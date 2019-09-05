Questica Is Now an Ellucian Technology Partner

|By Business Wire
|
|September 5, 2019 09:56 AM EDT
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector, announces that its budgeting and transparency subsidiary, Questica Software Inc. (“Questica”), has a new partnership with Ellucian, a leading provider of software and services built to power higher education.
“Our customers have expressed a need for easy access to complementary software and services that ensure they can achieve their important missions,” said Ellucian Senior Director of Partnerships Andrea Henry. “That’s why we’re excited to welcome Questica into the partner program to provide customers with value added solutions that help customers be informed, transparent and efficient.”
Questica and Ellucian share a commitment to delivering quality cloud-based solutions to the higher education market. Already, the two have a number of common customers including Hocking College in Ohio, Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Oakland Community College in Michigan, Monroe College in New York, Mt. San Antonio Community College District in California, Waubonsee Community College in Illinois, and the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada.
“We are excited to join the Ellucian partner community,” said Craig Ross, Chief Revenue Officer at Questica. “Together we can help our clients modernize how they budget, allowing them to better demonstrate the quality, efficiency and accountability of their financial management process with their boards, faculty, staff, students and other stakeholders.”
Questica Budget is an end-to-end, cloud-based multi-user operating, capital and salary budgeting, performance measures and reporting solution. Colleges and universities use our system for multi-year planning, forecasting and analysis, budget workflow and audit trail, role-based security access, and amendment tracking. In addition, higher education institutions can conduct position planning and control, enrollment reporting, funding gap and revenue analysis, capital improvement planning, and revenue and activity-based modelling and unlimited what-if scenarios. As well, Questica OpenBook, our integrated budget transparency and data visualization tool, can be used to share financial and other data such as interactive maps, charts, tables and graphs to promote and support deeper staff and student consultation and engagement.
For more information about how Questica Budget Suite can help your college or university, please visit our website at questica.com, or schedule a personal demonstration with one of our budget professionals.
About Questica
Questica is the recognized leader in budget preparation and management software that enables data-driven budgeting and decision-making, while increasing data accuracy, saving time and improving stakeholder trust. Over 700 education, government and healthcare organizations across North America have opted for smarter planning, budgeting, management, transparency and sharing with our software solutions. Questica is a GTY Technology company (NASDAQ: GTYH).
About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”)) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six subsidiaries, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spend; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated impacts of the business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.
