MyKronoz Unveils Its New Flagship ZeBuds Collection, With 3 Models of Stylish and Affordable True Wireless Stereo Earphones

|
|September 5, 2019 09:52 AM EDT
Swiss wearable maker MyKronoz today announces three models of fashionable, affordable and full-featured true wireless earphones: ZeBuds Lite, Premium and Pro.
ZeBuds Collection (Photo: MyKronoz)
ZeBuds first generation was introduced to the market earlier this year and has already received high marks.
While sharing identical earbud design, the same set of advanced functions and specs, the new and enlarged ZeBuds lineup comes with 3 sub collections: Lite, Premium and Pro, each featuring 6 colors of earphones and matching USB-C charging case. Each line presents a unique aspect:
- ZeBuds Lite: true wireless earbuds with a matt charging case boasting the familiar look of a sleek lighter. MSRP of 59,90€/$ only. Available September 2019.
- ZeBuds Premium: having the same size and shape as ZeBuds lite, the Premium features an elegant aluminum charging case. MSRP of 79,90€/$ only. Available October 2019.
- ZeBuds Pro: glass-finished and Qi-certified wireless charging case whose shape has been greatly inspired by Swiss traditional pocket-watch. MSRP of 99,90€/$. Available November 2019.
Taking into account the feedbacks of MyKronoz community the all-new ZeBuds boast an extended playtime of up to 16 hours, work with MyKronoz app, where users will be able to control the settings of their earbuds, including an equalizer function to get the best sound, and support OTA firmware upgrade.
A Qi-wireless charging case is also now available for a convenient charging experience (ZeBuds Pro only).
The 3 models come with a reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to manage music, calls and voice commands remotely.
“ZeBuds is the perfect combination of superior Swiss design, sound and function - at an accessible price.” said Boris Brault, founder and CEO of MyKronoz “Staying fully committed to our mission of making wearable for everyone, we have developed three models of ZeBuds with a similar set of core features but distinctive design material and adds-on to ensure we can cater a large audience and perfectly fit into their everyday lives. People should be able to make calls, voice commands, listen to their favorite music or podcasts, without having to choose between style and performance - we have therefore reunited the best of both worlds with ZeBuds collection.”
Compatible with both iOS and Android, offering a beautiful design and lightweight charging case, supreme sound, extended battery life, touch controls and voice command capabilities - ZeBuds were designed for people who want to experience true wireless freedom with no compromise on style.
Building on its strong background in wearable technology, MyKronoz seizes additional opportunities in the flourishing market of wireless earbuds. The expansion of ZeBuds range appears as a strategic move for the company to leverage expertise in developing affordable consumer-driven products and diversify to offer a full ecosystem.
In addition to ZeBuds, MyKronoz offers a complete line of affordable fashion wearables, starting at 29.90 €/$, featuring activity tracker, smartwatches, sport smartwatches and hybrids to cater a large and diversified audience.
- ZeTrack - a slim and full-featured HR activity tracker with color touchscreen. MSRP: 29.90€/$.
- ZeNeo - a real powerful smartwatch with mic & speaker that looks like a sleek activity tracker. MSRP: 59.90€/$.
- ZeRound3 Lite - the go-to smartwatch designed for your active lifestyle. MSRP: 79.90€/$.
- ZeRound3 - the genuinely stylish connected smartwatch with AMOLED display. MSRP: 99.90€/$.
MyKronoz will pursue an innovate path with the coming launch of ZePop - the hybrid smartwatch that blends fashion and tech. MSRP: 129,90€/$ as well as ZeTime2 - a stainless steel hybrid smartwatch with microphone, AMOLED display and real mechanical hands. MSRP: 199,90€/$.
__
MyKronoz is part of BOW Group, a global player in lifestyle consumer products, operating worldwide in the design and wearables markets with its 2 brands: MyKronoz and LEXON.
Since July 2015, BOW has opened up its capital to Next Stage AM, then, in 2017 to PM Equity Partner - the corporate venture fund of Philip Morris International. MyKronoz ZeTime has convinced over 40,000 backers in more than 100 countries and became the world's highest funded hybrid smartwatch with more than $8 million raised, as well as the largest crowdfunding campaign ever from a European company and the most backed product of 2017 on Kickstarter.
BOW Group has now more than 100 talents spread across four office locations: Paris, Geneva, Miami and Shenzhen.
