR, AR, and gaming. With gigabit speeds, 5G will also eliminate the need for wires as the last mile of connectivity, even within homes and enterprises.
Autonomous World
Automotive, industrial robotics, aerospace, and consumer appliance industries will ramp up their pursuit of autonomous technology in 2019. In the automotive sector, semi-autonomous and autonomous ride-hailing services are a strong likelihood with Volkswagen, General Motors, Uber, and Waymo planning to launch their own ride-hailing programs this year. Robots are set to become more commonplace in industrial workplaces. Accompanying these developments will be the urgent need to formulate new regulations governing the safe testing and deployment of autonomous technologies.
The Future Is Edge
The edge is where the future is at. Investments will increasingly migrate from the cloud to edge computing. Porsche, Softbank, and Berkshire have already focused heavily on edge computing start-ups. There will be significant application enablement as a result and further movement shifting storage and processing to the edge. In the meantime, a slew of industries defense and healthcare, among them will begin to leverage edge computing technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Top 2019 Trends to Watch
- Introduction
- Top Trends for 2019
- Comparative Analysis of Top Trends for 2019
2. Top 2019 Trends to Watch
- Insurance Incumbents Become Digital Disruptors
- Environmental Urgency
- The Expansion of B2B Data Monetization
- Technology IPO Windfall
- Resurgence of Human-crewed Space Flight
- Digital Marketplace for Services
- Flexible Devices Unfold
- Autonomous World
- First Wave of 5G-enabled Devices
3. Conclusion
- Common Themes for 2019
Companies Mentioned
- Airbnb
- Ant Financial Services Group
- Berkshire
- Blue Origin
- Didi Chuxing
- Futu
- General Motors
- Huawei
- Instacart
- Lyft
- NASA
- OnePlus
- Palantir
- Porsche
- Slack
- Softbank
- Uber
- Virgin Atlantic
- Volkswagen
- Waymo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0lu1j
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005615/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,365